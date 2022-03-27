A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Cynthia and Ted Cook, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6963 Westchester Circle to Sarah Lashley, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2,475,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,897 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2004.

Lake Club

ThereReleaf Labs LLC sold the home at 17120 Verona Place to G. Leslie and Carol Ann Elliott, trustees, of Bradenton, for $2.2 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,829 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,096,700 in 2021.

Country Club East

Louis Edward Collier Jr. and Shawna Lawan Collier, of Parrish, sold their home at 15402 Linn Park Terrace to Jean Pierre Sylvestre and Sultana Sylvestre, of Glen Head, New York, for $1,875,000. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,849 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,184,500 in 2021.

Thomas and Holly Gwaltney, of Naples, sold their home at 14536 Whitemoss Terrace to Janeen Uzzell, of Ft. Myers, for $853,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,457 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 2021.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Melvin Emal Greer and Tony Lee Trulock, of Sarasota, sold their home at 22805 Night Heron Way to Edward Syring, of Venice, for $1,625,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,229,000 in 2021.

Country Club

David Malcolm Moore and Suzanne Moore, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 12621 Deacons Place to William Crouse, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.47 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,627 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2014.

Toni and Jeffrey Cusumano, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7222 Desert Ridge Glen to Wilder Jay Shupe and Cheryl Anne Shupe, of West End, North Carolina, for $1.25 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $820,000 in 2020.

James and Elizabeth Boyd, of Tampa, sold their home at 6627 The Masters Ave. to Alexander and Lauren Lane, of Bradenton, for $927,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,598 square feet of living area.

Kathleen Lyden, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7407 Lake Forest Glen to Joanna Vitarelli and Nancy Lucas Adams, of Ivoryton, Connecticut, for $799,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,177 square feet of living area. It sold for $769,000 in 2021.

Robert Elliott, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12122 Thornhill Court to Robert Martell, of Osprey, for $525,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Frank Paul Cyril III and Sandra Cyril, of Crestview, sold their home at 1009 Lanyard Court to Lauren Palermo, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, for $1,299,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 2019.

River Club South

Patrice and Kimberly Femenia, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7646 Tralee Way to James and Erin Devriendt, of Bradenton, for $1,237,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $615,000 in 2018.

Lakewood National

Tyler Tobin and Dana Joanne Sanford, of Miami, sold their home at 5524 Arnie Loop to William and Helen Cundiff, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.25 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $638,800 in 2017.

Kevin Casavoy, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5938 Cessna Run to John and Julie Buscema, of Lavallette, New Jersey, for $785,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,900 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2019.

Stanley Pollakoff and Janice Pollakoff, trustees, La Quinta, California, sold the home at 5914 Cessna Run to Jeffrey Artz and Diane Artz, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $760,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,900 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,600 in 2017.

Rosedale Addition

Robin Ray Powell and Darwin Joseph Powell, of Byron, Michigan, sold their home at 9649 Carnoustie Place to James Hendricks and Nanette Kastner, of Elgin, Illinois, for $955,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,448 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,300 in 2020.

Robert and Marlene Dorfman, of North Potomac, Maryland, sold their home at 9814 Carnoustie Place to Anthony and Joyce Dalesandro, of Naples, for $925,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $471,700 in 2020.

Steven and Roxann Hunley, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 10306 Marbella Drive to Jeffrey Lynch and Linda Edwards, of Medford, New Jersey, for $606,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $308,000 in 2018.

Azario Esplanade

Jack Elbert Daniels III and Kimila Ann Daniels sold their home at 14624 Derna Terrace to Henry and Deborah Ponoroff, of Bradenton, for $952,800. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $609,800 in 2020.

Riverdale Revised

Ian and Debra Mackinnon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4612 Blue Marlin Drive to Jerry and Susan Maliot, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,533 square feet of living area. It sold for $408,000 in 2002.

Roland and Barbara Carpenter and Shelley Carpenter sold their home at 203 Americas Cup Blvd. to Bryan Younts, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,325 square feet of living area. It sold for $298,000 in 2015.

Shoreview

Jeanne Murphy, trustee, sold the home at 800 Anguilla Path to Paul Mokdessi, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,110 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,600 in 2020.

Mill Creek

Andrew and Vicki Johnson, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, sold their home at 1911 148th Court E. to Michael Webb, of Bradenton, for $885,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,926 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in 2021.

Country Meadows

Terry and Dana Townson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 506 147th Court N.E. to Elena Kutsabenkova, of Bradenton, for $880,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,255 square feet of living area. It sold for $473,300 in 2010.

Heritage Harbour

David and Victoria Gutierrez, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7612 Heritage Grand Place to John Torrence and Susan Jane Keltner Torrence, of Bradenton, for $870,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,543 square feet of living area. It sold for $452,000 in 2011.

Ludvik and Anita Podolinsky, of Bradenton, sold their home at 521 River Crane St. to David West and Fiona Dadswell, of Bradenton, for $799,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $352,500 in 2019.

Sherri Baack sold her home at 416 River Crane St. to Beatriz Sampedro, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, for $427,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,338 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Braden Woods

John Moran, trustee, sold the home at 6713 93rd St. E. to Gerald and Lisa Talcott, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,972 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2005.

Opendoor Property Trust sold the home at 9522 59th Ave. E. to Richard Rojas and Amanda Lynn Rojas, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,700 in 2021.

Mill Creek Road

Brent and Kelly Cohenour, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1096 Mill Creek Road to Scott DiMare, trustee, of Bradenton, for $800,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,028 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Braden River Ranchettes

Jose and Erika Mendez sold their home at 7210 28th Ave. E. to Juan Cerrillo-Cabrera and Rosalia Holmlund, of Lakewood Ranch, for $770,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2018.

Riverwalk Ridge Cypress Banks

Allan and Gail Shaivitz, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7010 Honeysuckle Trail to Jaber Gubrium and Suzanne Gubrium, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $768,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,787 square feet of living area.

Sonoma

Justin Christopher Proctor and Rita Proctor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8111 Santa Rosa Court to Ilija Popadic and Irena Ranogajec Popadikj, of Sarasota, for $755,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,661 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,700 in 2020.

Tara

Kenneth and Marilyn Kirchoff, trustees, of Sebring, sold the home at 6206 Cormorant Court to Trent and Kathy Peugh, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,193 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,100 in 2013.

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 6385 Rookery Circle to Mary and Anthony Hicks, of Middlebury, Indiana, for $483,200. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,803 square feet of living area. It sold for $466,700 in 2021.

Savanna

Molly Jenkins, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 13753 American Prairie Place to Angela and Russell Eggert, of Wilmington, Delaware, for $699,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,111 square feet of living area. It sold for $362,500 in 2020.

Miramar Links

Heather Amanda Dunn, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 39 condominium at 8276 Miramar Way to Joseph and Pamela Pritchard, of Lakewood Ranch, for $681,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,733 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Riva Trace

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 8052 Rio Bell Place to Ronald and Shelly Fuller, of Bradenton, for $676,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,360 square feet of living area. It sold for $614,300 in January.

Country Creek

Fredrico Sanchez and Freda Machelle Sanchez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14726 First Ave. E. to Stephen and Melissa Sawyer, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,404 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,000 in 2012.

Harborage on Braden River

Scott and Dana Russell, of Parrish, sold their home at 5546 Whitehead St. to Brooke Christina Malloy and Logan Scott Malloy, of Battle Ground, Washington, for $625,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,090 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,000 in 2019.

Watercrest

H.R. and Linda Mayo, trustees, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 6430 Watercrest Way to Raymond and Lena Kieliszak, of Rochester, New York, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,100 in 2009.

River Point of Manatee

Peter Francis Cullen and Joyce Swanson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 139 41st Circle E. to Gregory and Barbara Lloyd, of Bradenton, for $577,500. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,793 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2016.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Delores Kelly sold her home at 6971 Country Lakes Circle to Andrea Gulya Banks and Robert Brantly Banks, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2020.

River Landings Bluffs

Mohamed El Mennani and Adriana Paola El Mennani, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5513 61st Lane E. to Timothy Dodd and Tracy Larche, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,944 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2019.

Rosedale

Robert and Ruth Field, of Novi, Michigan, sold their home at 8756 52nd Drive E. to William Douglas Crowder and Susan Hall Crowder, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2017.

Ursula Wagman, trustee, of York, Pennsylvania, sold the home at 8758 52nd Ave. E. to Dmitriy Kalinin and Nataly Valits, of Brooklyn, New York, for $535,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,808 square feet of living area. It sold for $57,000 in 1997.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Craig Pestell, of Ontario, Canada, sold his home at 5357 Creekside Trail to Wojciech and Alicja Radzieta, of Park Ridge, Illinois, for $571,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,072 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2008.

Del Webb

Ciarra Lodin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 17412 Hampton Falls Terrace to David and Joann Montroni, of Waretown, New Jersey, for $565,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,800 in 2018.

Eagle Trace

Paul and Kristine Fischerkeller, of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 1910 Crooked Lake Circle to Opendoor Property Trust I for $534,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2020.

Peridia

Emmett Rothe and Joan Rothe, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4458 Pro Am Ave. E. to Marcella O’Brien, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,934 square feet of living area. It sold for $184,000 in 1999.

Coach Homes at Tidewater Preserve

Michael Van Essen and Joan Clark sold their Unit 111 condominium at 817 Tidewater Shores Loop to Brent and Kelly Cohenour, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,000 in 2019.

Jeremy Smith, of Ellington, Connecticut, sold his Unit 901 condominium at 8110 Grand Estuary Trail to Thomas Brewer, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, for $425,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2020.

Mirabella at Village Green

Roger and Linda Wood, of Frankfort, Michigan, sold their home at 1210 Calle Grand St. to Mary Lehman Palmer, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,600 in 2017.

Creekwood

Mark and Debra Balentine, of Vero Beach, sold their home at 4945 72nd Court E. to Linda Noble, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,522 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Rickie Don Riegel and Geraldine Opera Riegel sold their Unit 202 condominium at 13828 Messina Loop to Michael Khadivar and Allison Pellar, of Schereville, Indiana, for $479,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,900 in 2021.

James Robert Ott and Kelly Rosetta Ott, of Bloomington, Illinois, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 13823 Messina Loop to Craig Jones Holdings Inc. for $415,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,900 in 2021.

Polo Run

Mohamed Atif Elhag sold his home at 17010 Blue Ridge Place to JBJ Pam Undallo LLC for $478,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2017.

Creekwood Townhomes

Brian and Teresa Puskas, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5130 78th St. Circle E. to Anna Gazarov and Yuriy Gazarov, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,181 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,000 in 2021.

Greenbrook

James Roger Ronk, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 14159 Cattle Egret Place to Alexander Webster and Sinead O’leary, of Bradenton, for $461,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,869 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2016.

Harmony

Sean Stephen Jarolin, of Bradenton, sold his home at 11408 Rolling Green Drive to Stanley and Maria Andrews, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2020.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

John Smullen IV and Valeria Stefany Kall, of Jensen Beach, sold their home at 5155 San Palermo Drive to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Jon R. Lyons IRA and Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Sue Lyons IRA $450,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,997 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2018.

River Sound

Mark Charles Leininger and Elizabeth Murtaugh, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5219 Aqua Breeze Drive to John Richard Northrup and Denise Marie Northrup, of Bradenton, for $439,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,295 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2014.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Philip and Patricia Nardomarino, of Daytona Beach, sold their Unit 7602 condominium at 7106 Grand Estuary Trail to Ian and Debra MacKinnon, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $278,000 in 2015.

Gates Creek

Christopher Goodwin and Michelle Susanne Humphrey, of Ellenton, sold their home at 11110 Third Ave. E. to LPF BLVD TAMPA LLC for $432,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,000 in 2020.

Terrace at Lakewood National

OH KNOW LLC sold the Unit 312 condominium at 16814 Vardon Terrace to James and Mary Jo Blackington, of Hingham, Massachusetts, for $430,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $232,000 in 2021.

Benjamin Vella, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1234 condominium at 17724 Gawthrop Drive to John and Rita Crowther, of Ontario, Canada, for $420,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2020.

Country Oaks

JSCJ3 LLC sold the home at 8211 Country Oaks Court to Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC for $400,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,488 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2021.