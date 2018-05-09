Country Club Village home tops sales at $1.25 million

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen and Linda Tetuan, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7516 Greystone St., to Stephen Greene and Arlene Greene, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.25 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,348 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.25 million in 2009.

Lake Club

Matthew Thomas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8365 Catamaran Circle to Abraham and Julie Elias, of Bradenton, for $1,162,500. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,116 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 544 Regatta Way to Louis and Lynn Merucci, of Bradenton, for $956,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,972 square feet of living area.

Annette Van Etten, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4747 Spinnaker Drive to Chadwick and Kathryn Anast, of Bradenton, for $590,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2000.

Steve and Donna Lee Budd-Jack, of Ellenton, sold their home at 4720 Starboard Drive to Ellyn Leonard, trustee, of Plympton, Mass., for $465,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,250 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,000 in 2008.

Patsy Lange, of Osprey, sold her home at 4115 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Kokonut Dreaming LLC for $503,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,418 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,500 in 1997.

Country Club East

William and Susan Parry sold their home at 7633 Windy Hill Cove to Richard and Alisha Tyson, of Bradenton, for $865,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $841,900 in 2015.

Cardel Homes sold the home at 16621 Berwick Terrace to William and Deirdre Bowen, of Bradenton, for $595,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,622 square feet of living area.

Vinod and Padmini Swami, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14729 Newtonmore Lane to Carl and Dorothy Hultine, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $560,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,352 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

James and Marykay Bloomquist, trustees, of Woodlands, Texas, sold the home at 7913 Royal Queensland Way to Reed and Claire Manning, of Bradenton, for $765,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,355 square feet of living area.

Richard and Delores Veitch, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8312 Championship Court to Brenda Fiske, of Bradenton, for $556,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,164 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Charles and DeAnna Gabbard, of Venice, sold their home at 11006 Winding Stream Way to Michael and Christine Augello, of Bradenton, for $579,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $517,000 in 2010.

George Nazarovitch, of Sarasota, sold the home at 10820 Winding Stream Way to Victor Battini and Carmen Canal, of Bradenton, for $488,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,429 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $484,600 in 2003.

Dennis Carkonen, of Hansville, Wash., sold his home at 9803 Portside Terrace to Robert and Barbara Carr, of Bradenton, for $374,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,998 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,500 in 2003.

Citimortgage Inc. sold the home at 642 Foggy Morn Lane to Raymond Glasser, trustee, of Bismarck, N.D., for $325,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,605 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,600 in 2017.

Riverdale

Brian Croteau, of Palmetto, sold his home at 3619 Fifth Ave. N.E., to John and Kimberly Diem, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,600 in 2017.

Tidewater Preserve

Elizabeth Indriso, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5331 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to John and Carol Moffo, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,800 in 2016.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Christin Perkinson sold her home at 7719 Edmonston Circle to Fred and Debra Brickel, of Bradenton, for $459,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,637 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2010.

Rosedale Addition

Robert and Kathryn Ann Keegan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4932 Tobermory Way to Christopher Hilgeman, of Bradenton, for $451,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2013.

River Club South

James and Tamara Nabergall, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10005 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Aric and Megan DiPiero, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,562 square feet of living area.

Scott Stiffler sold his home at 7129 Dornough Lane to Roy and Shawnmarie Stanton, of Bradenton, for $384,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2014.

Riverwalk Ridge

Thomas and Martha Sullivan, of Redington Beach, sold their home at 6814 Honeysuckle Trail to Michael Sullivan, of Bradenton, for $446,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,481 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $446,000 in 2014.

Country Meadows

Robert Rutland and Diana Rutland sold their home at 14742 Second Ave. Circle N.E., to Jeffrey Wood, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,400 in 2007.

Rosedale Highlands

William and Dorothy Balmer, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5235 96th St. E., to Ronald Tambourine, trustee, of Lake Forest, Ill., for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,238 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $443,500 in 2015.

Country Creek

Kenneth and Lisa Henderson, of Canaveral, sold their home at 411 147th St. E., to Daniel and Amanda Yasurek, of Bradenton, for $439,500. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,477 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,300 in 2012.

River Club North

Robert Delosh, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6414 Shoal Creek St. Circle to James and Judy Slaggy, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2016.

Denison

Dwayne and Cindy Denison sold their home at 3115 51st St. E., to Morris and Anginette Griggs, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,408 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Kimberly Miele, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4715 Seneca Park Trail to Ryan and Amy Crosby and Gerald Crosby, of Lakewood Ranch, for $420,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,600 in 2013.

Mandalay

Marc and Agnes St. Laurent, of Derby, Vt., sold their home at 4627 62nd Terrace E., to Laurence Management Group Inc. for $412,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,000 in 2011.

Magnolia Manor

Margaret Lee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6920 18th Ave. E., to Manuel Romero and Guadalupe Gonzalez Romero, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1987.

Heritage Harbour

Joseph and Frances Lavoie, of New Brunswick, Canada, sold their home at 8520 River Preserve Drive to Daniel and Julie Bianchi, of Bradenton, for $404,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2012.

Edd and Rebecca Dean sold their home at 6848 Wild Lake Terrace to Maria Sasso and Elmer Phillippi, of Bradenton, for $398,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,000 in 2016.

Steven and Melissa Bristol, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6806 Willowshire Way to Kenneth Johnson, of Bradenton, for $306,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,800 in 2015.

Lakeside Woods

John and Susan Milton, of Orlando, sold their home at 5836 Lakeside Woods Circle to Malcolm Barnes, of Miami, for $402,500. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,871 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2014.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit D-21 condominium at 7511 Divot Loop to Joyce Ann Peak and Alan Epstein, of Bradenton, for $386,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Trevor Lincoln and Janet Rowena Lincoln and Nigel and Geraldine Bennington sold their home at 8788 Stone Harbour Loop to Jeffrey and Bonnie Alexander, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $409,000 in 2005.

Jeffrey and Giuseppina Coomber, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8027 Haven Harbour Way to Regina Chappell, of W. Milford, N.J., for $309,900. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,708 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,500 in 2010.

Greenbrook Village

John and Jayne Parrott sold their home at 6631 Pirate Perch Trail to John Hallberg, of Lakewood Ranch, for $379,900. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2010.

Greyhawk Landing

Vickie Koppelmann sold the home at 12566 Cara Cara Loop to Van and Karen Baker and Melba Stuckey, of Bradenton, for $376,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2012.

Braden Woods

E. Renee Inman, Maynard Inman and Joan Inman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5917 99th St. E., to Justin and Krystal Erickson, of Bradenton, for $363,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,348 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2011.

G. Allen Pearson, of Palmetto, sold his home at 6316 91st St. E., to Jason Nwagbaraocha and Laura Zane-Nwagbaraocha, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2005.

Mill Creek

Elizabeth Taaffe, of Bradenton, sold her home at 13534 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Dennis and Mary McCabe, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

David and Tamar Kolker, of Tallevast, sold their home at 4984 Creekside Trail to David and Cheryl Bennett, of Sarasota, for $342,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,022 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2010.

Savanna at Lakewood Ranch

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13832 American Prairie Place to Karen Ann Lavalli, of Bradenton, for $331,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,229 square feet of living area.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Darrel Hitchcock and Kim Hitchcock sold their home at 6115 Palomino Circle to Ronnie and Georgia Conover, of University Park, for $325,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,600 in 2004.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Tuan Van Phan, of Jeffersonville, Ind., sold his home at 608 166th St. E., to Daren Ngo, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,118 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $426,500 in 2017.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Donna Hampton, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6955 Mystic Lane to 1872341 Ontario Inc. for $316,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2004.

Miramar Lagoons

Kenneth and Nancy Bieger sold their Unit 201 condominium at 8335 Miramar Way to Stanley and Crystal Winters, of Lakewood Ranch, for $307,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2009.

Chaparral

Michelle Trott and Austin Forbord, of Oakland, Calif., sold their home at 6028 Anvil Ave., to Thomas and Gina Sanborn, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $314,900 in 2005.

Peridia

Noble and Carol Staley, of Palmetto, sold their home at 4457 Pro Am Ave. E., to Helen Steinberg, trustee, of Bradenton, for $302,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,347 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2016.

Phyllis Wagner, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4411 Murfield Drive E., to Mark and Lisa Perfetto, of Bradenton, for $222,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,267 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2016.

Whitebridge Court

1025077 Ontario Ltd. sold the home at 6318 Walton Heath Place to Terrence and Jan Monteverde, of Hummelstown, Pa., for $300,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,473 square feet of living area.

Edgewater Village

John and Evenly Simensen, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8410 Idlewood Court to David Moskowitz and Anna Vigliotti, of Lakewood Ranch, for $290,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2010.

Eagle Trace

Della Brod, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 2008 Crystal Lake Trail to Jerusha Coffin, of Bradenton, for $288,900. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,200 in 2017.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Richard and Mary Ellen Zielinski, of Parrish, sold their Unit 19-A condominium at 943 River Basin Court to Winifred Kulscar, of Bradenton, for $265,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Sabal Harbour

Jeffrey and Stacey Lewis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4624 Sanibel Way to Patrick Tomasulo, trustee, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,400 in 2001.

Cottages at San Casciano

Michael and Gemma Gallaway, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4826 San Ortebello Drive to Carlos Soriano and Paula Rincon, of Bradenton, for $223,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $164,700 in 2013.

Veranda at River Strand

Priscilla Slemp, of Rockledge, sold her Unit 2214 condominium at 6807 Grand Estuary Trail to Mark and Georgette Buckley, of Somers Point, N.J., for $222,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2015.

Magnolia Manor River

Morgan 3012 LLC sold the home at 3016 57th St. E., to Mark Tomasiak and Brent Pottieger, of Bradenton, for $202,000. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,938 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 2017.