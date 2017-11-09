Country Club Village home tops sales at $1.95 million

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert and Stella Walrich, of South Lyon, Mich., sold their home at 7202 Teal Creek Glen to Sateesh Prabakaran and Suba Shri, of Bradenton, for $1.95 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3 million in 2007.

Country Club East

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 16508 Berwick Terrace to Christopher and Linda Leader, trustee, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,976 square feet of living area.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 16612 Collingtree Crossing to Thomas and Kim Krug, of Lakewood Ranch, for $498,800. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,212 square feet of living area.

Eaton Place

Louis and Lorraine MacDonald, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7417 Easton Court to Lawrence Lantero, trustee, of University Park, for $650,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2003.

Esplanade

John and Katherine Drobny sold their home at 12677 Fontana Loop to Harry and Linda Caralluzzo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $575,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,266 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $511,200 in 2014.

GreyHawk Landing

Charles Danna and Laura Danna, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12423 Daisy Place to Stephen Rioux and AnnaMarie Limite, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,081 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $577,400 in 2006.

Brian Brewer and Gayla Roberts, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1443 Brambling Court to John and E. Anne Linxwiler, of Bradenton, for $499,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2009.

Kevin and Carol Squires, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13022 Peregrin Circle to David and Felicia McCleery, of Bradenton, for $373,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,153 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,000 in 2011.

Mill Creek

Van Williams and Stacey South, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14614 21st Ave. E., to OfferPad LLC for $442,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,879 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,900 in 2010.

Robert and Joyce Kreger, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13703 18th Place E., to John Kennedy and Brooke Elias, of Bradenton, for $349,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,219 square feet of living area.

Serenity Creek

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 12944 Bliss Loop to Daniel and Vanessa Sayne, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,686 square feet of living area.

Braden Oaks

Denis and Kim Cavanagh, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3014 65th St. E., to Daniel and Dana Goldberg, of Bradenton, for $419,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,885 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in 2005.

Heritage Harbour

Janet and David Nissen, of St. Charles, Ill., sold their home at 8602 River Preserve Drive to David and Linda-Marie Burke, of Bradenton, for $392,500. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,900 in 2012.

Timmy Adams and Andrew Adams, of Forest Park, Ga., sold their home at 170 Wandering Wetlands Circle to Cheryl White Tiedemann, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $306,300 in 2015.

River Place

Tuan Ngo, of Lewisville, N.C., and Tuan Vo, of Clackmas, Ore., sold their home at 7025 74th St. Circle E. to Gia Hoang Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $382,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,099 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2010.

Country Creek

Hector and Jessica Rosado, of Palmetto, sold their home at 307 141st Court N.E., to Sheldon and Peggy Smith, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,378 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2011.

Rosedale Highlands

James and Barbara Alben, trustees, of Portland, Ore., sold the home at 5243 97th St. E., to Barry and Ellen Sherrill, of Bradenton, for $352,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,941 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,000 in 2004.

Indigo

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 4019 Azurite Way to Peter Blancotti, of Bradenton, for $337,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area.

Creekwood

Shana and Kirk Britto, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7501 52nd Terrace E., to Matthew and Michelle McCord, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,696 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2011.

Janice Lapean, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4608 73rd St. E., to AHA4R Properties LLC for $228,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,615 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2001.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Donna Haynes, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4972 Creekside Trail to Joy and John Coleman, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,100 in 2001.

Longpond at Mote Ranch

Donald and Carol Toner, of Cary, N.C., sold their home at 6991 Superior St. Circle to Jay and Laura Petty, of Sarasota, for $318,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,587 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,000 in 1996.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Dolores Pallan sold the home at 6904 Country Lakes Circle to Craig and Diane Carl, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,026 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2010.

Peridia

Carolyn Fuquay, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4918 Peridia Blvd. E. to Robert Byrne and Karen Kaiser, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,338 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,000 in 1990.

Summerfield Village

James and Margaret Smith sold their home at 12714 Nightshade Place to Faisal Awan, of Brookfield, Wis., for $310,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,210 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2004.

William Matson Jr., trustee, of Durham, N.H., sold the home at 11910 Winding Woods Way to Jonathan Vrana and Alexandra Dashner, of Lakewood Ranch, for $295,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,998 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,900 in 2010.

Eric and Leigh Sierra sold their home at 12732 Rockrose Glen to Anthony Hueston III, of Lakewood Ranch, for $235,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,410 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,500 in 2009.

JRAM Capital Group LLC sold the home at 12227 Hollybush Terrace to Caden Holdings LLC for $217,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,600 in 2004.

River Sound

Daniel and Vanessa Sayne, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1404 Mornign Sky Glen to Evelyn Smith-Terry, of Bradenton, for $308,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,900 in 2011.

Fairfield

Manoj Mathew sold his home at 5451 Fairfield Blvd. to James Dayton and Holly Lloyd Dayton, of Bradenton, for $253,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,400 in 2014.

River Point of Manatee

Jennifer Beaton, of Tampa, sold her home at 3716 Fourth Ave. N.E., to John Thomas Jr., of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,542 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,000 in 2015.

Adrienne Dozier, of Lexington Park, Md., sold her home at 3612 Second Drive N.E., to Harley Frady II and Alexis Smith-Frady, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,123 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2003.

Miramar Lagoons

Raymond Rapchak, of Fishers, Ind., sold the Unit 204 condominium at 8249 Miramar Way to Amber and Anastasios Halkidis, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,500 in 2006.

Tara

Constance Duncan, trustee, of Jamison, Pa., sold the home at 6425 Stone River Road to William Martin and Leslie Wingfeld, of Bradenton, for $238,500. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,637 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,900 in 1990.

Boca Grove

Mary and Ernest Pihl sold their Unit 204 condominium at 8414 Wethersfield Run to Laura Navratil and Timothy Carney, of Bradenton, for $229,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,500 in 2012.

Gates Creek

John Kennedy, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 312 116th St. E., to AH4R Properties LLC for $225,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $126,300 in 1999.

Kathi Miley and Maureen Hannon, of Avon Lake, Ohio, sold their home at 11617 Fourth Ave. E., to AJW Investments LLC for $217,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,000 in 2001.

Lychee Acres

Patricia Ryder, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5607 41st Ave. E., to Sabrina Young, of Bradenton, for $217,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 2013.

Villas at Tara

Gregory and Karen Cverko, trustees, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 6946 Stoneywalk Court to Don and Tracey McLain, of London, Ky., for $205,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,500 in 2005.

Central Park

Eric and Kathleen Finocchiaro, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11127 Battery Park Place to Michael and Judy Boniewicz, of Lakewood Ranch, for $200,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2016.