Corpse Flower blooms at Selby Gardens

Did you stop by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on July 24? Visitors that did were surprised with a rare — if unpleasant — phenomenon when the garden’s infamous Corpse Flower had its bloom in the tropical conservatory.

The “Amorphophallus titanium” plant was given its cadaverous name due to the fierce stench — like rotting flesh — that it emits when it’s blooming. That nasty smell attracts flesh flies and beetles to pollinate the flower.

The flower has been nicknamed “Audrey” by Selby staff and only makes its stinky bloom every few years, which means July 24 was a special (albeit challenging) occasion for local nature-lovers.