Country Club East home tops local sales at $925,000

A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Todd and Amy Jendro, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7229 Prestbury Circle to Thomas and Alice DeGregorio, of Lakewood Ranch, for $925,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,874 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

LuAnn Gohn, trustee, sold the home at 7515 Haddington Cove to Henry and Jeanne Nirider, of Bradenton, for $912,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,141 square feet of living area.

William and Mary Jo Smith, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15503 Linn Park Terrace to Steven Goodwin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $830,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,025 square feet of living area.

William Postiy, of North Canton, Ohio, sold his home at 7278 Belleisle Glen to Carolyn Ray, of Bradenton, for $338,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2015.

Country Club Village

Stanley Reber, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7808 Derby Court to Scott and Molly Briggs, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2017.

John and Mary Dangler, of Indianapolis, sold their home at 13938 Siena Loop to Robert and Deborah Bergtholdt, of Lakewood Ranch, for $497,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,343 square feet of living area.

Congregation Shevet Ha’Chim Inc. sold the home at 6824 Bay Hill Drive to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $325,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,817 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,000 in 2012.

NRZ REO VI Corp. sold the home at 7111 Sandhills Place to Mark Loach and Clara Viana, of Lakewood Ranch, for $325,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,278 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,000 in 2004.

Bridgewater

Charles and Tatiana Chaput, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13726 Swiftwater Way to Christopher and Kristy Snyder, of Lakewood Ranch, for $710,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $681,700 in 2016.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5528 Arnie Loop to Steven Moskowitz, of Ontario, Canada, for $682,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,872 square feet of living area.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

David and Betty Gallagher, of Columbus, Ind., sold their home at 6914 Treymore Court to Louis and Michelle Sposato, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,493 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $579,000 in 2015.

Esplanade

Arnold and Carolyn Tillman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5238 Castello Lane to Christopher and Mary Katopis, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $496,500 in 2012.

Joshua and Tamar Blazer, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 12822 Del Corso Loop to Heather Perry, of Bradenton, for $473,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,367 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $462,000 in 2014.

Riverdale Revised

James and Lisa Burke, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4312 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Tyler and Carrie Ann Maggs, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,410 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Christopher and Kim Hogan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9919 Portside Terrace to Dennis and Constance Carkonen, of Hansville, Wash., for $564,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,914 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2008.

Greenbrook Village

Kimberly and Peter Huennerkopf, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14810 Sundial Place to Daniel and Ryan Carter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $500,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $414,100 in 2012.

James and Beverley Kruse, of Bend, Ore., sold their home at 6709 Pirate Perch Trail to Vernon and Amy Luce, of Lakewood Ranch, for $440,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,127 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2009.

Michael Burke and Hui Yan Wang, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6432 Blue Grossbeak Circle to Cooper and Audra Lynn Thurber, of Lakewood Ranch, for $295,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,114 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2010.

Herman and Cheryl Spinelli, of Greensburg, Pa., sold their home at 6250 Willet Court to Michael McNaught, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2010.

Heritage Harbour

Robert and Ava Wood, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8320 River Preserve Drive to Tina Maloney, of East Falmouth, Mass., for $500,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,500 in 2016.

Douglas and Katherine Emery, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6736 Wild Lake Terrace to Kekumunui and Donna Dreier, of Bradenton, for $427,500. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,898 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,100 in 2013.

Cory and Mary Ewert, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6933 Quiet Creek Drive to John Rodgers and Diane Zwiebel, of Freeland, Wash., for $370,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,300 in 2014.

Richard and Nancy Falco, of Bradenton, sold their home at 355 River Enclave Court to Robert Lansdell and Deborah Yingling-Lansdell, of S. Lebanon, Ohio, for $352,900. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2010.

Phillip Bondi and Phyllis Glass, of Pittsburgh, sold their home at 6631 Candlestick Drive to James and Kathryn Hammond, of Canandaigua, N.Y., for $250,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2016.

Watercrest

Patricia Reichard, trustee, of Urbana, Ill., sold the Unit 301 condominium at 6406 Watercrest Way to Timothy Neville and Nyda Bittmann-Neville, of Waynesville, N.C., for $485,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $685,000 in 2005.

Tidewater Preserve

Sameer Bajaj and Shveta Chowdhry, of Tampa, sold their home at 5107 Lake Overlook Ave. to Geoffrey and Margaret Balmes, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,682 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,600 in 2012.

Rosedale Addition

Ashton Tampa Residential LLC sold the home at 4623 Tobermory Way to Richard and Judith Bua, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,686 square feet of living area.

Braden River Lakes

Vernon and Kathy Varela, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4106 14th Ave. E., to Timothy and Meredith Shiero, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2006.

Lakeside Woods

James Kryka and Nancy Kryka, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5832 Lakeside Woods Circle to Michael and Julie Sawyer, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,900 in 2013.

Oak Run

SP21FV LLC sold the home at 7312 Oak Run Lane to Patricia Conant, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Gregory and Nancy Molis, of Parrish, sold their home at 132 New Briton Court to Mark and Christina Albrecht, of Bradenton, for $387,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,100 in 2004.

Barry and Marsha Woit, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 405 Fairway Isles Lane to Jose and Judith Naranjo, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,861 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2009.

Riverwalk Village

Michael and Robin McCormick, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7419 Loblolly Bay Trail to Joseph Mills, of Lakewood Ranch, for $369,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,930 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,400 in 2000.

Mote Ranch

Wen Zhao and Quyen Feng, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6711 Westward Place to Thomas Wolf, of University Park, for $350,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,900 in 2001.

Summerfield Village

Elizabeth Crosetto and Larry HarNess, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11119 Pine Lilly Place to Michael and Amanda Corrigan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $350,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in 2004.

Wayne Hull and Kelly Murphy, of Yorktown, Va., sold their home at 6401 Golden Leaf Court to Thomas and Nicole Jubeck, of Lakewood Ranch, for $340,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Jose and Karina Leon, of Palmetto, sold their home at 12052 Winding Woods Way to Griffin Severson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $222,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,263 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $117,500 in 2001.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Robert and Pamela Seyler, of Durham, N.C., sold their home at 6956 Country Lakes Circle to Gary Chestnut, of St. Petersburg, for $344,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2016.

Central Park

Valentina Galante sold her home at 11897 Forest Park Circle to Antonio and Amy de Almeida, of Bradenton, for $339,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,043 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,700 in 2013.

Eagle Trace

Kristine Hanna, of University Park, sold her home at 12137 Whisper Lake Drive to Justin and Kimberly Jones, of Bradenton, for $334,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,700 in 2015.

Magnolia Manor

Connie Asher, of Bradenton, sold the home at 2104 70th St. Court E., to Nathan and Kayla Manuszak, of Bradenton, for $324,500. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2013.

Mill Creek Road

Equity Trust Co. and Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC sold the home at 1010 Mill Creek Road to Bischof Investments LLC for $320,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,688 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 1998.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Gary and Carolyn Rucker, of Suwanee, Ga., sold their Unit 7957 condominium at 7957 St. Simons St., to Jay and Rebecca Suverkrup, of University Park, for $321,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2015.

Allan Welters, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 8093 condominium at 8093 Tybee Court to Amy Crews Irrevocable Trust for $310,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,900 in 2008.

Mirabella at Village Green

H. John Feldman and Ben Driver, trustees, of Eustis, sold the home at 7001 Playa Bella Drive to James and Dolores Harrison, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,600 in 2017.

Del Webb

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 16629 Blackwater Terrace to Dawnmarie Krause, of Lakewood Ranch, for $317,100. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,572 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing West

James and Rebecca Hale, of Dayton, Ohio, sold their home at 842 Rosemary Circle to Tracy and Andrew Jordan, of Bradenton, for $314,900. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,800 in 2015.

River Walk at River Isles

Thelma Dube, of Woodbridge, Va., sold the home at 3906 Riverwalk Court to Frank Scholz, of Park Ridge, Ill., for $310,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $68,400 in 1987.

Savanna at Lakewood Ranch

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13823 American Prairie Place to Katrina Zagroba-Kamal and Rida Kamal, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,129 square feet of living area.

The Plantations at Tara Golf and Country Club

Fannie Mae sold the home at 6603 Butlers Crest Drive to Stephen and Aubrey Rissler, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,210 square feet of living area.

Virginia Water

Joyce Ferguson, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., sold her home at 7129 Victoria Circle to Edward Wyatt Jr. and Janet Wyatt, trustees, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,928 square feet of living area.

Whitebridge Court

Ronald and Carol Goldenberg, of Ambler, Pa., sold their home at 6305 Walton Heath Place to Maryellen Schneidman, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2012.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Dennis and Mary McSherry, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 6552 Moorings Point Circle to Deena Blazejack, of Seattle, for $300,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,500 in 2014.

Water Oak

David Poje and Nance Phillips sold their home at 6740 64th Place E. to Gregg and Laradean Germony, of Bradenton, for $298,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,773 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2010.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

RT Holdings LLC sold the home at 8623 54th Ave. Circle E. to David and Aimee Sollenberger, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2010.

Glenbrooke

Nelson and Patricia Williams, of Ft. Myers, sold their home at 8151 Glenbrooke Court to Jason and Tanesha Bergstrom, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,611 square feet of living area.

Hampton Green

John and Patricia Carroll sold their home at 7907 Hampton Court to Raymond and Julia Pipes, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,171 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2014.

Edgewater Village

Patrick Capps and Maureen Capps, of New Port Richey, sold their home at 8419 Sailing Loop to George Asbate, of Eustis, for $276,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,100 in 2008.

Harmony

Maximillian and Madeline Mross, of Sewickley, Pa., sold their home at 11917 Meadowgate Place to Emil Prendes Jr., of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,300 in 2016.

Hidden Meadows

Blair Reidy and Leah Reidy, of Denver, sold their home at 6219 26th Ave. E. to Trung Thanh Dang and Huong Thi Thu Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,676 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1999.

Maple Grove Estates

Fannie Mae sold the home at 8104 Brower Drive to Sesar Morales and Nancy Diaz, of Bradenton, for $249,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,900 in 2017.

Saddlehorn Estates

Brian and Brandy Conway, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sold their home at 2630 223rd St. E. to Brandon and Rachel Page, of Bradenton, for $248,100. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,540 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2013.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 309 Grande Vista Blvd. to Samantha Markee and Susan Markee, of Sarasota, for $245,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 317 Grande Vista Blvd. to Thomas Gibble Jr. and Jaclyn Kilbane, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area.

Veranda at River Strand

George and Naomi Pappas, of Suffolk, N.Y., sold their Unit 2011 condominium at 6819 Grand Estuary Trail to Michael and Patricia Berry, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,000 in 2014.

Ralph and Mary McIntyre sold their Unit 1123 condominium at 7215 River Hammocks Drive to David McIsaac, of Ontario, Canada, for $224,900. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,000 in 2016.

Fairfax

James Vila and Sonia Vila, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4528 Pro Court E., to Connie Asher, of Bradenton, for $239,900. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,500 in 1995.

Greenfield Plantation

Victor and Amelia Solis, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 9902 Sugar Mill Drive to Pericles and Gurlene Simeon, of Bradenton, for $239,900. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,782 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,400 in 2001.

Lake Vista Residences

Leader Electronics Inc. sold the Unit F-202 condominium at 7604 Lake Vista Court to Brian and Donna Oshrin, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Sabal Harbour

Sanjiv Dalsani, Nilseh Vachhani and Jeetendra Patel of Bradenton, sold their home at 4511 Captiva Lane to Jose Carlos Tolentino Rosas, of Bradenton, for $233,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2015.

Gates Creek

Adrena Austin, of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, sold her home at 11605 Fourth Ave. E., to IH6 Property Florida LP fro $225,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,606 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2005.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Robert and Caryl Mathson, of Delafield, Wis., sold their Unit 6-D condominium at 9712 Sea Turtle Terrace to Gary and Janice Hooten, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., for $222,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2014.

Joseph Young, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 13-D condominium at 910 River Basin Court to Doris Hilgeman, of Holmes Beach, for $214,900. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2016.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Lisa Malickson, of Higden, Ark., sold her home at 250 Beacon Harbour Loop to Isaac and RaeAnn Cotter, of Bradenton, for $210,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2012.

Boca Grove

Andre Levenez, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 7187 Boca Grove Place to Daniel Stefanoski, of Sarasota, for $207,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,300 in 2000.

Avista of Palm Aire

Branko Perisic, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 4122 condominium at 5723 Avista Drive to Kevin Kelsey, of Urbandale, Iowa, for $202,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2003.