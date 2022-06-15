Cops Corner: There's pot in my underwear

Monday, June 6

All bark, no bite

12:35 a.m., 1100 block of 41st Street

A man called police after feeling threatened by a neighbor’s dog while taking out his trash in the wee hours of the morning, complaining that the pooch began barking and growling at him before running across the street into another yard. The complainant advised he frequently told the neighbors to keep the dog — which he described as a pit bull — inside. He said it wasn’t the first time the dog accosted him, adding he observed it growling at a child at the home,

The officer spoke with the neighbor who advised the dog belongs to her daughter and she is currently watching it until her daughter can move into her new house. The neighbor admitted she sometimes lets the dog out off leash to use the bathroom for convenience. She said it is friendly toward family and children, but will bark at strangers. She told the officer the dog will be leashed when outside from now on.

Tuesday, June 7

Modem operandi

1:50 p.m., 1900 block of Morrill Street

A man attempting to retrieve an internet modem led to a dispute between two parties that required police intervention. With the written permission of the property manager, the modem owner was attempting to enter the property when he was denied access by a contractor who was doing work there. The complainant had been a tenant at the property.

The officer met the complainant outside on the sidewalk, who produced an email from the property manager granting permission to retrieve the device. Following a conversation with the contractor, the complainant was permitted to retrieve the modem. The dispute was verbal and no crime was committed or reported.

Thursday, June 9

Tranquility shattered

4:43 p.m., 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue

The manager of a yoga studio summoned police to investigate a broken window at the facility. She stated to officers that the window had been broken with a 3-pound dumbbell, estimating the damage to be about $1,000. Nothing was scheduled in the room from 12:30 to 4 p.m., which is when the damage was noticed. The victim advised there are no cameras in the studio, and although there are cameras in the hallway no image of the perpetuator was captured. Alternate exits are available.

Sunday, June 12

Putting it bluntly

5:22 p.m., 1700 block of 25th Street

A man fitting the description of a wanted subject was confronted by Sarasota police officers. He wasn’t the wanted subject, but he wasn’t innocent, either. The misfortunate doppelgänger smelled of marijuana and was caught holding what officers described as a blunt in his right hand.

When informed he would be searched for more drugs, the man advised he had more pot tucked into his underwear, after which an officer retrieved a white jar containing marijuana. A sheathed knife was also located on his right hip. The man, who said he did not possess a marijuana card, was issued a marijuana civil citation for possession of marijuana under 20 grams.