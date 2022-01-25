Cops Corner: When dogs attack…

Sunday, Jan. 16

A dog fight

9:50 p.m., 600 block of Madison Court

Animal problem: A woman was walking her two dogs when another dog escaped its enclosure and attacked them. The attacking dog would not let go of her dog, so the woman began hitting it on the nose. The woman suffered a laceration on her hand but the parties were separated with no criminal charges.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Up a tree

12:10 a.m., 100 block of Halton Place

Animal problem: A family found a raccoon trapped in their home’s enclosed porch and called police for help. Animal Services was called but the raccoon freed itself and fled to a nearby tree before they arrived. Neither the family nor the raccoon were injured.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Caught sleeping, sir

7:10 a.m., 2800 block of Ringling Boulevard

Trespassing: Two people were found sleeping on the property of the National Guard Armory. After getting woken up by an Army sergeant, the two people packed up their belongings and walked away. Both were given trespassing warnings.

That escalated quickly

11:50 a.m., 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Suspicious incident: Publix employees had waited for the store to open before starting their shifts Wednesday morning. As they entered, one employee held the door open for another employee, who took offense to the gesture. The angry employee began cursing at the other and reportedly said, “let me leave before I have to shoot someone.” He was then asked to leave for the day. The threatening employee had left before officers arrived and the company is considering termination.

Stealing flowers

Noon, 1600 block of 4th Street

Suspicious person: A witness reported a man pulling flowers from the garden of a housing complex. The accused man told officers he "only took one flower." Officers spoke with the property manager, who said he had lots of flowers and would be happy to give the man some, he just had to ask. The accused man complied when he was asked to leave the property. It was not determined how many flowers he left with.

Man down

7:30 p.m., Intersection of S. Tuttle Avenue and Colorado Street

Intoxicated person: An officer found a man he recognized unconscious on the sidewalk with his legs in the street. Aware of his drug use and his current state, the officer believed the man had put himself in harm's way and transported him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The man regained consciousness following treatment but did not recall the incident.

Throwing rocks

8:36 p.m., 3000 block of Maple Avenue

Criminal mischief: A woman heard screaming outside of her home and went outside to check it out. She then saw a man throwing rocks at her car, which officers estimated to have caused $500 in damage. The man accused of throwing rocks was involved in an earlier civil dispute involving the woman and another man inside the home. He was charged with criminal mischief then transported to jail.