Country Club East home tops all sales at $1,255,000

A home in Country Club East topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Maciej Zientara and Agnieszka Gojny-Zientara, of Larnaka, Cyprus, sold their home at 7412 Seacroft Cove to Jo Ann Jadin, trustee, of Hawthorne, Ill., for $1,255,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,686 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.16 million in 2014.

Country Club Village

Renate Malling, trustee, of Oldenburg, Germany, sold the home at 6951 Westchester Circle to Ronald Borgerson and Arlene Farrand-Borgerson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,175,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2001.

Timothy and Elizabeth Jacobson, of Grand Rapids, Mich., sold their home at 7011 Dominion Lane to Brian and Tiffany Briggs, of Lakewood Ranch, for $920,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $910,000 in 2015.

Allen and Loreen Steinfeld, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13315 Lost Key Place to Xuheng Kuang and Yanrong Fu, of Lakewood Ranch, for $745,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,001 square feet of living area.

Activum LLC sold the home at 7756 US Open Loop to Shelly Klinger, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,930 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2016.

Riverdale Revised

68988 Newfoundland & Labrador Inc. sold the home at 505 Mast Drive to Ann Threatte, of Bradenton, for $925,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,053 square feet of living area.

Peter and Janet Crichton, of St. Albans, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4623 Fourth Ave. E., to Brian and Ronna Ott, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 1995, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,410 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,000 in 2011.

Lansdowne Crescent

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 6715 Curzon Terrace to Robert Butz and Joanne Scott-Butz, of University Park, for $744,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,580 square feet of living area.

Gates Creek Road

Marcus Modisett and Lynn Modisett, trustees, of Bradenton, sold a home and a vacant tract at 617 and 717 Gates Creek Road to Gustavo Jose Parra Garcia and Georginna Parra, of Bradenton, for $676,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $362,000 in 2012.

Raven Crest

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 816 116th Court N.E., to Ronald and Pauline Watkins, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,650 square feet of living area.

Mote Ranch

Robert and Jayne Kirk, trustees, of Jackson, Wyo., sold the home at 6619 Grand Point Ave. to HP Florida I LLC for $449,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,500 in 2014.

Braden Woods

Robert and Carol Wiedeman, of Myakka City, sold their home at 6124 95th St. Circle E., to Dane and Ana Dougherty, of Hockessin, Del., for $430,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1985.

Heritage Harbour

James and Ann Wolcott, of Bradenton, sold their home at 514 River Crane St., to OfferPad LLC for $417,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,900 in 2007.

Oren and Dana Coulter, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7010 Quiet Creek Drive to Rosalie Cuozzo, of Bradenton, for $284,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,700 in 2014.

Marta Sholtis King, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6772 Willowshire Way to Joseph Ojo, of Bradenton, for $246,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,800 in 2016.

Country Club East

William and Cristina Wilcox, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14347 Stirling Drive to Allen Kircher and Janet Montgomery, of St. Charles, Mo., for $400,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,848 square feet of living area.

Braden Oaks

Geraldine Kull, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3215 65th St. E., to Sandy Pinel, trustee, of Bradenton, for $398,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,900 in 1988.

Magnolia Hammock at University Place

Christine Brudner, of University Park, sold her home at 7723 Heyward Circle to Natalie Plesher, of University Park, for $390,000. Built in 2005, it has seven bedrooms, three baths and 2,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,600 in 2005.

Mandalay

William and Judith Moore, of Nokomis, sold their home at 4604 62nd Terrace E., to Robert Wegner and Geri Wegner, trustees, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,372 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,200 in 2010.

Harmony

Barry and Maureen Sikes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5342 Bentgrass Way to Linda and Thomas Ernst, of Arlington Heights, Ill., for $368,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,958 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $356,800 in 2016.

Heather Hammond, of Parrish, sold her home at 12252 Trailhead Drive to Nicholas and Haley Fields, of Bradenton, for $227,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Hugo Smitter and Sandra Williams sold their home at 8726 49th Terrace E., to Robert Collins and Kerstin Henseleit, of Rochester, N.Y., for $358,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,845 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2015.

Rodney and Louise Barnes, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8734 49th Terrace E., to Patricia Paradise, of Bradenton, for $354,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,611 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2014.

Mirabella at Village Green

Larry and Sherry Bowers, of Green Valley, Ariz., sold their home at 7003 Vista Bella Drive to Edwin and Sherry Moore, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,300 in 2016.

Sabal Harbour

Mark and Joanne-Rae Torlucci, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4826 Bookelia Circle to William Wing, of Lutz, for $350,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,800 in 2002.

Ashby Acres

Loa Burch, of Bryson City, N.C., and Kela Miller, of Columbia, S.C., sold their home at 6422 44th Ave. E., to Kaylee McVey, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,582 square feet of living area.

Watercrest

Alfred and Tara Penza, of Broomall, Pa., sold their Unit 302 condominium at 6430 Watercrest Way to Robert Harris, of Lakewood Ranch, for $336,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2007.

Paul Cutcliffe Jr., of Hull, Mass., sold his Unit 203 condominium at 6482 Watercrest Way to Gary and Valerie Foerster, of Ontario, Canada, for $305,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2013.

Chaparral

John DeCarlo and Liu Jun, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5931 Sandstone Ave., to Edward Quinan and Theodore Reynolds, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,900 in 2010.

Central Park

Nevin and Robin Gorki, of Danville, Pa., sold their home at 4634 Claremont Park Drive to Damir and Adela Sejdic, of Bradenton, for $328,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2016.

Thomas and Patricia Headley, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5048 Newport News Circle to Irene Nowotny, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,300 in 2010.

Villa Amalfi

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 4429 Amalfi Ave., to John and Janet Krusick, of Sarasota, for $325,600. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area.

Fairfax

Jack and Patricia Ovadia sold their home at 4518 Dover St. Circle E., to John Roberts, of Bradenton, for $312,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,500 in 1996.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 12315 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Kristina Kaplan, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area.

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 2127 Crystal Lake Trail to James and Linda Boyd, of Wakefield, R.I., for $294,400. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area.

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 2138 Crystal Lake Trail to Diane Zellman, trustee, of Bradenton, for $264,200. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area.

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 2142 Crystal Lake Trail to Nancy Defranco, of Bradenton, for $235,300. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,439 square feet of living area.

Dude Ranch Acres

Christopher Wyatt, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4519 60th St. E., to William and Pamela Wyatt, of Bradenton, for $292,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,564 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2012.

Woodbrook

JoAnn Brockman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6575 Pine Breeze Run to Jonathan and Wilson Greenert-Wright, of Sarasota, for $284,500. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,000 in 2015.

Michael Cannon and Diane Cannon, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6571 Pine Breeze Run to Diana Ames, of Sarasota, for $247,900. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,100 in 2014.

Summerfield Village

Christine Hamilton, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12117 Beeflower Drive to Michael and Cheryl Klosterman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $282,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,000 in 2006.

Paul Vivona, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6357 Yellowtop Drive to Dung and Hang Thi Thu Nguyen, of Sarasota, for $245,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2002.

Creekwood

Anthony and Patricia Saviano, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7311 52nd Drive E., to Brian and Laura Guidry, of Palmetto, for $265,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,707 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $104,000 in 1993.

Peridia

Dianne Gokey Lidiak and Peter Lidiak and Suzanne Gokey Giroux and Paul Giroux, trustees, of Windham, N.H., sold the home at 4466 Pro Am E., to Michael and Bobbie Knauer, of Bradenton, for $262,900. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,074 square feet of living area.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4926 San Palermo Drive to Sarah Gentry and Jessica Szempruch, of Bradenton, for $248,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,976 square feet of living area.

Gates Creek

Garrett and Nancy Lindgren, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11604 Second Ave. E., to John Shaw and Christi Rice, of Bradenton, for $247,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 2012.

Pinehurst Village

Annette Colabella, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 164 condominium at 7318 Eleanor Circle to Alexander Salman and Marina Belyayeva-Salman, of Kennett Square, Pa., for $221,600. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $103,000 in 1996.

Grand Oak at Tara

Ronald and Judene Peterson, of Venice, sold their Unit 5-204 condominium at 6342 Grand Oak Circle to Crystal Calloway, of Bradenton, for $206,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $217,000 in 2004.

Braden River Lakes

Steven and Diane Marjanovic sold their home at 605 44th St. Court E., to David O’Donnell, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,000 in 2012.

Harborage on Braden River

Kevin and Colette O’Neill, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5672 Duval St. to Leanne O’Neill, of Bradenton, for $200,0000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $419,800 in 2005.