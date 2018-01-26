County Commission to consider smaller budget reductions

With budget discussions set to begin Jan. 31, county staff will ask commissioners to consider cutting less than $11 million in recurring expenses for the next fiscal year.

Throughout the 2018 budget process, county staff has been trying to offset predicted shortfalls in the coming years — to the tune of more than $10 million. However, those shortfalls weren’t from higher spending levels on the county’s part. Instead, the county has been operating under the assumption that a statewide referendums voters will consider in November will begin cutting into property tax revenue in 2020.

Homeowners in Florida are already eligible for two homestead exemptions: on the first $25,000 of home value and a second on a home value between $50,000 and $75,000. The proposed third exemption offers another $25,000 break, on home value between $100,000 and $125,000.

Additionally, a non-homestead cap extension would make permanent the cap of 10% on annual non-homestead parcel assessment increases.

If both were passed, the county could lose $13 million in revenue starting in fiscal year 2020. County commissioners have been assuming both would pass, and staff has been trying to proactively offset the problems they could cause.

“There were some people that started thinking … somehow our budget’s so radically broken that somebody’s done something wrong,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said. “Which is not really true.”

When accounting for the cost of both referendums passing, the projected shortfall in fiscal year 2020 is $19 million.

“Forget the referendum for a second,” Lewis said.

When you ignore the possible impact from the two referendums, the shortfall reduces to just $6.5 million by 2020.

While all of these are just projections and subject to change, county staff is confident that their projection models are among the most sophisticated in the state.

“We’re just talking through it and we say ‘what does it look like if that’s not in there?’ Because that’s really a reflection of where we’re going to be in 2019,” Lewis said. “This paints a really different picture.”

Previously, the County Commission was gearing up to make about $11 million in recurring cuts starting in fiscal year 2019. The Jan. 31 meeting was to be the first of many in which departments presented areas to cut in their budgets.

Now, Lewis and his staff are proposing the commissioners make $5.6 million in cuts this year, to reduce projected expenditures in the future, and wait to see what happens with the referendums before making any additional cuts.

Depending on if both or one referendum passes, more cuts could be on the horizon for future fiscal years.

County commissioners will weigh in starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 in the Third Floor Think Tank in the County Administration Building, at 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.