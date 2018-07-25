Cops Corner: Wiley coyote pops up in Longboat

+++Sidebar

First, we heard from folks in Country Club Shores of a coyote walking through yards and along streets on July 12.

Then, July 16, a resident captured video of animal walking into the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort and reported a wolf. An investigating police officer checked the video and came to the conclusion it was a healthy coyote that disappeared into the trees, overgrowth and buildings on the property.

Two few hours later, police reports of a coyote being struck by a car surfaced near the Harbourside golf course, though officers couldn’t confirm that third-party report.

Then, around 8 a.m. on July 18, a healthy-looking coyote was spotted near St. Mary Star of the Sea church at 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Officers responded again and noted the coyote was causing a nuisance on the road, and alarming pedestrians.

In a report of the incident, police said “The coyote showed no signs of being in fear while in close proximity of officers and bystanders.

The animal eventually made its way into the treeline and disappeared.

A trapper has been notified.

According to the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission, coyotes are common in Florida, even in cities and on barrier islands, and are often shy and elusive. They prey on rodents and small predators such as foxes, raccoons or armadillos.

“Hazing’’ is an effective way of deterring them. Annoying noises (such as stones or coins in a water bottle) or yelling is often suitable, the FWC says.

JULY 13

JUST IN TIME

11:47 a.m., 3000 block of Grand Bay Boulevard

Fraud: After hanging up with a caller masquerading as her grandson, a woman realized the telephone exchange was a likely scam and immediately took steps to mitigate the situation. Police reported the woman got a call from someone claiming to be her grandson and also claiming to need $2,500 after a traffic accident. She agreed and provided the caller a credit card number. Realizing her mistake, she quickly cancelled the card and called police. No activity on the card was reported by the credit card company. Police told the woman to call them again if needed.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

5:12 p.m., 900 block of Spanish Drive South

Agency assist: Sarasota Police sought assistance in a case involving a cell phone reported stolen and now detected at a Longboat address. The officer spoke to a person in the house who reported the phone stolen. The phone was found in the backseat of a car at the home. Both the person and Sarasota Police agreed no crime had been committed.

HARD TO STOP

7:11 p.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Police were called in connection with a water leak at a condominium complex. An officer was told a plumber was unable to cut off the flow at an outdoor spigot, and was also unsuccessful at the main shutoff valve and left. Police called the town’s Public Works Department for help.

JULY 14

NOTHIN’ BUT A FOUND DOG

8:14 a.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found animal: Officers were sent to a marina on a report of a found dog. The small, poodle-type dog was walking loose in the parking lot when employees found it. Police checked the area but didn’t find its owner. The marina employee offered to keep the dog there for the time being.

(NO) NEED FOR SPEED

9:03 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic violation: An officer on routine patrol saw a white Porsche Carrera driving at what seemed to be an unlawful speed, which was confirmed with radar. The officer made a U-turn and stopped the sports car. The driver was issued a written warning for traveling 59 mph in a 45 mph zone.

OUT OF THE WAY

11:34 a.m., Greer Island

Boat violation: The operator of a 23-foot center console boat was issued a verbal warning for blocking emergency-vessel access to Greer Island.

DONE FOR THE DAY

2:33 p.m., 5800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The town’s camera system on the north end detected a car owned by a man with a suspended drivers license. Police conducted a traffic stop, confirmed the car was being driven by its owner and cited him for driving with a suspended license. The officer was also instructed to confiscate the license plate. The driver waited wit the car until a towing service arrived. The main was ordered to appear in court on Aug. 1.

JULY 15

YOU CAN’T STAY HERE

12:02 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: Three officers responded to a bar on a report of an unruly patron. Officers spoke to a bartender who said the patron was upset because he was no longer being served alcohol, and his behavior was prompting patrons to leave. Officers spoke to the man, who said he had purchased a round of drinks for the bar and was denied when trying to order another drink. The man was asked to leave for the night, and he walked home.

TROUBLE ON THE WATER

11:10 a.m., off the Key

Agency assist: While on marine patrol, an officer spotted a U.S. Coast Guard boat, with lights and siren activated, trying to stop a small cabin cruiser. The officer activated his police boat’s lights and siren but did not actively join in on the stop. Ultimately, the Coast Guard boat tied off to the cruiser and escorted it to shore.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE

1:15 p.m., 500 Harbor Gate Way

Suspicious circumstance: A resident called police when he discovered his electric-service meter was missing and power was off. The resident called Florida Power and Light and was told service had been removed per a request, which now couldn’t be located. FPL said the action was done in error and would be corrected. Police recommended the resident check his credit report for anything inappropriate.