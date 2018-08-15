Cops Corner: You, again?

AUG. 4

Regulars

1:30 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: An employee of Harbourside Golf Course at Longboat Key Club called police to report a group of youths fishing on golf course property. The employee said the youths regularly trespass to fish and he was calling to make an official police report of their activities. The young anglers had left in a vehicle before the officer’s arrival.

Making waves

2:11 p.m., near Jewfish Key

Boating violation: A Boston Whaler boat was stopped near Jewfish Key after marine-patrol officers saw a no-wake zone violation. The officers issued a verbal warning and conducted a vessel inspection with no violations noted.

Walk this way

9:55 p.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal report: Police got word of a group of turtle hatchlings heading the wrong way, away from the Gulf of Mexico. The responding officer spoke to a representative of Longboat Key Turtle Watch, who said if the turtles didn’t return to the water on their own, they could be collected in a bucket. The officer relayed this information to the caller. The Turtle Watch representative later picked up a bucket with about 20 hatchlings inside and returned them to the gulf.

AUG. 6

In the way

2:01 p.m., 1100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Highway obstruction: An officer on patrol spotted construction debris partially blocking the southbound lane of Gulf of Mexico Drive on the south end of the island. The officer stopped, activated the patrol car’s flashing lights and dragged the debris off the pavement.

AUG. 8

Too early

7:54 a.m., 6800 block of Pine Street

Noise: Police were called to a construction site when a caller complained about noise. The responding officer spoke to the foreman and advised him of the town’s rules on when work can begin (8 a.m.)

AUG. 9

Fast, not furious

1:55 a.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol spotted a two-door Ford crossing the Longboat Pass bridge at a higher-than-normal speed. The officer turned around and followed, reporting that the car was still pulling away from the officer, who was driving at 60 mph. When the officer turned on emergency lights, the car immediately pulled over. The driver immediately told the officer he had no license and produced an identification card from the Mexican Consulate. He was issued a citation for driving without a license.