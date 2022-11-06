A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Jill Shelby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16112 Kendleshire Terrace to Richard and Jenessa Dieterle, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2002.

Harbour Walk

Jeffrey and Laura Matson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 540 Fore Drive to Peter Herman, of Bradenton, for $2.1 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,711 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,068,800 in 2019.

Shoreview

Timothy and Leanne Dodson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7916 Grande Shores Drive to Rodney and Loraine West, of Pavilion, New York, for $1.7 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,500 in 2020.

Joseph Patrick Lynch and Natalie Sue Pennington, of Sarasota, sold their home at 813 Seascape Place to Richard Anthony Armstrong and Adriana Rodriguez, of Sarasota, for $1,299,000. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $984,400 in May.

Lakehouse Cove at Waterside

David and Sue Perrin sold their home at 8149 Grande Shores Drive to Michael and Ilene Fox, of Sarasota, for $1,395,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,223 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,500 in 2020.

River Club South

Isabella Fabiano, trustee, of Lincoln, Nebraska, sold the home at 7625 Pine Valley St. to Paul and Stacey Magro, of Bradenton, for $1,195,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2021.

Palm Aire

Robert and Linda Van Ness, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7305 Oak Run Lane to Michelle Wilkening Childs and Rolf Wilkening, of Sarasota, for $935,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,752 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2013.

Treymore at Palm Aire

Gordon Butte, trustee, sold the home at 4889 Carrington Circle to Robert and Linda Van Ness, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2002.

Greenbrook

Denis and Ana Monzin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14287 Sundial Place to Sandra and David Horton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $760,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2017.

Lionel and Carolyn Hart, of Greenfield, Indiana, sold their home at 6205 Pine Siskin Glen to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC for $605,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,962 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,400 in 2002.

Rosedale Highlands

Vincent Alesi, of Bradenton, sold the home at 9613 53rd Terrace E. to Melvin and Sharon Holcomb, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,284 square feet of living area.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Anthony and Traci Amatore, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6132 Palomino Circle to Robert Linton and Susan Reck, trustees, of Bradenton, for $707,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $551,000 in 2021.

Rohr’s Ranchettes

Wendy Rolon, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7416 41st Ave. E. to Joseph Thomas O’Neil and Brooke Anne O’Neil, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,066 square feet of living area. It sold for $204,000 in 2011.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Joseph and Brooke O’Neil, of Bradenton, sold their home at 842 Cedar Harbour Court to Dean and Jodi Watkins, of Venice, for $640,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $379,000 in 2019.

Azario

Roger Lucien Carriere Jr. sold the home at 14705 Derna Terrace to Maureen Leventhal, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,678 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,500 in 2021.

Del Tierra

George and Marie Kayes, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, sold their home at 15020 Trinity Fall Way to Warren and Esta Byers $610,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,933 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,000 in 2017.

Sylvan Woods

Leonard and Kimberly Thimons, of Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 8423 Sylvan Woods Drive to Michelle and Timothy Wixson, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, for $599,000. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,139 square feet of living area. It sold for $163,000 in 2009.

Edgewater

Shane Alan Jackson and Sage Johnson, of International Falls, Minnesota, sold their home at 8339 Whispering Woods Court to Lawrence and Traci Edwards, of Lakewood Ranch, for $590,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,974 square feet of living area. It sold for $392,500 in 2021.

Lake Vista Residences

Joelle Scro and Thomas Sicking, of Ellenton, sold their Unit C-201 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to Michael Thomsen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $556,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,138 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2020.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Jenny Patricia Alexander, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8019 Conservatory Drive to AIJ Investment Group LLC for $466,000. Built in 1978, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,048 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2011.

Sabal Harbour

Sean and Matthew Wojtaszek, of Huntington Beach, California, sold their home at 4836 Turtle Bay Terrace to Forever Realty Investments LLC for $460,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $196,000 in 2011.

Creekwood

Chad Anderson, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4902 78th St. E. to Lloyd Mosley, of Bradenton, for $437,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2017.

Townhomes at Regatta Landing

Kareem Reuben Graham and Tiffany Anne Graham, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7268 Ketch Place to Carlos Jose Flores Jr., of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,926 square feet of living area. It sold for $209,500 in 2016.

Harmony

Christian Skramm, of Oslo, Norway, sold his home at 12105 Trailhead Drive to Martin Varga and Lenka Vargova, of Bradenton, for $377,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,739 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,400 in 2018.

Glen Cove Heights

Alice Davis, of Parrish, sold the home at 5236 46th St. Court E. to Danny Scott Robinson and Deborah Lee Robinson, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2017.

Magnolia Manor

JMB Management Trust LLC sold the home at 1417 70th St. Court E. to Karen Reid, of Bradenton, for $364,900. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,268 square feet of living area.

Guy Darrell McGahey and Joyce McGahey sold their home at 6511 24th Ave. E. to Adam and Stacey Butler, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,196 square feet of living area. It sold for $25,000 in 1981.

Terrace at River Strand

Michael Fay and Donna Fay, trustees, of Elgin, Illinois, sold the Unit 2827 condominium at 6509 Grand Estuary Trail to Ronald and Cynthia Mazzie, of Bradenton, for $328,500. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $148,000 in 2015.

Clubside at Palm Aire

Landing LLC sold the Unit 7655 condominium at 5960 Clubside Drive to G&G Florida Properties LLC for $300,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2005.