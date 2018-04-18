Cops Corner: The sandlot, LBK style

APRIL 8

You’re killin’ me, Smalls

10:49 a.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive North

Welfare check: A caller sought assistance from police to check on the safety of a group of children playing in a vacant lot. The officer arrived to find three children fishing. When the officer spoke to the children’s mother nearby, she said she would take them elsewhere to fish and would keep them out of the vacant lot.

Too fast, not furious

11:46 a.m. 800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal: An officer responded to the area of Ketch Drive and Gulf of Mexico Drive on a report of a turtle in the road. When the officer arrived, the turtle was no longer there.

No can do

1:15 p.m., Greer Island

Beverage violation: While on foot patrol on Greer Island, an officer saw a man holding an open can of Budweiser. As the officer approached, the man reportedly tried to hide the can. In talking with the man and others in his group, the officer learned: there were five empty cans nearby that needed proper disposal; there were more unopened cans in a cooler; four people in the group were under 21. The group was escorted off the beach and a total of four notice-to-appear citations were issued for possession of alcohol by a person under 21.

APRIL 9

That settles that

9:31 a.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The island’s camera system alerted police to a car owned by a man with an suspended drivers license. After a traffic stop, the man told the officer the fine connected with the suspension was being taken care of by his attorney. A check with the Manatee County Clerk of Court confirmed the database had not been updated to reflect new information. The drivers license was confirmed to be current. The driver was thanked for his patience and allowed to proceed.

Whodunit?

12:38 p.m., 300 block of North Shore Road

Dumping: A property owner reported finding freshly cut palm fronds on his vacant lot. The officer sent to speak with the owner noticed freshly cut palm trees next door. In speaking with the next-door property owner, the officer was told the property manager must have placed the trimmings in the vacant lot. The owner said he would have the trimmings removed as soon as possible.

APRIL 10

Powered up

11:13 a.m., 500 block of DeNarvaez Drive

Wires down: An officer responded to a neighborhood regarding a report of downed power lines. When he arrived, he found 50-75 yards of copper wire on the ground, some of which appeared burnt. Believing the wires were live, he notified the fire department, which concurred with the officer’s assessment. Florida Power & Light arrived, shut down power in the area and made repairs in about two hours.