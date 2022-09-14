A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas Francis Curran and Dawn D’Onofrio, trustees, sold the home at 560 Outrigger Lane to Robert and Heather Schiederer, of Longboat Key, for $2.9 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,537,500 in 2020.

Weston Pointe

Jane Karen Fielder, trustee, and Jerry Ben Fielder, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 617 Weston Pointe Court to A Storage One LLC for $2.7 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.07 million in 2005.

Country Club Shores

Stephen and Barbara Karp, of Cicero, New York, sold their home at 551 Chipping Lane to Kenneth and Kim McPartland, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, for $2.1 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,247 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 1999.

Bird Key

Monica and Richard Van Buskirk sold their home at 409 Partridge Circle to Nathan Lancry, of Hunting Valley, Ohio, for $1,895,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,522 square feet of living area. It sold for $529,000 in 2003.

Lido Ambassador

Yury Benin, of Queens, New York, sold his Unit 409 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to 800BFA409 LLC for $1.36 million. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $153,500 in 1995.

Harbour Oaks II

Peter and Karen Kennedy, of Falmouth, Maine, sold their home at 2341 Harbour Oaks Drive to Vincent and Lisa Molinari, of Syosset, New York, for $1,275,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $810,000 in 2019.

Longbeach

Ronald and Dawn Fiddler, of Morris, Connecticut, sold their Unit 23 condominium at 7095 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jennifer Leddy, of Bradenton Beach, for $1 million. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $537,000 in 2020.

Inn on the Beach

Roxann Parker Lagow, of Austin, Texas, sold her Unit 4401 condominium at 240 Sands Point Road to Susan Griffith Lusk, trustee, of Venice, for $949,000. Built in 1982, it has one bedroom, one bath and 739 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2016.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Wendy Hind and Lindsay Hartley, Personal Representatives, and Sydney Graham, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 214 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Esther Sharp, trustee, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, for $720,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 1995.

Longboat Harbour

William and Catherine Potter, of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 106 condominium at 4400 Exeter Drive to Anthony and Kimberly DeSimone, of Buffalo, New York, for $530,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 1989.

Buttonwood Cove

Marlene Slansky, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 3660 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Blake Slansky and Elise Kidd, of Vernon Hills, Illinois, for $480,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2004.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Jean Vucovich and Emil Daniel Vucovich Jr., trustees, of Mooresville, North Carolina, sold the Unit 207 condominium at 743 Spanish Drive S. to James Matras, of Lodi, Wisconsin, for $450,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,343 square feet of living area. It sold for $102,000 in 1995.