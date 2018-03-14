Country Club Village home tops sales at $1.1 million

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. George and Marilyn Scherff, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7041 Portmarnock Place to David Bell and Brier Bell, trustees, of Pleasanton, Calif., for $1,106,300. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $999,000 in 2011.

River Club North

Marilee Ehresman and Brian O’Donnell sold their home at 6722 Oakmont Way to Jeffrey and Brianne Walters, of Bradenton, for $835,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,677 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2006.

Bungalow Series F REO LLC sold the home at 6102 Glen Abbey Lane to Paul Ebury and Jane Ebury, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 1998.

Country Club Village

Kari Joaquin, of Essex, Mass., sold her home at 7037 Brier Creek Court to Terrence Kemp and Ann Kemp, trustees, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,778 square feet of living area.

Nicola and Diane Ceravolo, Christopher Ceravolo, Michael Ceravolo, Stephanie Ceravolo, Nicola Ceravolo and Diane Ceravolo, of Quebec Canada, sold their home at 12504 Thornhill Court to Thomas and Loraine Leloup, of W. Simsbury, Conn., for $460,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,453 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2008.

Anthony and Patricia Anzelmo sold their home at 12037 Thornhill Court to Randolph and Kathleen Cicatello, of Hartland, Wis., for $437,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,104 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2017.

Ann Matri, of Mahwah, N.J., sold her home at 7614 Desert Inn Way to Thomas and Janet Ribardo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $398,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,123 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2005.

Edgewater Village

Ramon and Joan Racelis, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6650 Windjammer Place to Adrian and Helen Hellewell, of Wakefield, United Kingdom, for $720,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,849 square feet of living area.

Henley

Richard and Brooke Tamanini, of University Park, sold their home at 7007 Lancaster Court to Glenn Schwartz, of University Park, for $712,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,346 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Laura Simpson-Boyle, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 13325 Malachite Drive to Daniel and Annabelle Westerbeck, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., for $670,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,841 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $619,000 in 2015.

Patricia Varela and Elsa Marta Nieto Vila, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5230 Castello Lane to Dennis George, of Old Hickory, Tenn., for $574,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,256 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $493,400 in 2013.

GreyHawk Landing

James Weerts, trustee, and Wanda Weerts sold the home at 316 Blackbird Court to James and Charlotte Seeds, of Bradenton, for $620,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,200 in 2005.

River Club South

Michael Russo, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7230 Pine Valley St. to Michael and Nicole Truax, of Bradenton, for $605,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,129 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2014.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Stephen and Karen Nelson sold their home at 7073 Treymore Court to Lawrence and Sharon Marziale, of Sarasota, for $586,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,485 square feet of living area.

Bridgewater

Oliver Cahueque-Godoy and Doris Cahueque, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13415 Swiftwater Way to Grace Molero, trustee, of Bradenton, for $554,700. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,023 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2016.

Rye Wilderness Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 16606 Sixth Ave. E., to Antoine Thomas and Barbara Arvie, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 4,008 square feet of living area.

River Wind

Richard and Amanda Clover sold their home at 974 River Wind Circle to Thomas Cassino, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,899 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2016.

River Place

Gary and Elizabeth Mokry, of Albuquerque, N.M., sold their home at 7020 73rd Court E. to Kirk and Dee Cayce, of Orlando, for $500,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $472,000 in 2015.

James and Stephanie Fox sold their home at 7046 74th St. Circle E. to Jason and Abby Diehl, of Bradenton, for $382,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,000 in 2007.

Rosedale Highlands

William Wellstead and Judith Derasse sold their home at 9610 53rd Drive E. to Caroline Weaver, of Bradenton, for $499,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,362 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Alan Darrow and Renee Walker Darrow, of London, N.H., sold their home at 304 Americas Cup Blvd. to Darren Plath and Susan Zarriello, of Severna Park, Md., for $495,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,140 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,500 in 2014.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

W. Clark and Marjorie McClelland sold their home at 5205 88th St. E., to Sidney and Deborah Farber, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,491 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2003.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Ronald Ralph and Hazel Summers, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 615 Sand Crane Court to Ralph Mischalske and Katherine Hubanks, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,679 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,000 in 2011.

Country Club East

Stephanie McCord, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 16525 Hillside Circle to Anthony Monzo, of Bradenton, for $466,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,800 in 2016.

Gail Meehan, trustee, and Robert Meehan, of Meredith, N.H., sold the home at 14318 Stirling Drive to William and Pat Klee, of Berlin, N.J., for $355,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,998 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Shaun Buttress and Jennifer Ose, trustees, sold the home at 4711 Seneca Park Trail to David Smith, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,800 in 2013.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5929 Cessna Run to Jann Barber-O’Hara, of Beckley, W.Va., for $425,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,921 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Robert and Melissa Gagnon sold their home at 14116 22nd Terrace E., to Loukas Mihalos and Maria Cadigan, of Bradenton, for $407,900. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,686 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $522,000 in 2005.

Sharon Estep, of Woodlands, Texas, sold her home at 13405 Third Ave. E., to Christopher and Misty Canada, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,988 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,000 in 1992.

Summerfield Village

Patrick and Joann Gepfert, of St. Augustine, sold their home at 12118 Whistling Way to Alan Dormeyer, of Bradenton, for $399,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,000 in 1998.

John and Joelle Hennesey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12020 Whistling Way to Trevor and Elizabeth Williams, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,000 in 2001.

Heritage Harbour

Andrew and Cathy McKay, of New Brunswick, Canada, sold their home at 6724 Wild Lake Terrace to Alan and Linda Sausner, of Blue Bell, Pa., for $395,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,800 in 2014.

Paul and Denise Henne, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 120 Sweet Tree St. to Ronald and Mary Stanley, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2016.

Catherine McCaskill sold her home at 123 Babbling Brook Run to James and Judy Evans, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,700 in 2015.

Charleston Pointe

F. Vern Dwight, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8107 Planters Knoll Terrace to Sterling Dodson and Glenda Fountain, of University Park, for $386,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,492 square feet of living area.

Magnolia Manor River

Barry and Kimberly Rudge, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5514 18th Ave. E., to Paula Maffel and Juho Mehtala, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,128 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2006.

Riverwalk Village

Randy and Patricia Campbell sold their home at 7335 Arrowhead Run to James and Dolores Beckman, of Bradenton, for $371,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,500 in 2014.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Stanley and Patti Amber, of Nokomis, sold their home at 4905 Creekside Trail to Ann and William Glaves, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2000.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Patrick Shuler, trustee, of Norfolk, Va., sold the home at 8210 Timber Lake Lane to Joseph and Jaimie Bennett, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,471 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,800 in 1984.

Club Villas at Palm Aire

David and Lorraine McClue, of Spring Lake, N.J., sold their Unit 7744 condominium at 7744 Palm Aire Lane to David Patrick and Thomas Tryon, of Windermere, for $310,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2009.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Francis and Claire Hirsch, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 6102 condominium at 6802 Grand Estuary Trail to Emily Abeledo-Adams, of Mullica Hill, N.J., for $306,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,000 in 2016.

Robert and Laurie Camastro, of Lagrangeville, N.Y., sold their Unit 4903 condominium at 315 Winding Brook Lane to Roger Kennedy and Laurie Gain, of Ontario, Canada, for $295,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,000 in 2009.

Louis and Kay Eyermann, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 5701 condominium at 6704 Grand Estuary Trail to Cornelis van Wijngaarden and Catherin Maria de Ruijter, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Daniela Rozanes and Pablo Fernandez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15444 Trinity Fall Way to Jon and Elizabeth Hansen, of Bradenton, for $299,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,889 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,000 in 2016.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 333 Grande Vista Blvd., to Alison and Peter Medved, of Bradenton, for $292,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,884 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 15327 Las Olas Place to 15327 Las Olas LLC for $270,800. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area.

Lucinda Schlotterback, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 15730 High Bell Place to Nariman Aoudi, of Bradenton, for $248,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,626 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,000 in 2015.

Greenbrook Village

Javier Mendez-Rodriguez and Nilsa Gomez-Cajigas, of Cruces, N.M., sold their home at 6326 Golden Eye Glen to Maxwell and Deanna Stewart, of Lakewood Ranch, for $295,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2015.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Mary Hatzipetro, of Southampton, Mass., sold her home at 7135 Spikerush Court to Ronald and Lisa Mazurek, of Lakewood Ranch, for $280,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,815 square feet of living area.

Sabal Harbour

Reijo and Pirjo Toivanen sold their home at 4837 Sabal Harbour Drive to Pablo Fernandez and Daniela Rozanes, of Bradenton, for $272,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,873 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,000 in 2002.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire

Louis and Adele Nitti sold their Unit V-204 condominium at 5575 Golf Pointe Drive to Timothy and Mary Johnson, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2015.

Silverlake

Tiago Oliveira sold the home at 5226 60th Drive E., to Frank Malickson, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2008.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Lynne and Steven Mercier, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4930 San Palermo Drive to Benjamin and Shauna Marshall, of Bradenton, for $269,900. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2017.

Peridia

Lawrence Michalak, of Anaheim, Calif., sold his home at 4206 Augusta Terrace E., to Albert Duell Jr. and Jeffrey Duell, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,272 square feet of living area.

Gale Marsh, trustee, of Lake Worth, sold the home at 4024 Murfield Drive E., to Raymond and Theresa Mulford, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,825 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,000 in 1995.

Albert Duell Jr., trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4025 Murfield Drive E., to Mark and Margaret Bovino, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 2004.

Fairfield

Larry Messina and Teresa Messina, trustees, of Henryville, Ind., sold the home at 5006 Maymont Park Circle to Timothy and Sandra Swanson, of Bradenton, for $262,500. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,100 in 2013.

Tara

JB Winwater Ltd. sold the home at 6917 Pleasant Hill Road to Charles and Denise Ann Smark, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,300 in 2000.

River Isles

Nina Hepburn, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1323 Bottlebrush Drive to Ronald and Harriet Ann Converse, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $71,500 in 1983.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Justin and Patricia Simms sold their home at 7112 Montauk Point Crossing to Cynthia Ritchie, of Bradenton, for $224,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $126,900 in 2011.

Braden River Lakes

Mark and Margaret Bovino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4905 Ninth Ave. E. to Sarah Kleppinger, of Bradenton, for $219,600. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,209 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2012.

Veranda at River Strand

Roger Kennedy and Laurie Gain, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 2524 condominium at 6611 Grand Estuary Trail to Brian Boettcher and Dawn Hietpas, of Wausau, Wis., for $215,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2016.

Greenfield Plantation

Jiten Patel, of Bradenton, sold the home at 810 Springwood Circle to Cameron Lewis and Clark Logan, of Bradenton, for $207,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,314 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,200 in 2004.