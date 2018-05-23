Cops Corner: This bridge is not for jumping

MAY 12

Not us

1:04 p.m., Longboat Pass Bridge

Nuisance: A sergeant responding to a report of juveniles jumping off the Longboat Pass bridge alerted the department’s marine unit before arriving at the bridge. The marine unit made a search of the area and the sergeant found three juveniles nearby, but they denied jumping from the bridge. The sergeant informed the juveniles of the danger and the fact jumping from a bridge is against state law.

Bridge shenanigans

11:33 p.m., Longboat Pass Bridge

Nuisance: Longboat Police and Bradenton Beach Police both investigated a report of juveniles throwing sinkers at boats off the Longboat Pass Bridge, but when officers arrived, fishermen nearby said the juveniles had left.

MAY 13

All is well

8:13 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: An officer on patrol found the front door to the recreation center in Bayfront Park unsecured. A check inside revealed nothing out of the ordinary, leading the officer to report the door was likely left unlocked by the last person to leave. He locked the door, checked remaining doors and departed.

MAY 16

Consider this a warning

9 a.m., 6300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A truck driver was issued a written warning after an officer found his vehicle parked on the side of Gulf of Mexico Drive, blocking the bicycle lane and southbound traffic lane of the highway. The truck was immediately moved.

Dog on the job

10:04 a.m., 100 Broadway

Animal on the beach: Police responding to a complaint of a dog on the beach arrived to find a properly documented but unleashed service dog on the beach. The officer told the owner the dog must be leashed, and it immediately was. A second properly identified and leashed service dog also was present.

MAY 17

No one hurt

10:56 a.m., 7100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive:

Traffic crash: A collision on the north side of the island resulted in no injuries. Police reported a northbound Jeep Cherokee slowed and stopped to allow a cyclist to cross Gulf of Mexico Drive near North Shore Road when a Ford cargo van pulling a trailer crashed into it from behind. The driver of the van told police, according to a report, that he didn’t allow enough time to stop. The van driver was ticketed for careless driving.

Missing kayak

4:43 p.m., 6900 block of Bayside Drive

Larceny: A man called police to report his nine-foot blue Old Town kayak was missing from a public-property areas alongside Sarasota Bay. It was one of several left unsecured in the area. The man was given a case number to which to refer if he sees it in possession of someone else.

Blame the dog

6:34 p.m., 500 block Forest Way

Animal rescue: Police responding to a report of a dog inside a closed car learned from the owner that the small dog had activated the locking mechanism with the owner’s purse and keys inside. The officer stood by while AAA roadside assistance was called. Within 15 minutes, the dog was out and appeared fine.