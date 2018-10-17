Country Club Village home tops sales at $2,125,000

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Nathan and Heather Perry, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6922 Lacantera Circle to 6922 Lacantera Circle LLC for $2,125,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,629 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $921,000 in 2015.

Lake Club

SD TLC LLC sold the home at 7943 Matera Court to Adam Tschetter and Lisa Tschetter, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,116,100. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,347 square feet of living area.

Waterline Road

Kevin and Joan Gresock, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17412 Waterline Road to Jeffrey and Laurel Logas, of Bradenton, for $1.05 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,919 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

W. Gary and Carole Booher, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 12308 Newcastle Place to Bradley Colman, trustee, of Granville, Ohio, for $975,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,643 square feet of living area.

John Hutchens and Fabienne Willocx, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12326 Thornhill Court to Denise Maguire, of Lakewood Ranch, for $550,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2014.

Dan and Gail Weber, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13962 Siena Loop to James and Catherine Gingerich, of Valparaiso, Ind., for $530,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,458 square feet of living area.

Winding River

Sharon Lantz, trustee, sold the home at 14207 11th Terrace N.E. to Kevin and Joan Gresock, of Bradenton, for $800,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,811 square feet of living area.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc., sold the home at 13737 American Prairie Place to Geoffrey and Lina Smith, of Bradenton, for $780,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,138 square feet of living area.

River Club South

RPF Developments Inc. sold the home at 9964 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to David Byzewski and Bridgett Tackett-Byzewski, of Bradenton, for $665,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,067 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2016.

Kimli Cross and Alan Kramer, of National Harbor, Md., sold their home at 9815 Sweetwater Ave., to Roger and Darletta Helms, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $562,000 in 2007.

James Tuohey, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 10053 Glenmore Ave. to OfferPad LLC for $342,500. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,815 square feet of living area.

Eaton Place

Ian Woodfine-Jones and Lesley Jones sold their home at 6335 Thorndon Circle to Ross Davies and Barbara Davies, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $641,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,529 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $587,000 in 2016.

Moorings at Heritage Harbour

Tulay Dincer, trustee, and Bulent Dincer, sold the home at 618 Moorings Way to Jeffrey and Laurie Davis, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,543 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2017.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Jessie Depestre and Marlene Depestre, of Jamaica, N.Y., sold their home at 22627 Morning Glory Circle to Clayton and Maria Ann Pell, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,650 square feet of living area.

GreyHawk Landing

Michael and Sally Mae Jackson, of Milwaukee, sold their home at 1118 Brambling Court to Robert and Jayne Kirk, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2005.

Rosedale

Alexander Fogel and Donna Fogel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4776 Royal Dornoch Circle to Celeste and Clinton McDaniel, of Bradenton, for $448,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,145 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2014.

Riverwalk Village

Gary and Sarah Stoffel sold their home at 10918 Bullrush Terrace to Sandra Leblanc and Mary Donnelly Carlevale, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,914 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $498,000 in 2005.

Mill Creek

Robert and Caterina Weronik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 2111 152nd Court E., to HP Florida I LLC for $438,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,075 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $477,900 in 2006.

Heritage Harbour

Thomas and Evelyn Streck, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8716 River Preserve Drive to George Will and Mary Russo, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,900 in 2012.

Victoria Casperson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6521 Candlestick Drive to Martina Kashdin, of Bradenton, for $253,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2017.

Riverwalk Villlage Cypress Banks

Omar and Meta Ojeda, of Clearwater, sold their home at 11109 Hyacinth Place to Yariv Lioz and Cacillia Kim, of Lakewood Ranch, for $420,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,343 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Dhanesh and Harsha Pathak and Biren Dhanesh and Purvi Biren Pathak, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8844 Brookfield Terrace to Jonathan Duvall, of Bradenton, for $417,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $108,500 in 2015.

Patrick and Joanne Lizotte, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 259 Golden Harbour Trail to Roberta Mand, of Bradenton, for $354,900. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2008.

DE Property Holdings LLC sold the home at 7919 Haven Harbour Way to Scott and Cindy Radvin, of W. Palm Beach, for $333,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,210 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,000 in February.

Central Park

Frederick and Marilyn Talbot sold their home at 11803 Gramercy Park Ave., to Darlene Redding, of Bradenton, for $415,100. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $386,100 in 2016.

Terrence and Erika Elliott, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12052 Longview Lake Circle to Joseph and Sophia Bartucci, of Marco Island, for $400,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,100 in 2014.

Summerfield Village

Kevin Christensen sold his home at 6727 Tumbleweed Trail to Scott and Sandra Barkey, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,457 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,000 in 2015.

Richard Debbie Howell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12111 Summer Meadow Drive to Beverly Woltz, of Bradenton, for $411,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,519 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,500 in 1999.

Brookside Estates

Kori and Zachary Gawrych, of Wilton, Conn., sold their home at 770 129th St. N.E., to HP Florida I LLC for $412,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,102 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,200 in 2017.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Allison Small, trustee, sold the home at 4872 Carrington Circle to Margit Gravino, of Sarasota, for $406,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,471 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Joseph and Catherine Groelly sold their home at 11106 Winding Stream Way to Lorna McMullen and James Burns, of Park Hills, Ky., for $393,200. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,749 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $456,200 in 2004.

Dude Ranch Acres

Carl Schnabl, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6330 48th Ave. Drive E., to Weston McClintock and Patricia Kreider-McClintock, of Bradenton, for $389,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,890 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,900 in 1991.

River Place

John and Sharon Bente sold their home at 7015 74th St. Circle E., to James and Natalie Moore, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2013.

Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc. sold the home at 6889 74th St. Circle E. to Kathryn Kaufman, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,119 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2017.

Riverdale Revised

David Daigle, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4511 Third Ave. E., to Richard and Teresa Parcels, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,800 in 2017.

Susan Conner, of Sarasota, sold her home at 337 Bow Lane to Kevin and Adriane Henault, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Watercrest

Gary Moore, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 302 condominium at 6406 Watercrest Way to Jeffrey and Laura Schrett, of Garnet Valley, Pa., for $332,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2017.

Arbor Lakes

Charlotte Leckey, trustee, of Stafford, Va., sold the home at 6934 Stetson St. Circle to Coastal Property Enterprises LLC for $316,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,467 square feet of living area.

Water Oak

Brian and Nancy Barber, of Jonesboro, Ark., sold their home at 6602 63rd Terrace E., to Kelly and James Wagner, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,500 in 2008.

Hampton Green

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, sold the home at 6435 Berkshire Place to Matthew and Lucia Reall, of University Park, for $308,900. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,339 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $489,000 in 2005.

Creekwood

Eric and Linda Sizler, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4914 79th St. E., to Roger Gagne and Theresa Gagne, trustees, of Dracut, Mass., for $290,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,673 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Jeffrey and Amber Gingerich, of Myakka City, sold their home at 7817 49th Ave. E., to Jason and Mandy Weissman, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $131,000 in 2010.

Dwight and Carrie Rainwater, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7102 52nd Drive E., to Thang Wai and Yee Fung Chau and Wilson Chau, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2006.

Melvin and Karen Kmetzsch, of Crawfordville, sold their home at 7510 49th Ave. E., to Susan Aultman, of Bradenton, for $237,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 2002.

Vintage Creek

Alyssa Nohren, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4627 Classique Drive to Paul and Patricia Krupit, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,341 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2005.

Tara

Kevin and Kandy McGuire sold their home at 7026 Gosling Terrace to Richard and Jean Trask, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2011.

Callaway Glen at Golf Pointe

Patrick and Susan Doran, of Warwick, R.I., sold their Unit D-2 condominium at 5584 Golf Pointe Drive to Candace Dyer, of Warwick, R.I., for $270,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2016.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Edward and Dorothy Koschara, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1327 Millbrook Circle to Dawn Pisacano and Richard Gelardi, of Huntington, N.Y., for $263,500. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,500 in 2014.

Katie’s Oaks

Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, sold the home at 6827 28th Ave. E., to Real Estate Mortgage Grants and Down Payment Assistance Inc. for $250,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 4,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,000 in 2004.

Sabal Harbour

Neil and Deborah Hutchinson sold their home at 4631 Turtle Bay Terrace to Dan and Lori Naegelin, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2005.

Country Oaks

Carol Hambrecht, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4967 80th Ave. Circle E. to Cerberus SFR Holdings II LP for $249,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1986.

Watch at Waterlefe

Michael Kluk and Kim Schroeder, of Venice, sold their Unit 22B condominium at 9454 Discovery Terrace to Catherine Byers, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,500 in 2003.

Braden River Lakes

Michael and Shana Munns, of Parrish, sold their home at 4608 Eighth Ave. E. to Jesus Armando Tovar Galvan and Nancy Guadalupe Urzua-Alba, of Bradenton, for $237,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,900 in 2007.

Aaron and Stephanie Allen, of St. Clair, Mich., sold their home at 601 49th St. E. to Yolande Pacius, of Bradenton, for $228,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,900 in 2015.

Veranda at River Strand

Lucy Rhoda sold the Unit 2112 condominium at 6815 Grand Estuary Trail to Donald Goben and Michael Kelley, of Pocono Pines, Pa., for $236,500. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,200 in 2015.

River Sound

Susan Baggett, of Pageland, S.C., sold her home at 5418 River Sound Terrace to Michael and Kimberly DeYoung, of Bradenton, for $226,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,200 in 2010.

Villas of Eagle Creek

Annette Colabella, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 6230 condominium at 6230 Country Club Way to Barbara Rush, of Sarasota, for $210,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $126,000 in 1994.

Pine Trace

Norman and Melinda Sharrit, of Brevard, N.C., sold their Unit 32 condominium at 7751 Pine Trace Drive to Richard and Patricia Schmidt, of Sarasota, for $208,300. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,379 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2002.

Grand Estuary at River Strand

Mary Skalrevski and Boris Stallings, of Finksburg, Md., sold their Unit 421 condominium at 7911 Grand Estuary Trail to John and Shannon Provenzano and Joanne Costelli, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,900 in 2013.

Avista of Palm Aire

Eugene and Christine Kohler, of St. Louis, sold their Unit 4134 condominium at 5735 Avista Drive to Richard and Sharon Knorr, of St. Charles, Mo., for $200,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2009.

Sabal Bay

Wojciech Urban and Agnieszka, of Staten Island, N.Y., sold their Unit 902 condominium at 7111 83rd Drive E. to Nikola and Biljana Zafirovska, of University Park, for $200,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,400 in 2005.