A home in Country Club East topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen Andon, of St. Petersburg, sold his home at 7413 Seacroft Cove to Beverly Ann Wynert, of Latrobe, Pa., for $1,555,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,347 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,479,900 in 2017.

Country Club East

James Payne, trustee, of Grand Rapids, Mich., sold the home at 7424 Seacroft Cove to John and Katherine Murphy, of Bradenton, for $1,305,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,141,000 in 2015.

Sean and Kimberly McQueary, trustees, of Springfield, Mo., sold the home at 7233 Whittlebury Trail to Daniel and Deanne Stanek, of Cheshire, Conn., for $700,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,481 square feet of living area.

Bruce Lawrence, of Grand Blanc, Mich., sold the home at 7614 Windy Hill Cove to Michael Rein and Rae Ann Fein, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,378 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $689,000 in 2017.

Branden and Marina Bunch, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7612 Haddington Cove to Shawn Marquardt and Stacie Clagg, of Bradenton, for $620,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2015.

Christopher and Doris Byal, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 14520 Stirling Dr., to Timothy Howard McCabe, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,200 in 2013.

Savanna

Geoffrey Robert Smith and Lina Sami Smith sold their home at 13737 American Prairie Place to Shaun and Samantha Notman, of Bradenton, for $955,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $780,000 in 2018.

Neil and Betty Vandenberg, of Des Plaines, Ill., sold their home at 2911 Desert Plain Cove to Mark Turner and Danielle Chabot, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,300 in 2017.

Harbour Walk

H. Douglas Tripp and Holly Ann Tripp, of Tampa, sold their home at 584 Fore Dr., to Brad and Tracey Bilut, of Geneva, Il., for $935,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,475 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2019.

Lake Club

Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 16223 Daysailor Trail to Henry Richards Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, for $932,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,950 square feet of living area.

Winding River

Michael and Renee Novak, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14110 11th Terrace N.E., to Patrick and Andrea Mullins, of Monroe, Ohio, for $842,500. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Daniel and Genevieve Chappie, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5126 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Sean and Nicole Burke, of Ridgefield, Conn., for $749,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,400 in 2014.

Peter and Kristi Cimbolic, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5814 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Lesley Posey and James Patrick Posey, of Marietta, Ga., for $625,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $518,600 in 2016.

Charles Dunn and Mary Gayle Kellett, of Bradenton, sold their home at 944 Preservations St., to Glenn Brian Becker and Tina Becker, of Bradenton, for $459,900. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,500 in 2019.

Tracy Nagy, of Bridgeville, Pa., sold her home at 929 Preservation St., to Justin and Lynne Sperko, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2017.

Langley Park

Ralph Ferber, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7027 Langley Place to David Cohen, trustee, of University Park, for $725,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $690,000 in 2009.

Rosedale Addition

Joshua Englin and Jeffrey Goldstein, of Parrish, sold their home at 10027 Carnoustie Place to Francis and Christine McCafferty, of Bradenton, for $635,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2016.

Peter and Kathryn Duus, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4768 Royal Dornoch Circle to Patricia Helton, of Bradenton, for $579,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $464,000 in 2018.

James and Kathleen, trustees, sold the home at 10520 Eastwood Dr., to Ronald Papa and Sharyn Papa, trustees, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2019.

Rosedale

Roger Tucker and Carol Stadler Tucker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8629 51st Terrace E., to Scott and Nancy Boyd, of Holmes Beach, for $587,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,800 in 2015.

Dale Weidemann, trustee, sold the home at 4821 88th St. E., to Thomas and Laura Palka, of Bradenton, for $509,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,474 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2003.

Bridgewater

David Bailey Jr., of Bradenton, sold the home at 5672 Cloverleaf Run to Ivana Jasova and Michael Alan Pitcher, of Bradenton, for $554,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,300 in 2015.

Brian and Lisa Mastay, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5514 Goodpasture Glen to Robert Norman Anderson Jr. and Amy Beth Anderson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $455,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,000 in 2015.

University Place

James and Shannon Gerard sold their home at 7614 Heyward Circle to Kevin Claridge and Suzanne Steel Claridge, of University Park, for $524,900. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,225 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,000 in 2004.

Riverdale Revised

Anthony Scrimale III, of Terra Ceia sold his home at 4712 Starboard Dr., to Craig and Anita Doupnik, of Tampa, for $507,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2017.

John and Cynthia Hansmann, of Greenwich, N.Y., sold their home at 4723 Clipper Drive to Daniel and Kymberlye Ruleman, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2011.

Palm Aire

James Nichols, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 8154 Misty Oaks Blvd., to Brian and Amber Weimann, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2004.

University Park

Anthony George Almond and Deidre Almond, of Merseyside, United Kingdom, sold their home at 7924 Broadmoor Pines Blvd., to Robert Colton, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,341 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $419,800 in 2003.

Greyhawk Landing West

Christopher and Sandra Goodin sold their home at 792 Rosemary Circle to Tammy Lee Sadler Peterson and Tawnee Marie Peterson, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,900 in 2016.

Riverwalk Ridge

Fannie Mae sold the home at 6835 Honeysuckle Trail to James and Christine Augustine, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,326 square feet of living area.

Riva Trace

Carol Simpson, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7519 Rio Bella Place to Ricardo Benavides-Baron and Camila Duenas, of Bradenton, for $454,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,954 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2012.

Marineland Addition

Linda Bush Grace, trustee, sold the home at 6306 Lincoln Road to Ramon and Debbra Abalos, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,603 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2008.

Polo Run

Douglas and Melissa Plasencia, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6406 Rosehill Farm Run to Melissa Rohrbacher, of Lakewood Ranch, for $429,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2018.

Heritage Harbour

Gustavo Jose Parra and Georginna Parra, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6914 Quiet Creek Dr., to Malu Cummings, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,250 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,200 in 2014.

Lee Gulash, of Bradenton, sold the home at 131 River Enclave Court to Robert and Christine Johnson, of Putnam Valley, N.Y., for $391,300. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,994 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $344,500 in 2018.

Anthony Edward Hutchinson and Anne Marie Stepnick, of Mahtomedi, Minn., sold their home at 6832 Wild Lake Terrace to John and Andrea Calhoon, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,300 in 2016.

Dean and Jackie Wilcox, of Alberta, Canada, sold their home at 358 River Enclave Court to Thomas and Joyce Fay, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,900 in 2009.

Mandalay

Brent and Amy Elliott, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6163 47th St. E., to Michael Watson and Keri Kane, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2014.

Country Club

Anthony and Susan Baglino, of Allendale, N.J., sold their home at 7630 Desert Inn Way to Patricia Best, of Lakewood Ranch, for $415,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,167 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2007.

Desoto Lakes

Brandon and Sydney Coursey, of Quincy, Calif., sold their home at 5009 Inverness Drive to Stephen Ekes, of Sarasota, for $407,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,157 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2017.

Creekwood

James and Maria Demers, of Cocoa, sold their home at 4820 77th St. E., to Christian and Lorraine Sandwall, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,500 in 1996.

Mary and John Hussey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4828 78th St. E., to Robert Vandever, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,803 square feet of living area.

Phyllis Williams and Henry Battie, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5020 79th St. E., to Stuart Ellis Boyd and Rebecca Johnston Jennings, of Bradenton, for $299,900. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,444 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,000 in 2001.

Eagle Trace

Gary Russell and Josephine Sampiere, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1910 Crooked Lake Circle to Paul and Kristine Fischerkeller, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $396,200 in 2017.

Steven and Donna Pulliam, of Ellenton, sold their home at 12224 Whisper Lake Dr., to Sue Ann Sexton, trustee, of Bradenton, for $376,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,700 in 2014.

Greyhawk Landing

Darren Smiley, of Washington, Okla., sold his home at 12802 Daisy Place to Kevin and Sharman Smith, of Bradenton, for $399,900. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,511 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,900 in 2006.

River Isles

Nancy Cook, trustee, of Georgetown, Texas, sold the home at 3702 Joyce Dr., to Michael and Margaret Wallace, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,896 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $98,500 in 1989.

Summerfield

Jennifer Marie Fairchild, of Delaware, Ohio, sold her home at 6417 Fox Grape Lane to Stephen and Juliane Cottone, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $385,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2017.

Rolf and Debra Nielsen, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 11914 Whistling Way to Matthew Olinchak and Jennifer DePietro, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,940 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $196,000 in 2001.

Peter Morrison and Rosslyn Crocket, of Glasgow, United Kingdom, sold their home at 12014 Beeflower Dr., to Michael Damone and Paul Damone, of Lakewood Ranch, for $345,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,712 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,500 in 2010.

Clubside at Country Club East

Herbert and Patricia Bradbury, of Cumming, Ga., sold their Unit 10-C condominium at 7386 Divot Loop to Donald and LaDonna Eustice, of Orchard Park, N.Y., for $382,500. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,300 in 2019.

Greenfield Plantation

Thomas Robinson, of Bradenton, sold his home at 515 Country Lane to William Christoforo and Kathy Ann Hurley, of Bel Air, Md., for $380,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,309 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,500 in 2018.

Tara

Edward and Doris Powers, of Wilmington, Del., sold their home at 6704 Drewrys Bluff to Avri Elizabeth Smith, Donna Boyd and Jenna Jackson, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $529,900 in 2006.

Harry Lignoul sold his home at 6738 Pleasant Hill Road to William and Deborah Murphy, of Bradenton, for $339,900. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,095 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,700 in 1994.

David and Kristin Rosenberg, of Boston, sold their home at 7347 Birds Eye Terrace to Enrico and Charmaine Fiorentini, of Bradenton, for $302,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,710 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2017.

Brookside Estates

Robert Lee Tickner and Robin Allayne Tickner, of North Venice, sold their home at 812 129th St. N.E., to Peter Frederick Fuchs and Merione Boechat Fuchs, of Bradenton, for $374,900. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,800 in 2016.

Jeffrey Lombardi, of Parrish, sold his home at 828 129th St. N.E., to Daniel and Tanya Horton, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,299 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $296,300 in 2015.

Arnold Alvarado, of McKinney, Texas, sold the home at 840 129th St. N.E., to Richard and Kathryn Leypoldt, of Bradenton, for $344,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2015.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Felipe Omar Quijano and Sandra Quijano, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7637 Ridgelake Circle to Chad and Caroline Fratto, of Bradenton, for $374,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,700 in 2018.

Greenbrook

John and S. Colleen Repetto, of Marathon, sold their home at 13903 Nighthawk Terrace to Douglas Allen Barnes and Lauren Anne Barnes, of Lakewood Ranch, for $350,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,000 in 2005.

American Homes 4 Rent Properties Five LLC sold the home at 15211 Skip Jack Loop to Isidro Rodriguez, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,892 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2013.

Sabal Harbour

David and Joanna Poynter sold their home at 4825 Bookelia Circle to Steven and Mary DeLaFuente, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,400 in 2002.

Country Oaks

Eva-Maria and Willard Mills, of Wesley Chapel, sold their home at 8224 Country Oaks Court to Gabriel and Shoshana Blau, of Queens, N.Y., for $334,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Michael and Karen McCloud, of N. Port, sold their home at 4811 79th Ave. Plaza E. to Carmen Rojas-Rafter, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,000 in 2009.

Alvin and Mary King, of Ronks, Pa., sold their home at 4812 Cypress Lake Court to Philip Andrew Ohanian and Deborah Ann Ohanian, of Oakland, Maine, for $279,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,494 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,900 in 2005.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Colleen Fitzgerald, trustee, sold the home at 8814 Haven Harbour Way to Roberta Taube, of Bradenton, for $333,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,000 in 2018.

Harborage on Braden River

Robert Smith Angers II, of Toxaway, N.C., sold his home at 5522 Duval St., to Grant and Kellie Bruggemann, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,500 in 2006.

Justin Paul Sperko and Lynne Sperko, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5519 Simonton St., to Shaun Leach, of Bradenton, for $272,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2016.

Anthony and Inocencia Whelan, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., sold their home at 5646 Simonton St., to Ashley Delph and Otto Victor Delph IV, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2017.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Lawrence Littman Jr. and Elvia Littman, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 2511 condominium at 5940 Wake Forest Run to Yolanda Dwyer, of Bradenton, for $322,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2019.

Central Park

Patricia Guazzelli, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4919 Mission Park Lane to Mitzi and James La Vecchia, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in 2015.

Danny Gerald Reeves and Karen Marlene Reeves, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12296 Longview Lake Circle to Paul and Cheryl Runge, of Lakewood Ranch, for $312,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,300 in 2014.

Matthew and Jessica Biondi sold their home at 11614 Piedmont Park Crossing to Chun Yong Zhang, of Bradenton, for $268,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,800 in 2011.

River Landings Bluffs

ACRE Properties LLC sold the home at 6107 55th Terrace E., to Camelia Minoiu, of Falls, Church, Va., for $315,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,627 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,000 in 2019.

Woodbrook

Mandi Summer Rapisardi and Jason Eustice, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4823 Woodbrook Dr., to Krista Elizabeth Gerdon, of S. Miami, for $311,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,900 in 2013.

Emily Mason, of San Diego, sold her home at 4743 Lake Breeze Terrace to Gary and Arlette Salinsky, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,400 in 2012.

Harmony

Kyle Treen III, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5220 Blossom Cove to Steven Pouls and Esther Rivera-Pouls, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,741 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,200 in 2018.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Heather Collins, of Parrish, sold her home at 7022 Chatum Light Run to David and Megan Shurmur, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,291 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2017.

Miramar Lagoons

John Siino and Kathleen Caggiano-Sinno, of Albany, N.Y., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 8135 Miramar Way to Antonio Cingolani, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for $275,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2019.

Andrew Salzberg, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 49 condominium at 8244 Miramar Way to Thomas and Jane Wormuth, of Brentwood, Tenn., for $275,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,000 in 2012.

Lambertus and Alida Blom, of Charlotte, N.C., sold their Unit 102 condominium at 8137 Miramar Way to Wayne and Bernice Potter, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,451 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2014.

Braden Crossings

Thomas and Maria West sold their home at 5504 47th Court E., to Steven Foltz, of Bradenton, for $271,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2018.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Michael and Kelly Corbett, of Clifton Park, N.Y., sold their Unit 2704 condominium at 330 Winding Brook Lane to Lawrence Littman Jr. and Elvia Littman, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,500 in 2017.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire

Sherrill Derrenberger, trustee, of Ann Arbor, Mich., sold her Unit V-186 condominium at 7265 Golf Pointe Way to John and Margaret Newsome, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2005.

Summerfield

James Robert Carpenter, trustees, sold the home at 11287 Beebalm Circle to Adam Gribble and Verity Victoria Gribble, of Lakewood Ranch, for $269,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,000 in 2016.

Rosedale Westbury Lakes

Keith Smith, of Cincinnati, sold his home at 8508 54th Ave. Circle E. to Daniel and Gilybel Hernandez, of Bradenton, for $267,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,500 in 2005.

Del Tierra

Jacqueline Rose Nawara and Daniel DeWayne Nawara and Faith Elizabeth Nawara, of Bradenton, sold their home at 231 Tierra Verde Way to David and Yasmin Vega, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2019.

Braden River Lakes

David Christopher Martin Jr., of Palmetto, sold his home at 709 50th St. E., to Katherine Anne Cordero, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,000 in 2015.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Diana Carolina Tirado Sanchez and Larry Gregory Tapp sold their home at 118 San Carrara Court to Jadranka and Slaven Blazanovic, of Bradenton, for $256,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,682 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2018.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Donald Callen Hageman and Nancy Hagemen, trustees, of Venice, sold the Unit 521 condominium at 5558 Palmer Circle to Scott and Leslie Hunter, of Naples, for $255,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,000 in 2018.

Peridia

Martha Dillon sold her home at 4318 Murfield Dr. E., to Michael Dewayne Branscum and Mary McAninch Kelly, of Bradenton, for $248,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2012.

Cynthia Carlso, of Parrish, sold her home at 4903 Kilty Court E., to Herman and Laurine Nadeau, of Wolcott, Conn., for $215,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,100 in 1990.

Terrace at River Strand

Mark and Susan Butt, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1645 condominium at 7121 River Hammock Dr., to Marguerite Mitchell, of Lancaster, N.Y., for $208,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2017.