Country Club East home tops sales at $725,000

A home in Country Club East topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Joseph Rogers and Francel Vivies Rogers sold their home at 7327 Haddington Cove to Edward and Carol Carroll, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $975,100 in 2014.

River Club North

John Bray and Cynthia Bray, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6705 Oakmont Way to Tyler Stephen and Elizabeth Rabbitt-Stephen, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,963 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2013.

Tidewater Preserve

Edgardo and Megan Pantoja, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1022 Kestrel Court to Kurt and Lisa Yockel, of Rochester, N.Y., for $690,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,785 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $438,000 in 2012.

Maureen Butler Serrano sold their home at 5518 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to Richard and Amy David, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,600 in 2015.

River Club South

Jerry and Deborah Engleson, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 9939 Cherry Hills Ave., Circle to John and Angela Sanders, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,831 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2011.

David Rodriguez and Alicia Craig-Rodriguez sold their home at 9913 Laurel Valley Ave., Circle to Brian Stafford and Carol Wyskida-Stafford, of Huntsville, Ala., for $535,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,221 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Kathleen Sacco, of Northborough, Mass., sold her home at 8303 Championship Court to Kathleen Pinkett and Darwin Barker, of St. Paul, Minn., for $500,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,713 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $536,500 in 2010.

Jeff Block, of Bradenton, sold his home at 12705 Stone Ridge Place to David and Nicole Moore, of Lakewood Ranch, for $499,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

MIKA Florida LLC sold the home at 8004 River Preserve Drive to George and Gayleen Ousley, of Columbia, Mo., for $490,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2013.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Christian and Kimberly Steinhoff, of Houston, sold the home at 16605 Seventh Ave. E., to N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, of Houston, for $490,000. N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, of Houston, then sold the home to Melissa and Charles Allen, of Saratoga, Springs, N.Y., for $490,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $494,900 in 2017.

Summerfield Village

Sam and Carla Lawton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12223 Summer Meadow Drive to Debora and Dejan Braunstein, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,500 in 2013.

Country Club East

Lee Shaffer and Kari Lee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14917 Castle Park Terrace to Eric Wughalter and Janis Lopez Wughalter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $455,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,274 square feet of living area.

Riva Trace

Craig and Tammie Tuley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7820 Rio Bella Place to Christopher Hotary, of University Park, for $440,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,967 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,800 in 2014.

Rosedale Addition

Robert and Cristina Wingate, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4828 Royal Dornoch Circle to Jeremy and Tara Waldrip, of Sarasota, for $439,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2016.

Savanna

Angela and Randy Stines, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13639 American Prairie Place to John and Elizabeth Calovich, of Bradenton, for $428,100. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 2016.

Broadmoor Pines

Charles Watt and Rebecca Crane, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7720 Broadmoor Pines Blvd., to Gail and James Knapp, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,401 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2015.

Braden River Ranchettes

Elizabeth Buhler, trustee, of Tampa, sold the home at 6815 32nd Ave. E. to George and Diane Nason, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,727 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2007.

Arbor Lakes

Beverly Koryta, trustee, of Gettysburg, Pa., sold the home at 6111 Winchester Place to David George, trustee, of Brightwaters, N.Y., for $371,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,700 in 1998.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Stacey Shepherd, of Chandler, Ariz., sold her home at 7115 Switchgrass Trail to HP Florida I LLC for $371,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,181 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2012.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Joseph Czech, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5090 Creekside Trail to Michael and Jill Zavolta, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2003.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Nicole Landry, trustee, of Burlington, Conn., sold the home at 7845 Ashley Circle to Fred Hanna and Alice Heibner, of University Park, for $355,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2010.

Central Park

Mark and Kelly McDonald, of Bothell, Wash., sold their home at 4921 Kincaid Park Lane to Russel and Kristen Beaty, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in 2013.

Magnolia Manor

Garrett and Kalicia Hoskins, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6914 24th Ave. E. to Robert Youngblood, of Parrish, for $325,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2015.

Braden Woods

Mark and Cindy Bessette, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5910 99th St. E., to Gyorgy Tarjanyi and Lora Lisa Laske Tarjanyi, of Bradenton, for $323,500. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2014.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Vott Partners LLC sold the home at 4808 Palm Aire Drive to Joshua and Angela Moon, of Sarasota, for $319,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,000 in 2017.

Greenbrook Village

Artis Neal, trustee, and Peggy Ann Neal, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6359 Golden Eye Glen to Raymond and Irma Codd, of Key West, for $317,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $231,000 in 2013.

River Landings Bluffs

Brian and Melissa Cruikshank, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5617 61st St. E. to Ronald and Kimberly Mock, of Bettendorf, Iowa, for $310,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,929 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2013.

Virginia Water

John and Jane Snoxell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7119 Prestwick Court to Edward Stewart, of Nashville, Tenn., for $310,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 1999.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club

Christine Williams and Matthew DiMaio, of Fulton, N.Y., sold their home at 5816 Fairwoods Circle to Bruce and Lisa Feinman, of Sarasota, for $299,900. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2010.

Crossing Creek Village

Gerald and Susan Knall, of Westborough, Mass., sold their home at 4445 67th St. E. to Julie Miller, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,500 in 2008.

River Sound

Brenton and Rudina Stalnaker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5319 Aqua Breeze Drive to Edward Marshall, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2013.

Water Oak

Kathleen Cannon and Michael Cannon, of Tampa, sold their home at 6318 67th St. E. to James Dick and Veronica Kahn, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,855 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,200 in 2004.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Ethan VanWert and Anita Dacruz, of Ellenton, sold their home at 8843 Stone Harbour Loop to Lucas and Kristine Ashley, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,976 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2012.

Gary and Peggy Wilkins, of Greensburg, Pa., sold their home at 326 Fairway Isles Lane to Gregory and Jerelyn Lewandowski, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2016.

Creekwood

Del and Julie Hopewell sold their home at 7811 48th Place E. to Alexa Cabral and Tyler Wegener, of Bradenton, for $272,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,000 in 2000.

George and Donna Ellington, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4942 72nd Court E. to Ryan Lashway and Wayne and Toni Lashway, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,250 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 2015.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Alfred Weiss, of Tucson, Ariz., sold his Unit 2904 condominium at 408 Winding Brook Lane to George and Lois Hendrickson, of Bradenton, for $268,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2011.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

MTGLQ Investors LP sold the home at 10526 Old Grove Circle to Jami Ann Grubbs, of Bradenton, for $267,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2007.

Watch at Waterlefe

Elizabeth and Richard Roche, of Succasunna, N.J., sold their Unit 21-B condominium at 9460 Discovery Terrace to William Nelson, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,100 in 2003.

Woodbrook

George and Morgan Pappas sold their home at 6535 Pine Breeze Run to Dorothy Pierce and Karen Brown, of Sarasota, for $252,500. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,500 in 2017.

Lake Vista Residences

Lakewood Management Services LLC sold the Unit D-303 condominium at 7702 Lake Vista Court to Lela Pentsa, of Lakewood Ranch, for $248,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2011.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Terry Groberg and Kari Ann Hawkins-Groberg sold their home at 7051 Montauk Point Crossing to Eduardo Bonilla and Carmen Arreaga, of Bradenton, for $233,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $217,000 in 2015.

Mark and Katie Henefeld, of Forest, Va., sold their home at 7034 Chatum Light Run to Rodger Compton, and Cheyenne Compton, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,318 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2005.

Springwood at Greenfield Plantation

Sooa Chon and Chiyoung Heo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 838 Springwood Circle to Gary and Linda Holden, of Bradenton, for $231,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,500 in 2014.

Country Oaks

Thomas and Debra Eckert, of Lexington, S.C., sold their home at 8482 Cypress Lake Circle to Belkys Ferrer Romero and Jose Antonio Gonzalez Ferrer, of Sarasota, for $230,500. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,900 in 1986.

Preserves at Palm Aire

Robert and Cheryl O’Brien, of Cincinnati, sold their Unit 28 condominium at 7504 Preserves Court to Richard Post, of Sarasota, for $220,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,500 in 2011.

Tara

OfferPad (SPVBorrower8) LLC sold the home at 6751 Pleasant Hill Road to Blake McFerrin, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,107 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2017.