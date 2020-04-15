Coronavirus could delay major projects

At the beginning of 2020, The Bay Sarasota and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens were in the process of raising tens of millions of dollars toward long-term capital projects in the heart of the city, hoping to begin construction later in the year.

Just a few months later, however, the spread of COVID-19 has cast uncertainty on the timing of those projects. Although representatives for both organizations were optimistic about funding and the capacity to begin construction if authorized, the city has temporarily suspended its public development review process.

As a result, it’s unclear when The Bay and Selby Gardens will be able to go in front of the City Commission seeking approval for the projects.

“It certainly is slowing things down, understandably so,” said Bill Waddill, The Bay’s chief implementation officer. “We’re kind of making the best of it that we can.”

The Bay is working with the city on developing more than 50 acres of city-owned bayfront land surrounding Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The public park project is expected to take more than a decade and $100 million to complete. The Bay is working to get the city to approve the first phase of that project, a 10-acre segment expected to cost $25 million.

Waddill noted The Bay has already secured about $15 million in private contributions toward phase one, and he expressed confidence the group remains on track to fully fund that portion of the project. He acknowledged shifting economic conditions could affect The Bay’s ability to obtain public funding in the immediate future, but he said the long-term nature of the project meant the effects of the pandemic might not be as challenging.

“If it causes a little delay, that’s fine,” Waddill said. “We’ll just be nimble and adapt.”

Although the city remains under a state of emergency, Waddill noted The Bay is continuing to work on a mangrove restoration project on the park site. He said the organization has adjusted its plans to ensure public access to open space will be maintained during construction — and as lockdown measures are in effect.

Selby Gardens has been closed to the public since March 17, but President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki is eager to begin work on the nonprofit’s campus master plan project as soon as possible. In February, Selby Gardens filed revised plans for phase one of its $92 million renovation initiative. Like The Bay, it has had to wait for judgment on its proposal after the city suspended meetings of its Development Review Committee and Planning Board.

“We’re waiting to hear when those meetings will be scheduled,” Rominiecki said.

As the city works on a new strategy for holding meetings, Rominiecki argued moving forward with the Selby Gardens master plan project would be beneficial during the coronavirus response.

“In our minds, we believe it would be greatly helpful for the local economy for our project to be approved and for us to start because we could put those funds into the community,” she said.