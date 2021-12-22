Cops Corner: Up on the rooftop. . .

Dec. 12

Up on the rooftop . . .

10:15 p.m., 300 block of Ringling Boulevard

Trespass: The owner of a business that caters to youths called police to request four people on the roof of the business, an ongoing problem, be banned from the property. Upon an officer's arrival at the business, the owner pointed out one youth who had been on the roof and had been confronted there by himself and a security guard. The juvenile conceded he had been on the roof but caused no damage. He was issued a trespass warning. A second youth, who had initially run off but returned, was issued a similar warning. Two others ran off and did not return. Police were not able to identify them. Police called the mother of one of the two youths warned, a juvenile, and told of the events of the evening.

Pad-style bother

5:42 p.m., 1100 block of N. Gulf Stream Avenue

Noise: A resident of a high-rise called police to complain about noise immediately above. The resident, who said it was an ongoing issue that reached the level necessary to call police, said her residence is below the pad used by bands, and that the music is often loud enough to shake the floors and windows. The music had stopped before an officer arrived. The resident was urged to call again if the noise level becomes a nuisance.

Hole in the wall gang

5:45 a.m., 1900 block of 11th Street

Burglary: Police investigated the break in of a business by people who apparently cut holes in drywall in unsecured bathrooms to gain access. The owner of one business discovered something was amiss when he spotted oil from containers on tipped over shelves oozing out from under a closed garage. Drawers were found open and papers strewn about. Property in the value of about $300 was stolen. A second business owner said nothing appeared missing from his building.

No longer here

4:51 p.m., 100 block of Marina View Drive

Parking: Police were informed of several cars parked illegally in a fire lane. The caller to police told officers the cars had left by the time officers could respond to the call.

Dec. 15

Help from the islands

10:06 p.m., Corner of John Ringling Parkway and Bowdoin Circle

Traffic crash: Sarasota Police officers sought and received help from the Longboat Key Police Department in directing traffic following a traffic crash on John Ringling Parkway near the New Pass bridge. After about 30 minutes on the scene, the Longboat Key officer was released to return to his normal patrol area.