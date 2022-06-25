A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Miguel Barrales Betanzos and Edith Salcedo De Barrales, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6803 Dominion Lane to Peter and Annick Stephenson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,762,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.04 million in 2013.

Lake Club

Elijah Barrett Prettyman and Terri Miller Prettyman, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 16829 Verona Place to Greg and Valerie Goodman, of Bradenton, for $1,575,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area. It sold for $606,300 in 2020.

Country Club East

Daniel Joseph Smith and Catherine Maria Smith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7538 Windy Hill Cove to Larry Albert and Lisa Robenseifner, of Bradenton, for $1.4 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,796 square feet of living area. It sold for $745,000 in 2017.

Ernest William Frost III and Kathryn Elizabeth Frost, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16234 Castle Park Terrace to Joy Minear, of Newport Coast, California, for $1,135,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2019.

Lawrence Stuart Flax and Diane Stephanie Flax, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16537 Hillside Circle to Mark and Donna Thornsbrough, of Bradenton, for $975,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2018.

Coleman and Karen Mansfield sold their home at 7238 Belleisle Glen to Christopher and Jessica Taylor, of Lakewood Ranch, for $615,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,585 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,100 in 2013.

Tidewater Preserve

Gretchen Vose and Barry Reiter, of Winter Park, sold their home at 1010 Lanyard Court to Richard Patterson, of Bradenton, for $1,399,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $730,000 in 2020.

Mallory Park

Michael Paul Mahlum and Alison Elisabeth Mahlum, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12212 Cranston Way to Melinda Bernice Bajgrowicz and Alexander Bajgrowicz, of Bradenton, for $1.35 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,088 square feet of living area. It sold for $754,200 in 2020.

Lakehouse Cove at Waterside

Keith and Lisa Grabisch sold their home at 8145 Grande Shores Drive to Andres Moreno and Sandra Mejia, of Sarasota, for $1,349,500. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,579 square feet of living area. It sold for $709,700 in 2019.

13th Avenue East

Charles McConahay, of St. Augustine, sold his home at 5912 13th Ave. E. to Michael and Latarsha Gullatte, of Bradenton, for $1,295,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,100 in 2013.

Lakewood National

Lucilene Circelli sold the home at 5704 Arnie Loop to Jeffrey Hartfield, of Bradenton, for $1,198,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $679,000 in 2019.

Craig and Karen Hazelton, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6005 Cessna Run to Arlene Frances Fox, of Ontario, Canada, for $790,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,921 square feet of living area. It sold for $383,000 in 2017.

Polo Run

Arthur Curt Schoenewaldt III and Ellen Victoria Schoenewaldt and Rachel Taaffe DiGiovanni and John DiGiovanni, of Brookfield, Connecticut, sold their home at 17618 Polo Trail to Alan George Anderson Jr. and Kelly Lantini, of Bradenton, for $1.15 million. Built in 2021, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,882 square feet of living area. It sold for $503,500 in 2021.

Rosedale

Elwood and Linda Suereth, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4719 88th St. E. to Ann Marie Linehan, of Bradenton, for $980,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,893 square feet of living area.

Del Webb

Sandra Rae Castle and Melvin Castle, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, sold their home at 16915 Loudon Place to Patricia and Michael Vosk, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,488 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2020.

James and Sharman Hardin, trustees, of Crestview, sold the home at 7552 Viola Loop to James and Jean Ann Staley, of Bradenton, for $888,300. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,900 square feet of living area. It sold for $569,500 in 2019.

Summerfield

John and Julie Harrell, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11243 Rivers Bluff Circle to James and Karen McHale, of Aurora, Illinois, for $881,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2003.

Enclave at Country Meadows

Lee and Mindy Forbes, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1027 145th St. Circle N.E. to Brittany and Alexander Stewart, of Bradenton, for $880,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $461,000 in 2014.

Country Club

John Gray, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 12018 Thornhill Court to Sarah and John Buehler, of Lakewood Ranch, for $810,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,861 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,000 in 2013.

Maureen Marsden, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7921 Suntree Glen to James and Nancy Hanson, of Okemos, Michigan, for $569,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area.

Riva Trace

Terry Klopstad, trustee, of Kansas City, Missouri, sold the home at 8049 Rio Bella Place to Christina Mary Reynolds, trustee, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,934 square feet of living area. It sold for $402,000 in 2017.

Greyhawk Landing West

Vincent Harlan Quast, Personal Representative, of Elk River, Minnesota, sold the home at 1027 Buttercup Glen to Frederick Zahner and Rosemary Zahner, trustees, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,863 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2020.

Notting Hill

Audrey Jensen, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7208 Kensington Court to Lynn Peyer, trustee, of University Park, for $675,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,557 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2019.

Indigo

Richard Uhler and Irma Terrazas-Zambrana, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12605 Crystal Clear Place to Yvette Book, of Bradenton, for $625,300. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 2020.

Eagle Trace

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 1910 Crooked Lake Circle to Susan Brennan, of Bradenton, for $619,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $534,900 in March.

Solera

Kelly Claudette Remillard and Ryan Maxwell Jenot, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 5321 Halewood Court to Daniel Rady, trustee, of Huntley, Illinois, for $615,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $386,500 in 2021.

Greyhawk Landing

James and Alison Bonner, of Clemmons, North Carolina, sold their home at 12309 Aster Ave. to John and Gina Berriola, of Bradenton, for $614,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,277 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Sabal Harbour

J. Kelly and Wil Alexander, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4944 Breakwater Drive to Roam Properties LLC for $603,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Peter and Cherry Akester, of Beverly United Kingdom, sold their home at 4614 Turtle Bay Terrace to James and Kathryn D’Angelo, of Washington, Michigan, for $580,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,685 square feet of living area. It sold for $183,700 in 2002.

Brookside Estates

Rosalie Gacis Wisman and Jon Christopher Wisman, of Myakka City, sold their home at 762 129th St. N.E. to Jennifer and Mark Ennis, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,299 square feet of living area. It sold for $353,000 in 2019.

Woodbrook

James and Lorna Grappi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4623 Whispering Leaves Drive to Madeline DiSanti, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,782 square feet of living area. It sold for $288,900 in 2014.

Arrey Njock Takang and Comfort Takang, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, sold their home at 4638 Woodbrook Drive to Diane Oliva, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It sold for $319,000 in 2019.

Fairfax

M2A LLC sold the home at 4509 Peridia Blvd. E. to Gabriel and Erika Hernandez, of Bradenton, for $579,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $167,900 in 2001.

24th Avenue East

Bradley and Sarah Kaszuba, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7002 24th Ave. E. to James Edwards, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2019.

Greenbrook

Parviz Malekpour and Nahid Barahimi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15204 Skip Jack Loop to American Homes 4 Rent Properties Seven LLC for $555,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,600 in 2006.

Miramar Lagoons

Elyse O’Neill, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 201 condominium at 8427 Miramar Way to Drake Trompler, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $540,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,000 in 2017.

Tara

David Frederick Brewer sold his home at 7161 Drewrys Bluff to Doreen Hazzard, trustee, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,890 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,500 in 2019.