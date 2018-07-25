Country Club East home tops sales at $1,390,200

A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. SD CCE LLC sold the home at 7429 Seacroft Cove to Jeffrey Munafo and Megan Munafo, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for . Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,955 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

Lee Wetherington Homes LLC sold the home at 7935 Matera Court to Steven and Marla Lacy, of Venetia, Pa., for $1,287,700. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,039 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Dennis and Suzy Koshier, of Key West, sold their home at 12603 Elgin Terrace to Donald and Connie Lesh, of Bradenton, for $1,189,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.32 million in 2015.

Joseph and Karen Smalkowski, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12247 Thornhill Court to Steven Medves, trustee, of Safety Harbor, for $562,500. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,662 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2017.

Russell and Kelley Cook, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7163 Whitemarsh Circle to Gary and Judith Miller, of Lakewood Ranch, for $512,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2016.

Michael and Evelyn Bryant sold their home at 7335 Lake Forest Glen to Todd and Leslie Forsythe, of Lakewood Ranch, for $410,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,808 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2016.

George and Elizabeth Sopko, of Overland Park, Kansas, sold their home at 13906 Siena Loop to Florizel and Wanda Mills, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,145 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2017.

River Club North

Alan and Jacqueline Dormeyer sold their home at 10005 Clubhouse Drive to Kelly Thomas, of Bradenton, for $572,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,900 in 2004.

Central Park

J. David Pearah, trustee, of Boca Grande, sold the home at 11518 Gramercy Park Ave., to Michael and Audrey Clarke, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2017.

Robert McMullen, of Venice, sold the home at 4915 Torrey Pines Run to Gregory Hadley, of Lake Forest, Ill., for $347,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,021 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,700 in 2011.

Lori Longo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 11893 Forest Park Circle to Stuart Shinn and Caitlin Farnsworth, of Bradenton, for $289,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,779 square feet of living area.

Bernice Toro, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11124 Encanto Terrace to Robert Hanes, of Bradenton, for $216,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,900 in 2013.

Links at Palm Aire

Brian and Fariba Donovan, of Tucson, Ariz., sold their home at 7325 Links Court to Scott and Sally Perron, of Osprey, for $495,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2008.

University Park

Harriette Buckman, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7255 Marlow Place to James Freedman and Barbara Freedman, trustees, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,835 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2008.

River Club South

Robert and Martha Ohler sold their home at 9415 Old Hyde Park Place to Phala and Sophorn Touch, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,722 square feet of living area.

Michael Rota, of Rochester Hills, Mich., sold the home at 9909 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Armando and Janitza Fernandez, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,253 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,500 in 2002.

Ascot

Edwin Spence Jr., trustee, of Birmingham, Mich., sold the home at 7540 Ascot Court to Peter Wiederhorn, of North Salem, N.Y., for $475,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2001.

Country Club East

M. Jeanette Beavers sold her home at 14507 Stirling Drive to John Carter and Brian Fortin Carter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $440,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,700 in 2012.

Mandalay

Ibrahim and Sohair Alnadi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4631 61st Drive E. to Joshua and Jamie Flowers, of Bradenton, for $437,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing

Christopher Haddad sold his home at 12603 Daisy Place to Rodney and Kimberly Frye, of Bradenton, for $399,900. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,567 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 2008.

Donna Maben, of Parrish, sold her home at 12071 Aster Ave., to Donna and Danny Hague, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,466 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2009.

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 12814 Daisy Place to JKSP LLC for $357,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $659,800 in 2006.

Rosedale Addition

Ashton Tampa Residential LLC sold the home at 10402 Eastwood Drive to Kimberly and Scott Horner, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,244 square feet of living area.

Osprey Landing

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold the home at 11611 11th Ave. E., to Susan Glass and Karen and Scott Rodgers, of Bogota, N.J., for $374,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,808 square feet of living area.

Harmony

Anthony and Angela Omicioli, of North Port, sold their home at 5205 Horizon Cove to Thomas and Annette Griner, of Lakewood Ranch, for $361,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,500 in 2017.

Dennis and Elizabeth Pruszinske, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11839 Brookside Drive to Michael and Nadine Kulikowski, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,312 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,000 in 2017.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Willis Bergoine, of Ann Arbor, Mich., sold his home at 7709 Edmonston Circle to Andrew Pless and Beverly A’Hearn for $360,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,647 square feet of living area.

Del Webb

Jollie Sproule and Glenn Halberg, of W. Bloomfield Township, Mich., sold their home at 17011 Kenton Terrace to Jeffrey and Carol Meyers, of Falmouth, Mass., for $350,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,000 in 2016.

Mote Ranch Village

Carolyn Hess, of Austin, Texas, sold her home at 5729 Carriage Drive to Ronald and Ann Leddy, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,000 in 2017.

Summerfield Village

James and Holly Nelson sold their home at 11719 Soft Rush Terrace to Patrick and Terresa LaFerriere, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,900 in 2004.

Folkert and Eileen Brouwer, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6571 Meandering Way to Peter and Agnes Lynch, of Bradenton, for $332,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,244 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2002.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Charles and Kendra Holt, of Bradenton, sold their Unit B condominium at 1216 Riverscape St. to Randall and Sheryl Miller, of Bradenton, for $334,900. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,500 in 2016.

Tara

John and Yolanda Morrow, of Newman, Ga., sold their home at 6492 Rookery Circle to HP Florida I LLC for $333,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,185 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2011.

David and Robin Mullins, of Kingsport, Tenn., sold their home at 5813 Pleasant Grove Court to Amy King, of Mason, Ohio, for $299,900. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2013.

Lisa Katz, trustee, and Shirlee Katz, of Scottsdale, Ariz., sold the home at 6515 Turners Gap Road to Matthew and Jennifer Giresi, of Bradenton, for $293,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,079 square feet of living area.

Mary Ruda, trustee, of Dudley, Mass., sold the home at 5803 White Oak Bayou Court to Patricia Jenkins, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2016.

Esplanade

Edwin Colon, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5149 Serata Drive to Joseph Winkle, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,700 in 2013.

Mill Creek

Juan Camacho Vanegas and Rachel Camacho, of Sarasota, sold their home at 903 133rd St. E., to Marcus and Trish Chandler, of Bradenton, for $328,500. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,896 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,500 in 2016.

Chaparral

Eleanor Kalman, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5936 Sandstone Ave., to Russell and Joan Denton, of Sarasota, for $327,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,855 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,900 in 1997.

Peridia

Michael and Nadine Kulikowski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5092 Kilty Court E., to John and Jean Wielgolinski, of Bradenton, for $318,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,540 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Pat Hussey, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold his home at 8730 52nd Drive E. to Charles and Kendra Holt, of Bradenton, for $316,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2013.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Brent Duholke, Leanne Jordan and Alaine McKenzie, of Ruskin, sold their home at 10461 Old Grove Circle to Stephen and Maureen St. Amand, of S. Windsor, Conn., for $310,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,898 square feet of living area.

Fairfield

Robert Martin, of League City, Texas, sold the home at 4891 Maymont Park Circle to Sara Hoover, of Bradenton, for $292,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,700 in 2013.

Wingspan Way at Tara

Jonathan Shriver, trustee, of Eden Prairie, Minn., sold the home at 6324 Wingspan Way to Karen Sornberger, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,400 in 2017.

River Point of Manatee

Peter and Christine Waller, of Newark, United Kingdom, sold their home at 109 39th St. E., to James Howland and Shawn Paquette, of Barrington, N.H., for $285,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,000 in 2002.

Braden Crossings

Emelina Torres sold her home at 5505 47th Court E., to Tracy and Darrell Brooks, of Bradenton, for $268,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,500 in 2011.

Rosedale Westbury Lakes

Francis and Pamela Curd, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8520 54th Ave. Circle E., to Francis Curd II, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,300 in 2014.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Denis and Deborah Simard, of Tampa, sold their home at 8319 Summer Greens Terrace to Thomas Lyle Birt Jr., of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,200 in 2005.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Michelle and Tony Cervantes, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7055 Montauk Point Crossing to Keyver Zamora and Reina Kozlowski, of Bradenton, for $244,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,195 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,900 in 2010.

Rivers Edge

Nichole and Cody Craig, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6509 68th St. E., to Travis Holgate and Sara Kashtan, of Bradenton, for $244,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 2009.

Miramar Lagoons

John Samons, of Denville, N.J., sold the Unit 103 condominium at 8225 Miramar Way to Susan and Thomas Teel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $243,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,600 in 2007.

Anthony and Elizabeth Felicello, of North Haven, Conn., sold their Unit 103 condominium at 8365 Miramar Way to Eric and Carey Leichter, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,400 in 2006.

Veranda at River Strand

Alisha Pavacich, Tory Fredericks and Roy Pavacich sold their Unit 1416 condominium at 7305 River Hammock Drive to Jami Carter and Thomas Goodwin, of Clifton Park, N.Y., for $233,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2014.

Boca Grove

Sylvia Millar, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 204 condominium at 7163 Boca Grove Place to Samuel Stampfer and Roberta Soyster, of Fenton, Mo., for $215,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2013.