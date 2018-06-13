Cops Corner: You've got (creepy) mail

JUNE 2

Junk mail

12:21 p.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious package: A woman received a suspicious package in the mail at her office from an unknown sender, prompting her to call police. The package contained a small, nylon bag filled with brown mulch and soil, along with a printed note that read “You’re a dirt bag.’’ The woman told police she doesn’t know who could have sent it and also said she has not had problems with anyone lately.

All is well

11:05 a.m., 700 block of Land’s End Drive

Welfare check: A woman called police from Bradenton to check on the well-being of her father, who was working on the island. She hadn’t heard from him and couldn’t reach him via cell phone. An officer who arrived at the work site reported back to the woman that neighbors told him the man had just left the area and was fine.

Sign the right one

2:30 p.m., Longboat Key Police Station

Public service: A man selling his car came to the police station with a question: which copy of the title to sign for an official transaction. An officer told the man the state requires signing the original title.

Paddle over

3:40 p.m., in the Gulf of Mexico

Boat violation: Two standup paddleboarders, one on a white board, one on a blue board, were issued verbal warnings by a marine officer for not wearing personal flotation devices.

Nothing to see here

3:55 p.m., in Sarasota Bay

Disturbance: A marine officer was dispatched to the area between Greer Island and Jewfish Key on a report of a fight between five people on two boats. When he arrived, the officer found one boat of a similar description and spoke to its occupants, who said people on two other boats had been yelling at each other, without a physical fight. The people said both boats departed to the north. The marine officer headed north and also spoke with a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine deputy who had been alerted to the report. No boats were found.

Did I do that?

9:59 p.m., 100 block of Longboat Club Road

Assist other agency: Longboat Police were called to assist Sarasota Police on a report of a hit and run traffic incident within Sarasota city limits. A man said he followed a car involved in a hit and run to Longboat Key, then called Sarasota police for assistance. The license number corresponded to a vehicle registered to an address behind the Longboat Key Club gates. An officer went to that address and spoke to the vehicle owner who said she didn’t realize she had hit another car. She agreed to meet with the man and work out their incident as a civil matter.

Long walk ahead

10:47 p.m.,1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: A report of an unconscious man sent units from Fire-Rescue and police to investigate. A man was sitting on the sidewalk when an officer arrived. The man said he was walking to Charlotte County and was lost. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of complications resulting from his walk.

JUNE 4

Just talking

12:17 a.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicles: An officer on patrol spotted a pair of vehicles first on North Shore Road, then again on Broadway. He followed them and spoke to them after they pulled in and parked under an awning of a Gulf of Mexico Drive property. He asked the drivers if they lived there. They said no, they just stopped to talk. Both were checked for warrants and were told they were trespassing and had to leave.

JUNE 7

Who is that guy?

9:51 a.m., 500 block of Chipping Lane

Suspicious person: A landscaping crew called police to report a man walking through yards and looking suspicious. When an officer arrived, he found a man answering the description and spoke to him. The owner of a nearby house came out and confirmed the man was his longtime groundskeeper.

Golfing, no fishing

5:06 p.m., 3200 Harbourside Drive

Trespassing: The golf pro at the Resort at Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside golf course called police about youths fishing in a water hazard on the eighth hole. He said he asked them to leave, but they did not immediately depart, so he called police. The youths had left before police arrived.