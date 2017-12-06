Country Club East home tops sales at $868,000

A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. William Zwick, trustee, and Efterpi Zwick, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 14217 Bathgate Terrace to Dean and Jeanine Brown, of Bradenton, for $868,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,769 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $997,000 in 2015.

River Club South

Gary Ross, of Arnold, Md., and Jean Ross, of Jarrettsville, Md., sold their home at 7007 Pine Valley St. to Joseph and Alyson Battaglia, of Bradenton, for $735,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,599 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in 2011.

Stephen and Angela Jessop, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9409 Boxthorn Place to OfferPad for $462,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,653 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2006.

Mill Creek

Dean and Jeanine Brown, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2118 152nd Court E., to John Wright and Christine Grushkus-Wright, of Bradenton, for $628,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $431,100 in 2012.

Michael and Leah Pope, of Peoria, Ariz., sold their home at 14619 21st Ave. E., to Adam Perlman, of Rochester, N.Y., for $465,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,198 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2011.

Kenneth and Carol Smith sold their home at 1102 134th St. E., to Erik Patel, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,428 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Jonathan and Karen Lyon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6508 The Masters Ave., to Vitino and Kristen Goffredo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $579,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2009.

Greyhawk Landing

Kevin and Adriane Henault, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13109 Peregrin Circle to Frank and Sarah Whipple, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,953 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $612,400 in 2007.

River Park at Mote Ranch

James and Barbara Pesnichak, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6166 Palomino Circle to Rexford Hudson, of University Park, for $485,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,900 in 2004.

Rosedale Addition

Nancy and Thomas Lacey, of Ocala, sold their home at 4824 Royal Dornoch Circle to Lenny Roth, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2016.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Thomas and Linda Damratsoki sold their home at 9011 Brookfield Terrace to Vicki Hergert and David Hergert, trustees, of Bradenton, for $478,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,986 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2014.

John and Susan Sprague, of Sarasota, sold their home at 382 Fairway Isles Lane to Edward Bergles Jr., of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,640 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,500 in 2006.

Rye Wilderness Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 207 167th Blvd. E., to Robert Beatenhead, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,800 square feet of living area.

Mote Ranch

Melvin and Sandra Johan, trustees, of University Park, sold the home at 6615 Grand Point Ave. to Keith and Doreen Lane, of University Park, for $429,900. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,200 in 2001.

Country Creek

Howard and Sandra Johnson, of Lakeland, sold their home at 615 147th St. E., to Todd and Rhonda Klyn, of Painesville, Ohio, for $420,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,000 in 2011.

Braden Woods

Jared and Tara Motzenbecker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6517 95th St. Court E., to Samuel and Rebecca Milbank, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,979 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 2010.

Tara

Alan Chorne, trusee, of Armonk, N.Y., sold the home at 7016 Chickasaw Bayou Road to Kevin and Stephanie Rawlings, of Reston, Va., for $380,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,649 square feet of living area.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Maureen Hunt, of Pinehurst, N.C., sold her home at 5236 Creekside Trail to Katalin Petrakovits, of Morton Grove, Ill., for $375,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,200 in 2002.

Heritage Harbour

Benrealis LLC sold the home at 408 Grand Preserve Cove to John Wilson and Patricia Mitchell, of Bradenton, for $358,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,000 in 2012.

Summerfield Village

Irene Eicken, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11259 Rivers Bluff Circle to James and Lindsay Turner, of Lakewood Ranch, for $315,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,377 square feet of living area.

Sarah and Frank Whipple, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12314 Tall Pines Way to John and Melissa Chirgwin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $305,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2011.

Kevin and Jacqueline Guy, of Palmetto, sold their home at 11815 Acorn Woods Terrace to Lyna Menezes and Chad Galbreth, of Lakewood Ranch, for $281,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2001.

Rolling Acres

Charles and Elizabeth Joerin, of Mulberry, sold their home at 2403 162nd St. E., to David and Catherine Fulmer, of Bradenton, for $309,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,374 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,500 in 2015.

River Place

William and Mary Ann Bracken, trustees, of Redford, Mich., sold the home at 6850 74th St. Circle E., to Samuel and Regina Conge, of Bradenton, for $291,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2009.

Bruce and Barbara Waters, trustees, of Hartland, Wis., sold the Unit 112 condominium at 515 Leffingwell Ave. to Steven and Donna Budd-Jack, of Ellenton, for $239,500. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,185 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2011.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Evgeny and Natalia Nefedova sold their Unit 3603 condominium at 510 Winding Brook Lane to Robert Moses, of Gainesville, Va., for $290,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2012.

Alexandra Osorio, of Charlotte, N.C., sold her Unit 1403 condominium at 8406 Grand Estuary Trail to Paul and Selma Stany, of Bradenton, for $287,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,900 in 2009.

Wentworth

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C., sold the home at 7324 St. Georges Way to Hernando Investment Fund LLC for $289,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,531 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,100 in February.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 410 Tierra Verde Way to Jerardo Alvarez and Claudia Massiel Zacarias De Alvarez, of Bradenton, for $286,100. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,036 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 357 Grande Vista Blvd. to Scott Olesen, of Sarasota, for $264,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Lennar Homes LLC sold the Unit 311 condominium at 5815 Wake Forest Run to Stephen Francis and Carol Adiletto-Francis, of Wakefield, Mass., for $270,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area.

Creekwood

Jason and Crystal Taulbee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4915 72nd St. E., to Ardell and Arleen Oneal, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,571 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,000 in 1998.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5008 San Palermo Drive to Rachel Metcalfe and Nathan Butrum, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,976 square feet of living area.

Greenfield Plantation

Dennis Bowman and Charmaine Lamsin, of Largo, sold their home at 1122 Millbrook Circle to David Boser, of Bradenton, for $222,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area.