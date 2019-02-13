Country Club home tops local sales at $1.15 million

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert and Kathy Goldberg, of Chicago, sold their home at 7206 Teal Creek Glen to Michael Ropele and Kathleen Butterworth-Ropele, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.15 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,127 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.2 million in 2007.

Country Club Village

Frederick Murrell, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7415 Mizner Reserve Court to Donald Gordon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $733,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,322 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2006.

Edward Spraker, of Bradenton, sold his home at 7036 Beechmont Terrace to Charles and Sally Sweet, of Bradenton, for $582,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,137 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $735,000 in 2014.

Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 16605 Berwick Terrace to Hilary Shaefitz, trustee, of Weston, Conn., for $665,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,785 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

William Morgan, of Bradenton, sold his home at 14704 Sundial Place to Benedict and Natacha Bisordi, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,035,000 in 2007.

James and Carole Heggie sold their home at 6527 Blue Grosbeak Circle to Timothy Spranger, of Lakewood Ranch, for $243,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,000 in 2005.

Rosedale Highlands

John and Francine Chambers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5308 96th St. E., to Larry Dean and Doreen Dean, trustees, of Bradenton, for $570,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Meredith Gibbs, of Raleigh, N.C., sold her home at 8614 51st Terrace E., to Gary and Donna Schaefer, of McHenry, Ill., for $420,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,339 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,000 in 2016.

Raymond Sargent and Joanne Sargent, trustees, sold the home at 5007 88th St. E., to Michael and Linda Christmann, of Bradenton, for $309,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,773 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2005.

Misty Oaks

Michael Angelastro and Kwon Yon Musick, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8146 Misty Oaks Blvd., to Roger and Cheryl Ralston, of Newnan, Ga., for $405,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2014.

Esplanade

Edward and Gay Gove, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12834 Del Corso Loop to Craig and Susan Renwick, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,700 in 2012.

Mandalay

Clint and Valorie Lautenschleger, of Commerce City, Colo., sold their home at 6122 46th Lane E., to Scott and Amanda Parrish, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,500 in 2017.

Clubside at Country Club East

Robert Funk Jr. and Janet Hamill, of Venice, sold their home at 7512 Divot Loop to Barry and Barbara Skolnick, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,000 in 2018.

Sylvia Saunders, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 22-B condominium at 7547 Divot Loop to Charles and Ramona Holmes, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

James Witten, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4857 Palm Aire Drive to Scott and Alejandra Auer, of Sarasota, for $377,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Rick and Eugenia Bundy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5109 Inverness Drive to Chad and Pamela Liebl, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $62,000 in 1978.

Silverlake

Michael and Melanie Cook, of Myakka City, sold their home at 5922 53rd Lane E., to James and Chaille Stowe, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,500 in 2009.

Crossing Creek Village

Manfred and Louana Jordan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6903 47th Terrace E., to Joseph and Laurie Kiley, of Mystic, Conn., for $355,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,901 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,400 in 2014.

Khanh Gia Huynh and Ngoc Bao Tran, of Kissimee, sold their home at 4870 68th St. Circle E., to Yoel Camacho Rodriguez and Ma de Los Angeles Cira Sanchez, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,893 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2015.

Tara

Maurice and Jill Whittle, of Cheshire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 6713 Pleasant Hill Road to Robert Barrett, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,132 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2014.

Palmbrooke at River Club North

Douglas and Ingrid Johns, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10313 Palmbrooke Terrace to Robert Hargraves and Mary Aremia-Hargraves, of Bradenton, for $329,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,002 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2007.

Watercrest

Jerry Twiggs, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 302 condominium at 6482 Watercrest Way to Richard and Jaimi Runyan, of Bradenton, for $313,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2007.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Christopher and Molly Gregorich, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8640 Stone Harbour Loop to Shannon Murray, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2016.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Hettie Buck, of Moultonborough, N.H., sold the home at 9605 Portside Terrace to Alma Miranda, of Bradenton, for $293,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,719 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $442,000 in 2006.

Braden Wood

Joseph and Frances Scafario, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9010 61st Ave. Drive E., to Bradley Jones, of Lakewood Ranch, for $290,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,500 in 2016.

Harmony

David Baley, of Dripping Springs, Texas, sold his home at 11922 Meadowgate Place to HPA US1 LLC for $278,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,400 in 2016.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5235 San Palermo Drive to Manel Goudette and Dieufort Irilus, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,439 square feet of living area.

Braden Crossings

Kevin and Martha Murphy, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4615 56th Terrace E., to Sean and Angela Reed, of Bradenton, for $256,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,394 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 2013.

Braden River Lakes

Ronnie and Meredith Torkelson, of Tulsa, Okla., sold their home at 4305 14th Ave. E., to HPA US1 LLC for $252,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,600 in 1991.

Marian and Maria Furezon, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4602 Ninth Ave. E., to Sergio Araujo and Suzanna Oliveira, of Sarasota, for $238,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,000 in 2017.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Jon and Glena Thompson, of St. Augustine, sold their Unit 7501 condominium at 7102 Grand Estuary Trail to Donna Rusch and Kathleen Klein, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2013.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Gayle Munyon, of Moseley, Va., sold her home at 4827 Lakescene Place to John and Mary Blevins and Charles Carver, of Bradenton, for $249,900. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2005.

Elwood Park

William Pinel and Sandy Pinel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2205 45th St. E., to Robert Goers, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,100 in 2010.

Sabal Bay

Kyle and Tiffany Kozel, of Venice, sold their Unit 1-2 condominium at 8312 72nd Lane E., to Nancy Goesel and Andrew Goesel, of Tinley Park, Ill., for $218,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2015.