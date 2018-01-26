Cops Corner: The police want to talk

JAN. 20

Can we talk?

9:06 a.m., 700 Block of Longboat Club Road

Assist other agency: An officer was sent to a residence to help locate a person for the Sarasota Police Department. Upon arrival, the officer learned the person had just left. Reaching the person by phone, the officer said the Longboat resident would be hearing from a Sarasota officer about an incident that took place the night before.

JAN. 21

Where there’s smoke . . .

12:13 a.m., Beer Can Island

Illegal burning: A man who told police he recently moved to the area from New York was given a notice to appear in Manatee County Court in connection to an open fire found on Beer Can Island. An investigating officer asked him about the fire, and he said he didn’t know open beach fires were illegal.

Ready, aim . . .

8:35 a.m., off the key

Public service: An officer was notified of the sounds of possible gunfire in the vicinity of Jewfish Key. The officer responded but said he could not hear the sounds. In speaking with a boater in the area, it was theorized that some booming sounds were coming from the opposite site of Sarasota Bay, possibly related to construction.

I didn’t do it

1:38 p.m., 200 block of Sands Point Drive

Property damage: A driver called police to report damage to his rental car. The man said he returned the car with damage and was told to get a police report and return. The valet service manager conceded damage was done.

JAN. 22

Civic service

1:59 a.m., City Island

Agency assist: A Longboat Key officer responded to City Island to assist Sarasota Police with a report of a car in the water. When the officer arrived, a Honda Civic was found partially submerged on a boat-launching ramp. No injuries were reported, and Sarasota Police took over the investigation.

Missing pants

5 p.m., 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Missing property: A man called police to report his shorts and wallet were missing inside a residence. By the time the officer arrived, the man reported finding his shorts and wallet on the floor, but made no further comment.

We know, we know

5:15 p.m., 3300 block of Sabal Cove Way

Noise: The sound of a pressure washer prompted a call to police. When officers arrived, he found workers packing up and preparing to leave. The said they knew of the town’s 5 p.m. deadline for work and were done for the day.

JAN. 24

Family affair

4:40 p.m., 6600 block Gulfside Drive

Suspicious Person: An officer investigating a report of a residential burglary discovered a man inside the home. The investigation revealed the man was the son of the home’s owners, who did not know he would be there. In a phone conversation with the home’s owners, the officer was told the man could stay but would be dealt with at a later date.