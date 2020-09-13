Country Club home tops local sales at $2.6 million

A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Keith and Rochelle Reeves, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7045 Portmarnock Place to Ben Cornish and Mamie Stroud, of Bradenton, for $2,608,000. Built in 2002, it has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 8,663 square feet of living area.

57th Street

Mark and Pamela Rosenthal, of Palmetto, sold their home at 3312 57th St. E., to Zhana Rubin and Daniel Goldblatt, of Atlanta, for $2.4 million. Built in 2010, it has eight bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, a pool and 8,082 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

James and Eileen Buzzard, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7909 Waterton Lane to Coy and Diane Peterson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,515,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,436 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,334,000 in 2018.

Rahila and Shafqat Durrani, of Venice, sold their home at 16210 Baycross Drive to Douglas Callander, trustee, of Richland, Mich., for $1.5 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,141 square feet of living area.

Concession

Terry Bradshaw, of Gainesville, Texas, sold his home at 8346 Farington Court to John and Mary Hinderer, of Granville, Ohio, for $1.43 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.4 million in 2018.

Leo and Orietta Davis, of Greenville, S.C., sold their home at 19431 Beacon Park Place to David and Tami Silver, of Bradenton, for $1.06 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,237 square feet of living area.

Rye Meadows

David Roehlig, trustee, and Debra Chapman Roehlig, of Morganton, Ga., sold the home at 530 Rye Road N.E., to Sapphire Meadow LLC for $1,285,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,583 square feet of living area.

Country Club

David and Amy Sessions, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7207 Pasadena Glen to Dean Bramlet and Jane Kienle, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.21 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,810 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2010.

Raymond Ira Breslof and Deborah Katzenstein Breslof, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12228 Thornhill Court to Jeff Neubauer and Martina Kralickova, of Bronxville, N.Y., for $500,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,140 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,400 in 2013.

Philip Jones and Julie Clark-Jones sold their home at 7122 Orchid Island Place to Paul and Teresa Distefano, of Lakewood Ranch, for $400,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $398,000 in 2013.

Phillip and Julia Hoshue, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14702 Seventh Ave. E., to Eric and Vanderlucia Zeno, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,075 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,900 in 1999.

Harbour Walk

INLET HG LLC sold the home at 4710 Mainsail Dr., to ASC Global Inc. for $900,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $799,500 in 2018.

Michael and Vickie Pettee, of Nokomis, sold their home at 591 Mast Dr., to Robert Wade Latham, of Bradenton, for $855,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,708 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Kayvan Khatami and Christine Rose, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7719 Sudbury Glen to Jeffrey Rothfeld and Marta Tokar, of Bradenton, for $803,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,146 square feet of living area.

River Club North

John Talucci and Mark Talucci, trustees, sold the home at 6721 Oakmont Way to Christian Hasselbach and Janyth Marie Wilson, of Bradenton, for $757,500. Built in 1993, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,809 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2017.

River Forest

Jeffrey Miller and Cheryl Reid, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5959 River Forest Circle to Ryan and Elizabeth Greene, of Bradenton, for $720,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $642,500 in 2017.

Rosedale Addition

James and Melissa Jones, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4741 Royal Dornoch Circle to Peter and Kathryn Duus, of Lakewood Ranch, for $707,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,683 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2019.

Rosedale

Kenneth Wayne Miller and Sherri Layne Miller, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4838 88th St. E., to Michelle and Mark Nicklow, of Bradenton, for $605,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2016.

Gerard and Roya Loughran, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8751 52nd Ave. E., to Shannon Starline, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2018.

Charles Bullock and Dorothy Odom, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8746 49th Terrace E., to David Leo Fogler and Deborah Ann Jordan, of Lake Barrington, Ill., for $365,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,500 in 2017.

Marjorie Moreau, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8750 52nd Drive E., to Brenda Koppe, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $355,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,000 in 2015.

Adolph Weissenberg, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8739 52nd Drive E., to Brenda Koppe, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $335,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2018.

Oak Run

Abdul Mateen Wahid, of Seffner, sold their home at 7313 Oak Run Lane to Mark Fitzsimmons and Stephanie Steward Fitzsimmons, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 1981, it has six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,000 in 2014.

Riverdale Revised

David and Margaret Nock, of Hendersonville, N.C., sold their home at 302 Americas Cup Blvd., to ASC Global Inc. for $590,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,371 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $402,000 in 2018.

Country Meadows

Joseph and Lavonne Berry, of Byron, Ga., sold their home at 320 148th Court N.E., to Alana and David Moore, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2011.

GreyHawk Landing West

Paul and Veronica Locke, of New Foundland, Canada, sold their home at 711 Dogwood Run to Sherry Thanh King, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $484,200 in 2014.

Clyde St. Leon sold his home at 12113 Goldenrod Ave., to Kevin and Jody Poland, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $446,400 in 2016.

Stephen and Sharon Hiller sold their home at 12015 Goldenrod Ave., to David and Mirka Cooper, of Bradenton, for $407,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,371 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $398,900 in 2018.

Robert and Marie Fischer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12215 Goldenrod Ave., to Lisa Barnard Haines and Kenneth Haines, trustees, of Marietta, Ga., for $380,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,000 in 2017.

Central Park

Stewart and Cynthia Robertson sold their home at 4718 Balboa Park Loop to Christy Joy McDonald, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $376,900 in 2012.

Warren and Jeanine Walter, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4715 Balboa Park Loop to Joseph and Nancy Gorman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $525,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,030 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $457,200 in 2013.

Linda Fox, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4710 Seneca Park Trail to Bruce and Luann Cronauer, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,308 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,100 in 2012.

Esplanade

Jaime Garcia, of Parrish, sold his home at 13218 Sorrento Way to Edward Baroncini Jr., of Madison, Conn., for $540,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $507,600 in 2017.

Mill Creek Road

Mark Gabrick, of Bradenton, sold the home at 934 Mill Creek Road to Odilia and Mark Egbers, of Rogersville, Mo., for $530,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,206 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2015.

51st Street

Gerald and Patricia Jones, of Parrish, sold their home at 3107 51st St. E. to Blake Griffin, of Bradenton, for $529,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 4,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2011.

Panther Ridge

Clayton and Maria Ann Pell, of Ponte Vedra, sold their home at 22627 Morning Glory Circle to Nicholas Joseph Chmielarski and Jessica Chmielarski, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2018.

Tidewater Preserve

Don and Suzanne Downing, of Toledo, Ohio, sold their home at 1105 Bearing Court to Tony and Sarah Hoskins, of Waterford, Mich., for $520,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,900 in 2016.

University Place

Auto-Owners Insurance Co. sold the home at 7416 Green St., to Bryan Garrett and Tina Blount Garrett, of Bradenton, for $512,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $507,500 in 2019.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Angelo and Brenda Fortese, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 17105 First Drive E., to Deborah and Marvin Reagan, of Bradenton, for $508,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,000 in 2013.

Jason Richard Hawker and Lindsay Boatwright Hawker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16602 Sixth Ave. E., to Brandon and Trista Dennis, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,122 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Robert and Carla Hulderman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17108 Fourth Ave. E., to Lauren and Andrew Probst, of Bradenton, for $472,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,405 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Greenbrook Village

Walter and Kathryn Sikorsky, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13605 Brown Thrasher Pike to James Zumwalt and Karin Gifuni, of Bradenton, for $494,900. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,709 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2008.

Joshua and Rachel Batey, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15724 Butterfish Place to Christopher Smith, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $395,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,641 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Lennox Gardens

Michael and Sara Sisti, of Simpsonville, S.C., sold their home at 6940 Lennox Place to Nicholas and Maureen Florio, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,500 in 2014.

Mill Creek

Fred and Amy Klages, of Weeki Wachee, sold their home at 14522 17th Ave. E., to Jason Michaels and Olivia Michaels, trustees, of Bradenton, for $469,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,288 square feet of living area.

Thomas and Patricia Warren, of Bradenton, sold their home at 503 133rd St. E., to Cory and Rachel Quinn and Ronald John Quinn, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,094 square feet of living area.

Summerfield

Carol Beatty, trustee, of Land O’ Lakes, sold the home at 11808 Soft Rush Terrace to Olaf and Ursula Olen, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,507 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2000.

Palm Aire

Philip and Sarah Colandro sold their home at 6918 Treymore Court to Geary and Rebecca Richard, of Sarasota, for $459,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2002.

Sonoma

Brian and Marcy Miller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5317 Napa Dr., to Kyle and Kerry Furtis, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2017.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire

Lana Kepler, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7565 Fairlinks Court to Claudia Huenke, trustee, of Sarasota, for $439,900. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2010.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Denise Desaulnier, of Parrish, sold the home at 9627 Discovery Terrace to Stephen Michael Bonnett and Leah Danette Bonnett, of Las Vegas, for $439,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,900 in 2001.

Mandalay

Jeffrey Morris, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4619 62nd Terrace E., to Frank and Teresa Pelligrino, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,341 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,900 in 2009.

Geoffrey and Gillian Edwards and Jonathan David Gareth Edwards, of Dorset, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4524 62nd Ave. E., to James Robert McLaughlin and Joanna Fortner McLaughlin, of Lexington, Ky., for $399,900. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,247 square feet of living area.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Lili Natale, of Bethpage, N.Y., sold her home at 7506 Ridgelake Circle to Lawrence and Dana Ulfig, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,058 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,400 in 2018.

Charleston Pointe

Tammy Kae, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8020 Spring Marsh Dr., to Brandon Hartz and Sarah Kupiec, of Ruskin, for $417,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2017.

Harmony

Kenneth Edward Neumann and Mariana Neumann sold their home at 11252 Spring Gate Trail to Robert and Stacy Goodell, of Bradenton, for $410,300. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,367 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,600 in 2018.

Daniel and Stefanie Pangburn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12467 Trailhead Dr., to Devyn Howell, of Bradenton, for $254,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2017.

Elizabeth Berger and Anita Naumoff, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5036 Skyview Lane to Vinicio Murillo and Laura Murillo, trustees, of Henderson, Nev., for $236,300. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,614 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2018.

Arbor Grande

Lawrence Andrew Kordon and Jean Beth Kordon, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11909 Perennial Place to Douglas Scott Isaacson and Cheryl Ann Isaacson, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,448 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,000 in 2019.

Mote Ranch

Pamela Mauterer Cain, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6320 Westward Place to Justin Pazicni, of Sarasota, for $407,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,000 in 2015.

Easton Place

Ralph and Gail Weaver sold their home at 6304 Thorndon Circle to Bache Investments LLC for $402,800. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,757 square feet of living area.

Riva Trace

Ian and Lori-Anne Crom, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7604 Rio Bella Place to Anthony and Clare Stevens, of S. Dennis, Mass., for $400,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,600 in 2013.

Heritage Harbour

Paul Peyser and Janet Blanks-Peyser sold their home at 6462 Willowshire Way to Robert and Veronica Menster, of Bradenton, for $398,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2015.

Mitchell Brian Aimers and Linda Mastrobuono, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 9007 Hammock Edge Place to Gary Martin Storm and Rosemary Strom, of Doylestown, Pa., for $359,900. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2013.

River Place

Chris Klein Properties LLC sold the home at 7130 68th Drive E. to Omar Santiago and Lee Ann Rodriguez, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,782 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,500 in 2016.

Polo Run

Brian Patrick Walsh and Sonya Menard, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 18049 Polo Trail to Waguih and Joanne Asaad, of Oceanside, Calif., for $387,500. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,100 in 2019.

Rosedale Highlands

James Powell Pogue, trustee, and Chloye Bailey Pogue, of Little Rock, Ark., sold the home at 9742 53rd Drive E., to Linda Moore, of Anna Maria, for $385,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,075 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2017.

Bridgewater

Thomas Lee Meador and Susan Ann Meador, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13432 Ramblewood Trail to Joseph and Jessica Murphy, of Bradenton, for $384,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,000 in 2015.

Nicholas Joseph Chmielarski and Jessica Chmielarski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13213 Swiftwater Way to Brian and Selina Pearson, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2017.

Desoto Lakes

Bozena Stubican and Juliet Neda Stubican Sjoborg, trustees, of London, England, sold the home at 5117 Palm Aire Drive to Karen Strickland, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,000 in 2001.

Thomas and Beth Mickiewicz, of Simpsonville, S.C., sold their home at 7917 Estates Drive to Mauricio Vargas, of Sarasota, for $371,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1996.

Cynthia Carman, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8016 Conservatory Circle to Stevyn and Tiffany Dodd, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2017.

Clubside at Country Club East

Catherine and Gerald Chenelle, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 8-C condominium at 7428 Divot Loop to Strauss LLC for $370,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $356,000 in 2019.

Peridia

Kenneth and Susan Keiser sold their home at 4208 Presidential Ave. Circle E., to David and Joan Broome, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,476 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,500 in 2016.

Braden Woods

OfferPad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC sold the home at 6004 93rd St. Circle E., to Felipe Torres Mayo and Gabriela Cabrera, of Bradenton, for $369,900. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,500 in May.

Tara

Humberto and Beatriz Romero, of E. Hartford, Conn., sold their home at 7015 Chickasaw Bayou Road to Anthony and Susan Crivello, of Houston, for $367,300. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,500 in 2019.

Sabal Harbour

David Madden, of Durham, United Kingdom, sold the home at 4949 Bookelia Circle to Richard and Tonya Shipp, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,900 in 2002.

Michael and Lesley Goodwin and John Goodwin, of Doncaster, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4957 Bookelia Circle to Lawrence and Vera Jackson, of Venice, for $341,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2003.

S. Harvey Thackara, of Lewis Center, Ohio, sold the Unit 7-1 condominium at 7170 83rd Drive E., to Meghan Loid, of Bradenton, for $223,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $111,000 in 2010.

Mirabella at Village Green

Scott and Kristie Kinney sold their home at 7109 Vista Bella Drive to David and Carey Williams, of Vienna, Va., for $357,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2016.

Edgewater Village

Ronald and Ruth Birch, of Alexandria, Va., sold their home at 6711 Spring Moss Place to Lisa Williams and Tammy Tracey, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,000 in 2018.

Indigo

Kenneth and Karen Combs sold their home at 4125 Azurite Way to Virginia Callahan, of Freeland, Md., for $342,200. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,500 in 2016.

Saracina at Esplanade

Debbie Condrack, of Venice, sold the Unit 107 condominium at 13510 Messina Loop to Stephen and Melanie Hallenbeck, of Oxford, Conn., for $337,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,300 in 2016.

Gregory and Jill Oleski, Katie Elizabeth Oleski and Marisa Ashley Oleski sold their Unit 105 condominium at 13507 Messina Loop to Karen Elaine Finder, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2016.

Braden Oaks

Stephanie Steiff, of Aroda, Va., sold her home at 5905 38th Ave. E., to Kathleen and Zachary Harmount, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2001.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Robert Branscombe sold his home at 8308 Haven Harbour Way to Jenny Marie Kreahling, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2016.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Boris Poletto sold his Unit 202 condominium at 6556 Moorings Point Circle to Fredrick and Marybeth Spence, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,500 in 2012.

Veletta Tusa, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 6512 Moorings Point Circle to Gerald and Holly Cook, trustees, of Wildwood, Mo., for $260,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,500 in 2005.

Greenfield Plantation

Brenda Sypula, of Bradenton, sold her home at 523 Country Lane to Raul Solar Cowen and Pavel Rafael Ortega Cepeda and Viunaiky Perez Azcona, of Miami, for $327,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,401 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,000 in 2014.

Arie Kavelaar, of Ontario, Canada, sold his home at 10027 Reagan Dairy Trail to Eric Dwayne Woodruff Havill and Stacey Marie Labhart Havill, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2012.

Chaparral

Robert and Carmina Fair, of Young Harris, Ga., sold their home at 6027 Anvil Ave., to Robert Michael Hillard and Rebecca Lynn VanDyken, of Sarasota, for $317,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,000 in 2013.

Fairfax

Patricia McGraw sold her home at 4513 Peridia Blvd. E., to Silvana Corsi, of Bradenton, for $315,900. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,051 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Avalon at Palm Aire

Rene Younce, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4804 Lakescene Place to Michael and Deborah Grider, of Spring Hill, for $315,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $57,000 in 2001.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Thomas Joseph Ernst and Cynthia Ernst sold their Unit 5203 condominium at 6504 Grand Estuary Trail to Joe and Sharon Moore, of Williamstown, W.Va., for $300,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2017.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Donald and Maria Demaio, of Chester Springs, Pa., sold their Unit 8035 condominium at 8035 Saint Simons St., to Joseph Michael Moran and Cindy Lynn Moran, of Brunswick, Ohio, for $292,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2012.

River Sound

Linda Labor sold her home at 5438 River Sound Terrace to Scott and Kelly Stegmann, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2018.

Braden River Lakes

Marilyn Higgins sold her home at 4823 14th Ave. E., to Robert McLeod and Michelle Anselmo-McLeod, of Wheat Ridge, Colo., for $272,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,200 in 1994.

Laraine McCool, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 1108 50th St. E., to Lenny Meyer and Pamela Cleland, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,000 in 2012.

Michele Neathery, of Bradenton, sold the home at 611 45th St. E,. to Lesley Painchaud, of King George, Va., for $235,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,599 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,000 in 2005.

Cottages at San Casciano

Andrew and Lauren Probst, of Bradenton, sold their home at 309 San Lorenzo Court to Justin and Brittany Gallagher, of Bradenton, for $272,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 2013.

Del Tierra

Paul Armstrong, of Centerville, Ohio, sold his home at 15535 Rose Grove Dr., to Thomas Allen Law and Amy Sork Law, of Bradenton, for $269,800. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in July.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire

Mark Goldman, of Loveland, Ohio, sold his Unit V-203 condominium at 5577 Golf Pointe Dr., to Elaine Schaffer, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2014.

University Pines

Wayne Derr and Frances Derr, trustees, of Holmes Beach, sold the home at 8304 Brandeis Circle W., to BAF 3 LLC for $260,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $46,100 in 2003.

Woodbrook

Danny and Karen Reeves, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6511 Pine Breeze Run to Shiloh Reeves and Kaitlyn Kramer, of Sarasota, for $249,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,800 in 2013.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Gregory and Denette Gallman, of Bradenton Beach, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 13703 Messina Loop to Mary Elizabeth Godfrey, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,900 in 2018.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Robert and Christine Johnson, of Putnam Valley, N.Y., sold their Unit 222 condominium at 16804 Vardon Terrace to Paul Morris, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2019.

Greenbrook Walk

Jerry and Angela Clark, of Arcadia, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 14925 Skip Jack Loop to Phillip and Julia Hoshue, of Lakewood Ranch, for $210,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2018.

Grand Oak at Tara

Gerald Steven Peterson and Susan Penelope Peterson sold their Unit 7-205 condominium at 6358 Grand Oak Circle to David Taylor and Marian Adams, of Bradenton, for $207,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2014.

Harborage on Braden River

David Richard Sand and Sharon Wisenbaugh Sand, of Franklin, N.C., sold their Unit B-07 condominium at 5617 Key West Place to William Russini, of Bradenton, for$203,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2012.