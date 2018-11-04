Country Club Village home tops sales at $1,575,000

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Arden and Barbara Moore sold their home at 7216 Pasadena Glen to Robert and Shannon Warren, of Bradenton, for $1,575,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,376 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

John and Kelli Louise Roveto, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15312 Linn Park Terrace to James and Lynn Brandolini, of Bradenton, for $1,335,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,989 square feet of living area.

Waterfront at Main Street

Moni Vojcek sold her Unit 1-601 condominium at 10530 Boardwalk Loop to Scott Stengel, of Leesburg, for $725,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $796,900 in 2017.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

John Bowman Jr., of Crossville, Tenn., sold his home at 10621 Conch Shell Terrace to Daniel and Barbara Wilding, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2007.

Steven and Tamara Carey sold their home at 9911 Portside Terrace to Ronald and Karen Bobo, of Bradenton, for $572,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,567 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,700 in 2003.

Greenbrook Village

Paul and Teresa McKee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14916 Sundial Place to David and Danielle Huffman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $615,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,412 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2015.

Linda Griffith, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, Heather Van Seversen, of Davenport, Iowa, and Jill White, of W. Des Moines, Iowa, sold the home at 13508 Brown Thrasher Pike to Kaleb and Remember McCarty, of Lakewood Ranch, for $560,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,258 square feet of living area.

Jon and Marla Whittemore sold their home at 15615 Butterfish Place to Thomas and Susan Quimby, of Bradenton, for $399,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,300 in 2006.

David and Josielyn Walker, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6324 Robin Cove to Gheorghe and Eugenia Grigorescu $239,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Sonoma

Natalia Sprenger, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 8225 Santa Rosa Court to Carolyn Rummel, of Palmetto, for $598,400. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $419,000 in 2009.

GreyHawk Landing

Nelson and Sonia Gonzalez, of Myakka City, sold their home at 320 Blackbird Court to Gary Dunn and Mary Dunn, trustees, of Loveland, Ohio, for $580,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,535 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2007.

Del Webb

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 16756 Blackwater Terrace to Randy LeGrand, of Lakewood Ranch, for $510,800. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,488 square feet of living area.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 16843 Ellsworth Ave., to Teresa Brecht, of Gurnee, Ill., for $430,600. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,964 square feet of living area.

St. James Park

Terry and Susan Pulver, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6633 St. James Crossing to Paul and Annamarie Gibson, of Wrentham, Mass., for $470,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2013.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Edward Sullivan and Anna Trujillo-Sullivan sold their home at 8056 Estates Drive to David and Donna Olson, of Sarasota, for $462,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2015.

Mill Creek

Donna McGarry, of Sarasota, sold her home at 13512 Second Ave. N.E., to Howard and Crystal Avery, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,314 square feet of living area.

Joseph and Vicky Cannon, of Parrish, sold their home at 808 Woodview Way to Tyler and Courtney Johnson, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,900 in 2014.

Country Creek

James and Helen Smith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 114 147th St. N.E., to Monica Ausborn and Leonard Furst III, of Bradenton, for $409,900. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Kym Smith, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7179 Whitemarsh Circle to James and June Smith, of Braselton, Ga., for $400,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,621 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $373,200 in 2002.

Lea Dzhin, of Bethesda, Md., sold her home at 7147 Presidio Glen to Christine Meche-Profito, of Lakewood Ranch, for $375,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,145 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2017.

Elizabeth Underwood, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 7061 Woodmore Terrace to Richard and Karen Levendoski, of Waterloo, Ill., for $295,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,727 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2016.

Riverwalk Village

Rebecca Toth, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7218 Switchgrass Trail to Peter and Betsy Cattaneo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $400,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,501 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2010.

Osprey Landing

Patrick and Katarzyna Lavin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11569 11th Ave. E., to Daniel and Krystina Hadra, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $356,000 in 2017.

River Wilderness

Sean and Marie Williams, of Tampa, sold their home at 2930 Wilderness Blvd. E., to Steven Weinsoff, of Parrish, for $355,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,417 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $551,800 in 2005.

Moorings at Edgewater

Joan Dorfman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 201 condominium at 6414 Moorings Point Circle to Bruce and Kimberly Muenter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $345,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2010.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 5317 Creekside Trail to LFI Holding Group LLC for $337,200. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $443,700 in 2005.

GreyHawk Landing West

Homes by Towne of GreyHawk Landing West LLC sold the home at 11907 Goldenrod Ave., to David and Debra Kopera, of Bradenton, for $329,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,995 square feet of living area.

Tara

Daniel and Krystina Hadra, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5821 Pleasant Grove Court to Pamela Frost and Beth Trendt, of Bradenton, for $328,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in 2015.

Marlen and Carolyn Hager, of Maggie Valley, N.C., sold their home at 7161 Drewrys Bluff to Robert Rocchetti and Janet Primmer-Rocchetti, of Bradenton, for $274,400. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,890 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in 2004.

Braden Woods

Fannie Mae sold the home at 6109 99th St. E., to Robert Anderson, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,091 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,900 in 2000.

Heritage Harbour

Larry and Peggy Due Harris, of Bradenton, sold their home at 315 River Enclave Court to Cynthia and Robert Nardini, of Pueblo West, Colo., for $309,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,021 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2016.

Whitebridge Court

Pensco Trust Co. sold the home at 7617 Whitebridge Glen to Douglas Neumann and Susan Neumann, trustees, of University Park, for $300,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,000 in 2012.

Saracina at Esplanade

Nicholas and Margie Vamvakis, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 108 condominium at 13506 Messina Loop to Aliaksandr and Katsiaryna Lazouskaya, of Lakewood Ranch, for $272,500. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2016.

Savannah at Preserve at University Place

Myron and Joan Latanision sold their Unit 8041 condominium at 8041 Tybee Court to Kevin and Barbara Travis, of University Park, for $272,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,813 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2012.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Fredrik Nilsson, of Balsta, Sweden, sold his home at 256 Fairway Isles Lane to David and Christine Kilgour, of Whitestown, Ind., for $245,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2008.

River Sound

Kathryn and Charles Johnson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5634 River Sound Terrace to Tammy Cassels, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,480 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,200 in 2009.

Peridia

Pamela Pfahlert and Michael Duggan, trustees, sold the home at 4905 Kilty Court E., to Michael O’Brien, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1999.