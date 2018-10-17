Country Club Shores home sells for $875,000

Two homes in Country Club Shores top all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Diane Wright, of Varina, N.C., sold their home at 520 Putter Lane to S. Jay Plager, of St. Michaels, Md., for $875,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,529 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $920,000 in 2014.

Lindsey Zweir, of Iowa City, Iowa, sold the home at 591 Ranger Lane to Mark and Brandy Kara, of Seffner, for $840,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2010.

Longbeach

Henry McCord Fraser and Cheryl Fraser, of Tampa, sold their home at 7157 Longboat Drive N. to Severin and Christine Samuelsen, of Longboat Key, for $675,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,137 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $426,000 in 2013.

Portobello

Marlene and Richard Yohe, of Santa Barbara, Calif., sold their Unit A-305 condominium at 3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Taras LLC for $520,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,500 in 1977.