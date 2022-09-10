A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Margaret Pontious sold their home at 7018 Dominion Lane to Thomas and Jean Canty, of Bradenton, for $1.7 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,356 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,335,000 in 2006.

Shoreview

Aaron and Erin Nikou, of Greenwood, Indiana, sold their home at 8052 Grande Shores Drive to Vasilios and Jennifer Kiritsis, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $978,400 in 2021.

Harbour Walk

Hillspoint Real Estate LLC sold the home at 529 Mast Drive to Traci Nelson and Alejandro Lazo, of Bradenton, for $1.61 million. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,930 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in April.

William Bruce Page and Susan Wells Page, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4778 Mainsail Drive to Michael and Rachel Cascio, of Ivins, Utah, for $1.2 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,405 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Marla and Delwin Quenzer, trustees, of Littleton, Colorado, sold the home at 13409 Matanzas Place to Charles Brown and Helene Deon Brown, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.55 million. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,829 square feet of living area. It sold for $930,000 in 2017.

Laguna Properties LLC sold the home at 13931 Siena Loop to Laurent Massa and Jessica Rafael, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,527,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $785,000 in 2021.

Country Club East

Brian Scott Richless and Ellen Richless, of Sarasota, sold their home at 15519 Castle Park Terrace to Thomas Schuster and Ann Marie Gerlach-Schuster, of Bradenton, for $1.45 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $679,800 in 2020.

River Club South

Anthony David Barak and Jennifer Ash Barak, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6911 Riversedge St. Circle to Caio Braz Santos and Juliana Martins Dias, of Bradenton, for $1.36 million. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,733 square feet of living area. It sold for $755,000 in 2020.

River Forest

James and Judith Watterson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5935 River Forest Circle to Jennifer and Anthony Barak, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,905 square feet of living area.

Lee Hecklinger, of New Albany, Ohio, sold her home at 5954 River Forest Circle to Christopher and Amy Forrest, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $609,000 in 2003.

Bridgewater

Ralph Hughes, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5609 Cloverleaf Run to Gerald and Celia Martin, of Brewster, New York, for $960,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,744 square feet of living area. It sold for $481,900 in 2015.

Eaton Place

Loretta Button, trustee, of The Woodlands, Texas, sold the home at 7322 Eaton Court to Monica Slater Van Buskirk and Richard Van Buskirk, of University Park, for $950,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,773 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Addition

Francis and Christine McCafferty sold their home at 10027 Carnoustie Place to Jeffrey and Suzanne Nagourney, of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, for $882,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,617 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2020.

Octavio Robles Salomon and Silvia Robles, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, sold their home at 9908 Marbella Drive to Michael Gonnella and Randi Mack, of Bradenton, for $760,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,493 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2020.

Palmbrooke at River Club North

Elaine Ann Slough and Ronald Slough, of Parrish, sold their home at 10321 Palmbrooke Terrace to Robert William Rider and Susan Maxine Rider, of Bradenton, for $830,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,429 square feet of living area. It sold for $378,900 in 2004.

RE Property Holdings LLC sold the home at 10317 Palmbrooke Terrace to Commercial Residential Investments LLC for $420,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2009.

Mallory Park

Luke Anderson, of Lakewood Ranch, and Laura Anderson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3413 Anchor Bay Trail to Lewis and Jackie Bonadies, of Bradenton, for $805,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,300 in 2020.

Raven Crest

Kevin Koziel and Nadieska Eubank, of Apollo Beach, sold their home at 820 116th Court N.E. to Dmitri Goubarenko and Yuliia Rudiuk, of Bradenton, for $740,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,675 square feet of living area. It sold for $366,800 in 2017.

Braden Woods

Michael and Rebecca O’Keefe sold their home at 9311 65th Ave. E. to Connor Brian Long and Jessica Long, of Bradenton, for $735,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2002.

River Place

Tiago and Stela Oliveira, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6915 74th St. Circle E. to Troy Coleman Swenson and Danielle Swenson, of Bradenton, for $735,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,930 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2015.

Rye Wilderness Estates

James and Rebecca Holland, of St. Johns, sold their home at 409 167th Blvd. E. to Christopher and Brikeda Lambert, of Bradenton, for $730,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,568 square feet of living area. It sold for $479,000 in 2018.

Woodbrook

Hector and Kortnee Gonzalez, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4507 Cedar Brush Terrace to Jeffrey and Mary Jenson, of Sarasota, for $655,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2019.

Edward and Kathy Kalenichenko, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4616 Whispering Leaves Drive to Robert David Little and Angela Elder Little, of Winder, Georgia, for $580,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,200 in 2016.

Whitebridge Court

Vera Mender, of University Park, sold the home at 7913 Whitebridge Glen to Charles Abdian and Ruthelia Abdian, trustees, of University Park, for $580,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2011.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Sandra Lynn Fredet and Emile Fredet, of Cape Coral, sold their home at 7553 Ridgelake Circle to Robert Lawrence Morin and Julie Renee Morin, of Bradenton, for $577,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2020.

Central Park

Ronald and Katherine Ann Labarre, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, sold their home at 11829 Forest Park Circle to Kristin Scanlon, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,726 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2019.

Mill Creek

Teri Grimes, of Radcliff, Kentucky, sold the home at 702 137th St. E. to Asil Gunsel, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,977 square feet of living area. It sold for $163,000 in 1996.

Marston and Monica Lentini, of Bradenton, sold their home at 702 134th St. E. to Christopher Bauer and Wendy Ingram, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,013 square feet of living area. It sold for $176,500 in 2002.

Eagle Trace

Joana Caiati, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12712 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Lane and Elizabeth Miller, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,300 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Daniel Adam Aberg and Aimee Tooktha Aberg, of Naples, sold their home at 15131 Las Olas Place to Aaron and Danielle Goldberg, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,349 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Aaron and Danielle Goldberg, of Bradenton, sold their home at 134 Tierra Verde Way to Rochelle Marie Parsons and Hugh Graham Parsons, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,166 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2019.

Pressman Properties LLC sold the home at 15737 High Bell Place to Ernest and Patricia Scerbo, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,868 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis

Annette Burla, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8706 52nd Drive E. to Jules Brownell and George Stroberg, of Arvada, Colorado, for $525,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2018.

Judy Lockaby, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5006 88th St. E. to Jean Calder, of Ontario, Canada, for $455,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,529 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,900 in 2003.

Fairfax

Liliana Escobar and Cecilia Escobar, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4135 Dover Drive E. to Vincent Franzone, of Hawthorne, New Jersey, for $520,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,562 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in January.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire

Stanley Haidl and Marilyn Goldblatt, trustees, sold the Unit V-223 condominium at 5455 Golf Pointe Drive to Sherry Ann Coles, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2012.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Doug and Lisa Merrill, of Williamsburg, Virginia, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 13714 Messina Loop to Wayne Hughes, of McDonough, Georgia, for $515,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2021.

Silverlake

Kevin James Giedraitis and Sara Leilani Giedraitis sold their home at 4902 60th Drive E. to Lordship Foundation Inc. for $514,900. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $337,500 in 2019.

Water Oak

Jeffrey McCroskey, of Parrish, sold his home at 6651 63rd Terrace E. to George and Lisa Zapotocky, of Mentor, Ohio, for $514,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,137 square feet of living area.

Miramar Lagoons

Jill Obrochta, of Palmetto, sold her Unit 202 condominium at 8455 Miramar Way to Judi Ann Shaw, of Houston, for $500,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $236,000 in 2008.

Sabal Harbour

Veronica Jayne Reed and Matthew James Attwood, of E. Sussex, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4619 Turtle Bay Terrace to Arek Florkiewicz, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $234,900 in 2004.

Creekwood Townhomes

Dina Vitale sold the home at 5191 78th St. Circle E. to Haven and Diane Gray, of Bradenton, for $499,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,181 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2020.

Cottages at San Casciano

Michael Timothy Trezza and Kristin Trezza, of Parrish, sold their home at 325 San Casciano Lane to Cherie Wade, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2019.

River Landings Bluffs

Ruby Campbell, of Indianapolis, sold her home at 6108 55th Ave. Circle E. to Michael Payne and Tamara McPheeters Payne, of Sarasota, and Don Lee Payne and Leann Payne, of Lehi, Utah, for $475,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,149 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2018.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Bill and Cheri Clever, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 941 condominium at 17520 Gawthrop Drive to Stephen Scott and Laura Scott, trustees, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2020.

Veranda at Lakewood National

LWN Rentals LLC sold the Unit 2212 condominium at 5674 Palmer Circle to Jody Daniel Hedin, of Bradenton, for $471,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It sold for $251,000 in 2021.

Heritage Harbour

David and Marion Sommers, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 130 Babbling Brook Run to Mindy Lange and Mitchell Toplin, of Delray Beach, for $449,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,559 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,000 in 2020.

Wipperts Properties LLC sold the home at 438 River Enclave Court to Brian and Angela Whipple, of Eagle, Wisconsin, for $440,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in April.

Moorings at Edgewater

Carol Evans sold the Unit 102 condominium at 6430 Moorings to Robert and Cheryl Chilmonik, of Lakewood Ranch, for $440,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2020.

Harmony

Sean and Lucinda Bingham, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5665 Silverbridge Trail to Paul Cobb, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,322 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2021.

Watch at Waterlefe

Richard Bingham, of Ormond Beach, sold his Unit 2-B condominium at 9614 Sea Turtle Terrace to Kelly McClintock, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2004.