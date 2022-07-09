A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Darrin and Natalie Davidson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6907 Devon Cove to Scott and Jill Blackwell, of Bradenton, for $2,055,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $867,500 in 2018.

Azario Esplanade

Joshua and Tamar Blazer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4535 Trento Place to Jeffrey Goodman and Sharon Bolan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,575,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,187 square feet of living area. It sold for $533,600 in 2021.

Country Club

Jeffrey and Gwendolyn Vollweiler, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13626 Legends Walk Terrace to Caroline Ann Coats and David Edward Coats, of San Diego, for $1.5 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,179 square feet of living area. It sold for $885,000 in 2007.

Alfonso Vigliotti, of New York City, sold his home at 13885 Siena Loop to Hagop Sarkissian and Elise Danielian-Sarkissian, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,125,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,673 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2004.

Mark Engeberg, of Apollo Beach, sold his home at 7428 Riviera Cove to John Joseph Thomas III and Robyn Landis Thomas, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.15 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,478 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2014.

Andrew Semple, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6839 Turnberry Isle Court to Timothy and Chantelle Price, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.1 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2021.

Joshua Barrett, of Lexington, Kentucky, sold his home at 7604 Portstewart Drive to Jeffrey McDonald, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $910,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,091 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2021.

Sandra Baron, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7142 Whitemarsh Circle to Peter Michael Horensky and Patricia Marie Horensky, of Annandale, New Jersey, for $899,900. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,665 square feet of living area.

Dean and Dennice Elias, of Gainesville, Virginia, sold their home at 7184 Whitemarsh Circle to Matthew and Jessica Raitz, of Bradenton, for $810,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,544 square feet of living area.

Larry Goerne and Margaret Goerne, trustees, of Streator, Illinois, sold the home at 7231 Presidio Glen to Joseph Perdue, trustee, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, for $689,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2014.

Upper Manatee River Road

Belisa Mazzara, of Bradenton, sold her home at 157 Upper Manatee River Road N.E. to 157 Upper Manatee River Rd. LLC for $1.5 million. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,100 in 2012.

Esplanade

Randall Shaw and Jennifer Melin Shaw, of Fort Meade, sold their home at 4718 Benito Court to John and Karen Hammersmith, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,454,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,126 square feet of living area. It sold for $676,500 in 2018.

Dwight and Kae Wagner sold their home at 13338 Sorrento Way to Penelope Thomas, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,350 square feet of living area. It sold for $613,900 in 2017.

Dennis and Marilyn Daudelin, of Lake City, sold their home at 12728 Fontana Loop to Steven Elliot Zimmerman and Robin Deutsch Zimmerman, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,600 in 2014.

Pomello Park

James and Dale Maier, of Orlando, sold their home at 6411 205th St. E. to Harold Tabaie and Jila Amini Tabaie, of Parrish, for $1.3 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,124 square feet of living area.

Waterside

Kenneth and Linda Moore, of Franklin, Tennessee, sold their home at 713 Sigsbee Loop to Bradley Ellis, of San Diego, for $1.3 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $704,600 in 2020.

Greenbrook

Brian and Jessica Patterson sold their home at 13207 Brown Thrasher Pike to George McDonnell and Elizabeth Cain McDonnell, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.28 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,995 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2016.

Giovanni and Lindsey Renteria, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, sold their home at 14912 Sundial Place to Nicholas James Hughes and Bethany Ariel Chaplin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,189,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,381 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2015.

Timothy Lee Francis and Erin Lynn Francis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13208 Swallowtail Drive to Carlos Sanabria Saldivar and Gladys Gomez, of Lakewood Ranch, for $980,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,933 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2013.

Barbara Owens sold her home at 14422 Sundial Place to Thomas John Kells and Tracy Kells, of Lakewood Ranch, for $950,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2018.

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 6364 Golden Eye Glen to Kyle and Jenna Beneati, of Lakewood Ranch, for $667,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,575 square feet of living area. It sold for $584,700 in 2021.

Craig Allen Hendry and Nichole Renee Hendry, of Sullivan, Illinois, sold their home at 6484 Blue Grosbeak Circle to Desiree Ellen Biermann, of Bradenton, for $600,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It sold for $392,000 in 2021.

Polo Run

Jason and Jessica Teteak, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 17417 Polo Trail to Mehmet and Banu Demir, of Bradenton, for $1.25 million. Built in 2021, it has six bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,514 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2021.

Country Club East

Peter and Lee Foley, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14914 Castle Park Terrace to Ronald and Deborah Myers, of Canton, Ohio, for $1.15 million. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,278 square feet of living area. It sold for $643,500 in 2020.

David Joseph Horne and Linda Jean Horne, of Mequon, Wisconsin, sold their home at 7005 Highgate Lane to Andrew and Vicky Craghill, of Bradenton, for $1.1 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,443 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,300 in 2021.

Arlan and Judy Akerlind, of Minneapolis, sold their home at 14512 Stirling Drive to Raymond and Patricia Testa, of Lakewood Ranch, for $885,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $615,000 in 2021.

University Park

Djamal Mostefai, of Paris, sold his home at 7210 Marlow Place to Julie Ruppert Schulte and Todd Michael Schulte, of Lake Mary, for $1.15 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,095 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2010.

Savanna

Karla and Matthew Rapp and Samuel king and Carol Joyce King sold their home at 3628 Scrub Creek Run to John Vagnier, of Powell, Ohio, for $1,045,000. Built in 2018, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,899 square feet of living area. It sold for $459,500 in 2018.

Ryan and Michelle McCloskey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3426 Big Sky Way to Dalton Nelson and Amee Tharath, of Sarasota, for $687,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,858 square feet of living area. It sold for $533,300 in 2021.

Mill Creek

Chad and Krista Symens, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 1618 145th St. E. to Ernest William Frost III and Kathryn Elizabeth Frost, of Bradenton, for $1,025,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,617 square feet of living area. It sold for $439,000 in 2011.

Alexander and Jenny Pappas, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15104 17th Ave. E. to William and Marinka Torfason, of Bradenton, for $871,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,745 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2021.

Scott and Colleen Waldemarson, of Cleveland, Ohio, sold their home at 606 136th Court E. to Sanford and Linda Patchefsky, of Bradenton, for $627,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,646 square feet of living area. It sold for $323,000 in 2017.

Chad Jacoby and Adrienne Barbier Jacoby, of Annapolis, Maryland, sold their home at 409 137th St. N.E. to Joseph and Joy Howard, of Bradenton, for $620,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,675 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2008.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Angelo and Deborah Haralampopoulos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 425 169th Court N.E. to Rachel Janet Nowaczyk, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,015 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2009.

Central Park

Rachel Nowaczyk, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11993 Forest Park Circle to Crystal and Russell Selby, of Bradenton, for $989,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,864 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2017.

Amanda McFaddin-Mills and Trent Mills, of White House, Tennessee, sold their home at 12064 Longview Lake Circle to Terry Michael Boyd and Diane Mary Boyd, of Bradenton, for $899,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2021.

Melissa Ann Jack, trustee, and Brian Michael Jack, of Bradenton, sold the home at 11790 Forest Park Circle to William and Isabella Meisner, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,847 square feet of living area. It sold for $403,000 in 2021.

Lemmer Bustamante and Tefelin Ganzon sold their home at 4939 Boston Common Glen to NR SN FLORIDA for $509,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,800 in 2013.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Robert and Nancy Nicholson, of Punta Gorda, sold their home at 6162 Palomino Circe to Roger Dimsdale Trust for $985,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2020.

Braden River Lakes

Ocean Rock Properties LLC sold the home at 4830 14th Ave. E. to Steven and Suzanne Tercyak, of Brandon, for $969,900. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in May.

Steven Pazdera, of Brookfield, Illinois, sold the home at 4844 14th Ave. E. to Michael Thomas O’Keefe and Rebecca Grace O’Keefe, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,010 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2012.

Jason Robert Wilkins, of Taylorsville, North Carolina, sold his home at 1229 50th St. E. to Michael Hall and Jodie Hernandez, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Jacqueline Weachock and Joseph Craig Intelisano, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 8242 Snowy Egret Place to William Cornelius and Jessica Farrelly, of Bradenton, for $920,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,605 square feet of living area. It sold for $334,800 in 2007.

River Club South

Gene and Margaret Cassidy, of Championsgate, sold their home at 10535 Cheval Place to Mark Melvin Dickson and Michele Ann Dickson, of Bradenton, for $905,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2019.

Robert and Lyubov Tavzel, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, sold their home at 9414 Boxthorn Place to Matthew and Kiley Lukas, of Bradenton, for $903,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2020.

Diana Pattelli, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 10302 Tamo Shanter Place to James and Shari Nastri, of Lakewood Ranch, for $882,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,412 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2014.

Erich and Tameka Wyckoff, of Gainesville, sold their home at 7504 Harrington Lane to Daniel Allen Schenck and Jessica Lyn Schenck, trustees, of Bradenton, for $869,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,057 square feet of living area. It sold for $548,200 in 2004.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Joseph Raymond Burbee and Deanne Nicole Burbee, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17601 Hickok Belt Loop to John Craft and Rhonda Renae Miller, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $689,900 in 2021.

Ranee Theresa Rosenberger and Stephen Charles Rosenberger, of Parrish, sold their home at 6137 Cessna Run to Iric and Shireen Fahim, of Ontario, Canada, for $824,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $448,000 in 2019.

Mallory Park

Bret and Rachel Rohde, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12317 Portsmouth Terrace to Matthew and Kelly Edwards, of Lakewood Ranch, for $900,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,900 in 2021.

Kane and Natalie Pigliavento sold their home at 3502 Harlowe Run to Adolfo and Jamie de Leon, of Bradenton, for $870,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,859 square feet of living area. It sold for $447,000 in 2019.

Daryl and Kristin Nelson, of Orion, Illinois, sold their home at 11930 Seabrook Ave. to Marilyn Hagerstrom and Amy Stevenson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $505,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,916 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2021.

Country Meadows

Jaymes Dean, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 413 148th Court N.E. to Constantis Christofi, trustee, of Bradenton, for $885,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,180 square feet of living area.

William and Marinka Torfason, of Bradenton, sold their home at 418 147th Court N.E. to Lynn Sorbel, of Bradenton, for $827,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,557 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2019.

Edgewater

John Beebe, trustee, of Parrish, Bobbie Kerin and Harry Kerin, of Ireland, and Manatee Community Foundation Inc. sold the home at 6642 Windjammer Place to Hans Ulrich Schulz and Ingrid Marcano-Schulz, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,750 square feet of living area.

Heritage Harbour

Ronald Mark Cleveland sold his home at 8419 River Preserve Drive to Terra Marie Riggio and Frank Jeffrey Riggio, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,258 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2016.

George and Elizabeth Vokey, of Crossville, Tennessee, sold their home at 415 Grand Preserve Cove to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC for $750,500. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,000 in 2010.

John and Carol Tillman and Rachel Tillman sold their home at 111 River Enclave Court to Gregory Mark Souza and Christine Ann Souza, of Bradenton, for $665,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,998 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,100 in 2019.

Madeline Elizabeth Ouellette and Joseph Victor Ouellette, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7119 Marsh View Terrace to Michael Rylott and Amy Rylott, of Bradenton, for $609,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,300 in 2016.

Nigel and Lynette Clements, of Shepton Mallet, United Kingdom, sold their home at 123 Winding River Trail to VICTORIAN LLC for $560,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2014.

Riverdale Revised

Martha Elizabeth Clarke, trustee, of Bronx, New York, sold the home at 4716 Compass Drive to Bao and Hang Thai, of Windermere, for $813,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,370 square feet of living area.

Summerfield

David and Christine Dennis, of Westerville, Ohio, sold their home at 6819 Tumbleweed Trail to 6819 Tumbleweed Trail LLC for $807,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,010 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2003.

Barbara Hagen, trustee, of Charles Hagen, of Williamsburg, Virginia, sold the home at 12214 Clubhouse Drive to Paul and Patricia Robinson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $750,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,495 square feet of living area.

Ronald Nobile, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 12112 Summer Meadow Drive to Karl and Janelle Sidnam, of Lakewood Ranch, for $630,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,503 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing

Dale and Cecile Wheeler, of Bettendorf, Iowa, sold their home at 12643 Cara Cara Loop to Robert Verhelst and Amy Verhelst, trustees, of Toledo, Ohio, for $780,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,258 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Brian and Brittany Biermann, of Prospect Kentucky, sold their home at 12110 Aster Ave. to Clifford Alberts and Mary Buckley, of Bradenton, for $740,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2015.

Linda Lopez, of New York City, sold her home at 12736 Penguin Drive to Sean Stephen Jarolin and Sheri Ann Stockton, of Bradenton, for $690,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,463 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2010.

Tidewater Preserve

Marc and Donna Madore, of S. Kingstown, Rhode Island, sold their home at 907 Preservation St. to Siu Sang Li and Patricia Fung, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,294 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2021.

University Place

Bryan Droppert, of Ontario, Canada, sold his home at 7610 Heyward Circle to Roberto and Maggie Rivas, Richard Rivas and Ryan Rivas, of Miami, for $773,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,637 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2021.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

John Dale Craft and Rhonda Miller, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 6022 condominium at 6025 Worsham Lane to Kirk Eugene Ryan and Karen Ann Ryan, of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, for $750,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $587,200 in 2021.

James Blake McHenry and Helen Azevedo McHenry, of Powell, Ohio, sold their Unit 3722 condominium at 17805 Gawthrop Drive to Daniel Joseph Smith and Catherine Maria Smith, of Bradenton, for $740,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,000 in 2020.

River Wind

Hal Isak and Brooks Tabb, of New York City, sold their home at 1068 River Wind Circle to Barry and Glenda Suber, of Bradenton, for $735,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,690 square feet of living area. It sold for $589,900 in 2021.

Mote Ranch

Jane Eyster Hagerstrom sold the home at 6724 Coyote Ridge Court to Lois and Vince Mauro, of University Park, for $726,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,659 square feet of living area. It sold for $307,600 in 2001.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Curtis and Sara Kasten, trustees, of Venice, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 6405 Moorings Point Circle to Dona Lippert, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2010.

Gates Creek Road

Thomas and Alison Quinn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 608 Gates Creek Road to Rodern and Theresa Parker, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,800 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 1998.

Lennox Gardens

Andree Marcoux and Pierre-Yves Julien, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 6927 Lennox Place to Lawrence and Tamara Hermida, of Marietta, Georgia, for $685,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,033 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2008.

Tara

Savanna Redman and Miles Muzyka, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6489 Rookery Circle to Maurice Braxton, of Braden River, for $652,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,873 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,500 in 2018.

John Hight and Shelley McNeill, of Arlington, Virginia, sold their home at 6401 Stone River Road to Martin and Jamie Von Ellen, of Springfield, New Jersey, for $575,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,783 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2018.

Harbor Bay Equity LLC sold the home at 6922 Chickasaw Bayou Road to William Clegg, trustee, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, for $519,800. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area.

John and Demetra Kavis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6922 Chickasaw Bayou Road to Harbor Bay Equity LLC for $500,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area.

Arbor Grande

Pedro and Christin Arocho sold their home at 12421 Perennial Place to Raymond and Kim Poulin, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,901 square feet of living area. It sold for $411,900 in 2020.

Brookside Estates

Stanley Ray Brickhouse and Jamie Victor Brickhouse, of Sarasota, sold their home at 859 129th St. N.E. to Randall Scott Walker and Maryse Louise Mead, of Bradenton, for $619,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,348 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,400 in 2016.

Rosedale

Alyce Faye Grant, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5122 87th Court E. to Nadeem Gul Qazi, of Ashburn, Virginia, for $617,700. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,906 square feet of living area.

Arbor Reserve

Richard and Lynne Murray, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5735 Arbor Wood Court to David Joseph Alagna Jr. and Kellie Nicole Alagna, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,588 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2014.

Peridia

Joan Weder, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4922 Peridia Blvd. E. to Hannelore Ulrike Spence and Kimball Guy Spence, trustees, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2017.

University Pines

Wil and Judith Alexander, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5012 Vassar Lane to Patricia Halverson-Adhav, trustee, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,059 square feet of living area. It sold for $398,700 in 2021.

Arbor Lakes

Linda Kissler, trustee, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, sold the home at 7121 Coachlight St. to Amy Elizabeth Newman, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, for $585,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $191,800 in 1997.

Chaparral

Jin and Kevin Pearson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5920 Sandstone Ave. to Jonathan Bryce Thayer, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,810 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2019.

Mirabella at Village Green

Joelle Spencer, Personal Representative, of Fairport, New York, sold the home at 7203 Costa Bella Drive to Thomas and Diane Zuercher, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $433,200 in 2018.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Veronica Dono, of Clayton, Georgia, sold the home at 4807 W. Country Club Drive to Jeremy and Jaime Zoerman, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2019.

Eagle Trace

Lawrence and Darlene Aker, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, sold their home at 12614 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to James and Judy Slaggy, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,100 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Ryan and Jessica Hebert, of Bradenton, sold their home at 451 Grande Vista Blvd. to Jason and Kayla Hittle, of Bradenton, for $570,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2019.

Tarvaris Mason and Deidre-Larise Mason, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14966 Flowing Gold Drive to SFR Crown Jewel Borrower LP for $520,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,505 square feet of living area. It sold for $283,000 in 2018.

Devin and Lauren Stockman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15633 Trinity Fall Way to IH6 Property Florida LP for $503,300. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,800 in 2015.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

David and Teresa Wilson, of Gardiner, Maine, sold their home at 9613 Turning Leaf Terrace to Maria Palermo and John Victor Palermo, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,481 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,000 in 2021.

Coach Homes at Tidewater Preserve

David String, of Crestview, sold the Unit 1011 condominium at 1007 Tidewater Shores Loop to Vivienne Sivak, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2020.

Sabal Harbour

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 4845 Sabal Harbour Drive to Christopher Michael DeBlasio and Maria DeBlasio, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,700 in April.

Water Oak

Thao Tran, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6411 67th St. E. to Khoi Dinh Nguyen and Yyen Cuc Tran, of Lenexa, Kansas, for $549,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,869 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,000 in 2021.

Indigo

Dennis James Monroe and Sandra Kaye Monroe, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12710 Coastal Breeze Way to Opendoor Property Trust I for $540,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,800 in 2018.

Stewart

Shawn and Clarissa Elizabeth Vaupel, of Gloucester, Virginia, sold their home at 16319 Upper Manatee River Road to Von Ava LLC for $540,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,362 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2008.

Greenfield Plantation

Kevin Ouellette Scott Beavers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 515 Pecan Lane to Salvatore Coppolino and Donna Marie Coppolino, trustees, of Ponte Vedra Beach, for $535,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $324,000 in 2020.

Harmony

Angela Lynn Moore, of Godfrey, Illinois, sold her home at 5223 Blossom Cove to Jeffrey and Kimberly Graham, of Bradenton, for $534,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2021.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire

Leona and Leland Krompart, of Glenview, Illinois, sold their home at 7502 Fairlinks Court to Patricia and Anthony Wilson, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,748 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.

Veranda at Lakewood National

John Matthew Gorsuch, of Okeechobee, sold his Unit 1423 condominium at 5604 Palmer Circle to Stephen and Anna Maria Cortner, of Andover, Massachusetts, for $525,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $246,500 in 2020.

Kevin and Mary Ann Hittinger, of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 1825 condominium at 5720 Palmer Circle to Donald Lee Good Jr., of Bradenton, for $521,600. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It sold for $237,000 in 2020.

Gates Creek

Douglas Grant Wilson, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 318 111th St. E. to Thomas and Vickie Gibbs, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2018.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Phillip and Lisa Christopher, of Palmetto, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 8008 Grand Estuary Trail to B6 Family LLC for $519,900. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2014.

Club Villas at Palm Aire

Robert and Debra Donohue sold their Unit 7714 condominium at 7714 Palm Aire Lane to James Marsey and Ellen Palmer Marsey, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2015.

Country Oaks

Judy Pontbriand, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4975 79th Ave. Drive E. to Joshua and Rebecca Reed, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,910 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1996.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Theresa Laine, of Bradenton, sold her home at 1240 Millbrook Circle to James and Lori Banks, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,773 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2003.

Golf Pointe on Palm-Aire Country Club

John Merlo and Phyllis Pezenik, of Huntington Station, New York, sold their Unit V-192 condominium at 7253 Golf Pointe Way to Belinda Foxworth, trustee, of Sarasota, for $504,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $179,100 in 2012.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Frederick and Vickie Longhi, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5043 Lakescene Place to Heidi Goff, of Sarasota, for $502,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,000 in 2003.

Greenfield Plantation

Ryan and Nicole Wilson, of Arcadia, sold their home at 523 Pecan Lane to Daniel and Jane McCarty, of Troy, Michigan, for $501,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2020.