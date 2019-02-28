Country Club Village home tops local sales at $938,000

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Wolfgang and Ulrike Wistorf, of Las Vegas, sold their home at 6922 Belmont Court to Didier Fabrice and Yvette Brodatz, of Lakewood Ranch, for $938,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,051 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

SD CCE LLC sold the home at 15823 Kendleshire Terrace to Kent and Jansen Lloyd, of Bradenton, for $910,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,923 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Donald and Monika Stewart, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5239 Benito Court to Kenneth and Valerie Lindsey, of Ashburn, Va., for $736,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,941 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $747,000 in 2015.

Mario Martino Jr., trustee, and Lizane Nadon, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12767 Del Corso Loop to Joyce Kalkreuth, trustee, of Bradenton, for $570,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,700 in 2012.

John and Valerie Wolf, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12752 Fontana Loop to Roy and Flora Andersen, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $409,600 in 2013.

River Club South

Peter and Lynda Hart, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 9903 Old Hyde Park Place to Larry and Susan Johnson, of Bethesda, Md., for $599,900. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 2005.

Stanhope Gate

Michael Sanders, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7035 Stanhope Place to Kenneth Lodge and Joan Lodge, trustees, of Winnetka, Ill., for $585,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,411 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Frank and Jane Lange, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7605 Alston Court to Amy Oliver, of University Park, for $486,100. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2011.

Wentworth

Cornelius O’Leary, trustee, of Skillman, N.J., sold the home at 7331 St. Georges Way to James and Regina Taggart, of Cary, N.C., for $462,500. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,631 square feet of living area.

Country Meadows

Jeffrey Wood, of Bradenton, sold the home at 14742 Second Ave. Circle N.E., to Burton and Agatha LaFontaine, of Sun Prairie, Wis., for $457,500. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2018.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Robert and Carol Lind, of Airville, Pa., sold their home at 5629 Country Lakes Drive to Robert Waltzer, of Sarasota, for $448,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,504 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $394,000 in 2015.

Watercrest

Robert Fleeton, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 304 condominium at 6482 Watercrest Way to Primus EHF for $435,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2011.

Rosedale Addition

4141 Inc. sold the home at 5109 Tobermory Way to Thomas and Judith McFarland, trustees, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,925 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Gloria Simpson, of Aiken, S.C., sold her home at 7826 Troon Court to Allyn and Kathryn Jones, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,111 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Allyn and Kathryn Jones sold their home at 6515 Oakland Hills Drive to Joseph and Jane Brady, of Avon Lake, Ohio, for $354,800. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,826 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2014.

Mill Creek

Selwyn Swe and Nancy Taylor-Swe, of Terra Ceia island, sold the home at 105 137th St. N.E., to Mill Creek Lot 5099 LLC for $399,000. Mill Creek Lot 5099 LLC then sold the home to Jon Leonard, of Bradenton, for $399,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2014.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Gdawg Ventures LLC sold the Unit A condominium at 1226 Riverscape St. to John Goode, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Misty Oaks

Amanda Zsigmond, trustee, of Lake Mary, sold the home at 6149 Misty Oaks Court to Stephen Catania, of Sarasota, for $358,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,256 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $524,900 in 2006.

Sabal Harbour

Jennifer Blanton and Laurie Blanton sold their home at 4845 Turtle Bay Terrace to Steven and Kerstin Muise, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,000 in 2010.

James and Glenda Dimino, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4521 Abacos Place to Giancarlo Cornejo, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 2011.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Allen and Vera Royce, of Janesville, Calif., sold their home at 4720 Tournament Blvd. to Steven Kennedy and Kolleen Kennedy, trustees, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1998.

Linda Greene, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4807 W. Country Club Drive to Veronica Dono, of Nokomis, for $315,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,000 in 2015.

Moorings at Edgewater

Ruth Tassel and Nadine Anderson, of Parrish, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6516 Moorings Point Circle to Paul and Linda Zalanowski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $315,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $413,600 in 2014.

River Sound

James McLane, of Medina, Ohio, sold his home at 1483 Blue Horizon Circle to Diana Hall, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,124 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,200 in 2011.

Joseph Carrasco, trustee, of Eustis, sold the home at 1408 Morning Sky Glen to Matthew and Virginia Donovan, of Eustis, for $285,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,500 in 2017.

Greenbrook Village

Timely Assistance Inc. sold the home at 14175 Cattle Egret Place to John Faugno and Mary Anne Zatina, of Bradenton, for $308,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2018.

Notting Hill

John and Violet Simpson, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7334 Kensington Court to Donald and Mary Ellen Fischer, of Ontario, Canada, for $299,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,448 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2014.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Gloria Altorfer, trustee, of Mossville, Ill., sold the home at 5022 Lakescene Place to Richard Archer, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $201,400 in 1999.

Fairway Six

Joseph and Angela Harrish, of Overland Park, Kansas, sold their home at 5825 Merion Way to Lisa Garcia and Miriam Gelfer, of Watertown, Mass., for $275,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,900 in 2005.

Fairfield

Earl and Linda Williams, of Port Orange, sold their home at 5417 Chatham Square Way to David Hoyle Jr., of Braden River, for $265,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,500 in 2017.

Summerfield Village

Leon and Jennifer Carter, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12259 Hollybush Terrace to HPA US1 LLC for $260,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2014.

Coach Homes at River Strand

John Lakin and Jo Anne Lanza, of Costa Mesa, Calif., sold their Unit 5304 condominium at 6508 Grand Estuary Trail to Jerome and Julianne Helmle, of Brookfield, Wis., for $255,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,800 in 2017.

Country Oaks

Ronald and Barbara Aller, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4936 81st Ave. Terrace E., to Victoria Shaw, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,508 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $119,000 in 1996.

Braden Woods

Adam Beaman, as authorized agent for Orsus Investments Inc., sold the home at 6414 95th St. E., to ZZBI Family Trust for $250,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,343 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,000 in 2014.

Dude Ranch Acres

Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC sold the home at 6106 47th Ave. E., to Todd Stairs, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,000 in 2018.

Woodbrook

Maria Voitsekhovitch, of St. Petersburg, sold her home at 6519 Pine Breeze Run to Lindsey Masterson, of Sarasota, for $247,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,400 in 2013.

Pine Trace

Craig Talbert, of el Granada, Calif., sold the Unit 28 condominium at 7767 Pine Trace Drive to Linda Greene, of Sarasota, for $244,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,589 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2015.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Perry Wells, of Bella Vista Ark., sold his Unit 104 condominium at 13703 Messina Loop to Donald Talbot, of Bradenton, for $234,900. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2018.

Harborage on Braden River

Michael and Barbara Daly sold their home at 5606 Duval St. to Timothy and Mary Cochran, of Delaware, Ohio, for $210,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2008.

River Place

Tom and Kathy Grisham, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 113 condominium at 515 Leffingwell Ave. to Darrell Bedwell, of Ellenton, for $210,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,385 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $131,900 in 2001.