A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Raymond and Patricia Testa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15906 Kendleshire Terrace to Brian and Shayna Gilchrist, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,959 square feet of living area. It sold for $920,000 in 2019.

Country Club

Christine Ann Shaklik, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 13634 Legends Walk Terrace to Frank and Allison Dippold, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,475,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,648 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2012.

Bruce and Virginia McNally, trustees, sold the home at 6543 The Masters Ave. to Peter and Judith Tripodi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,861 square feet of living area. It sold for $507,000 in 2018.

Stephen and Carol Chafetz, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7228 Lismore Court to Denise and James Hogan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $960,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,709 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,100 in 2018.

Margaret Williams, trustee, of Warren, Ohio, sold the home at 7167 Sandhills Place to John and Kimberly Miraldi, of Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio, for $720,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $84,000 in 2001.

Esplanade

Alan Anderson Jr., of Bradenton, sold his home at 12831 Sorrento Way to Charles William Colvin Jr. and Celeste Christine Colvin, of Reading, Massachusetts, for $1.3 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2019.

Mark and Ann Weber, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13334 Sorrento Way to Robert Jeffrey Hoopes and Suzanne Marie Grover, of Bradenton, for $1,112,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $526,900 in 2017.

Rosedale Highlands

A. James and Joan Casey, of Prince Edward Island, Canada, sold their home at 5019 96th St. E. to Susan Popyer and David Roseberry, of Bradenton, for $1,151,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,920 square feet of living area. It sold for $649,000 in 2017.

Polo Run

James Michael Benko and Sabrina Marie Benko, of Sarasota, sold their home at 17065 Polo Trail to Todd and Elizabeth Lux, of Western Springs, Illinois, for $1.1 million. Built in 2019, it has six bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,520 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2019.

Greenbrook

Salvatore and Maria Scro sold their home at 13419 Goldfinch Drive to Joseph Pestello, of Bradenton, for $1,091,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,482 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2006.

Christopher and Kelli Marie Schack, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13811 Nighthawk Terrace to William Cecil Ruble III and Suzanne Pitts Ruble, of Providence Forge, Virginia, for $692,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $426,000 in 2018.

Central Park

Garrett and Janel Shinn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4738 Balboa Park Loop to Leszek Gaj, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,278 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2016.

German Osorio, of Parkland, sold his home at 4920 Kincaid Park Lane to FKH SFR PropCo K LP for $545,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,957 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,200 in 2013.

Lakewood National

Kevin McKenna, of The Villages, sold his home at 17529 Hickok Belt Loop to Thomas Robert Coey and Manhong Luo, of Bradenton, for $979,900. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2020.

Tidewater Preserve

Thomas and Kristine Hanshaw, of Bradenton, sold their home at 924 Riverscape St. to Darrin and Tammy Shelton, of Bradenton, for $915,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $454,000 in 2020.

Eaton Place

Michael and Kathleen Wolf, of Minneapolis, sold their home at 7412 Eaton Court to Mark and Lesley Saitta, of Lexington, Kentucky, for $815,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,281 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2012.

Greyhawk Landing West

Alexander and Elena Lipstein, of Bradenton, sold their home at 621 Honeyflower Loop to Darin Jennings and Jessica Jennings, trustees, of Bradenton, for $802,800. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,269 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2017.

Katharine Howell Boudreaux Raposo, of Geismar, Louisiana, sold the home at 12207 Goldenrod Ave. to Thientu and Simona Truong, of Bradenton, for $790,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,203 square feet of living area. It sold for $424,900 in 2018.

Mill Creek

Peter and Michelle Kennedy, of Tallahassee, sold their home at 13805 18th Place E. to Daniel and Karenina Speciale, of Bradenton, for $783,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2016.

Lakehouse Cove at Waterside

Elizabeth Fleming sold her home at 8058 Sandstar Way to Timothy Field, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,892 square feet of living area. It sold for $501,000 in 2021.

Cypress Creek Estates

Brent Shackelford and Elizabeth Shackelford, trustees, of Leesburg, sold the home at 6102 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E. to Thomas and Kristine Hanshaw, of Leesburg, for $710,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,492 square feet of living area.

Park East at Azario

Waldetrudes Aldape Jr. and Anna Kosciukiewicz, of Tinley Park, Illinois, sold their home at 16455 Paynes Mill Drive to Christopher Hill, of Bradenton, for $710,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $432,400 in 2021.

Greyhawk Landing

Lee and Sheryl Tadelman, of Port Saint Lucie, sold their home at 12628 Daisy Place to Daniel Ryan Day and Lauren Rose Day, of Bradenton, for $702,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,500 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,900 in 2007.

Arbor Reserve

Lance and Fallon Enfinger, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4506 Garden Arbor Way to David and Sundee Williams, for $700,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,589 square feet of living area. It sold for $319,500 in 2015.

Mandalay

George Wolcott sold his home at 6147 47th St. E. to Bobbi Cole and Mark Andrew Cole, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,652 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire

Rafal Grek, of Nokomis, sold his home at 5815 Fairway Lakes Drive to Denis Sullivan and Shelby Irene Burdick, of Sarasota, for $685,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,009 square feet of living area. It sold for $197,000 in 1990.

Summerfield

Gene Daniel Rashid and Teri Ann Rashid, of Parrish, sold their home at 11824 Winding Woods Way to Jean Sebastien Lussier and Melanie Bilodeau, of Lakewood Ranch, for $595,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,051 square feet of living area. It sold for $331,000 in 2018.

Mirabella at Village Green

Domenico Cannavacciuolo, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1303 Calle Grand St. to Mary Jane Smith, trustee, of Bradenton, for $567,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2019.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Rosemary Villanella, Claudia Murdoch and Giancarlo Villanella, of Garden City, New York, sold their Unit 1626 condominium at 5624 Palmer Circle to Philip and Jennifer Caminiti, of Oakland, New Jersey, for $549,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in March.

Mote Ranch

Christine Huxtable, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5869 Carriage Drive to Mary Ferguson and James Seheult, of Sarasota, for $529,500. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $263,500 in 2019.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Lin Li sold her home at 242 Heritage Isles Way to Adam and Sharon Hong, of Bradenton, for $519,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,922 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 2011.

Jason and Michelle Stang, of Tupelo, Mississippi, sold their home at 8753 Stone Harbour Loop to Brianna and Bradley Templeton, of Bradenton, for $508,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,028 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2020.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Michael and Penelope Thomas, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 13725 Messina Loop to Linda Peterson, trustee, of San Antonio, Texas, for $500,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $244,000 in 2020.