Cops Corner: The fax machine has something to say

MARCH 23

Hello? Hello?

7:36 a.m., 2400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911 call: Several instances of incomplete 911 calls had been reported coming from a condominium community, with dispatch operators reporting static on the line when called back. An officer sent to the address encountered a maintenance man, who said the calls were originating from a fax number and that he would notify the phone company of the problem.

A cut above

4:36 p.m., 600 block of Linley Street

Suspicious circumstance: An officer responding to a report of three men cutting up wood and loading it into a van at the Linley Street boat ramp arrived and spoke to one of them. The man said he had a contract to remove the mast from a nearby derelict boat. Rigging and a cut up mast were inside the van.

Find that car

4:45 p.m., Longboat Police Department

Reckless driving: A man who stopped into the police station reported driving behind a black car with Texas plates that crossed into the bike lane on Gulf of Mexico Drive several times, once nearly hitting a cyclist. The man said the car stopped in the 4000 block of GMD, but officers couldn’t find such a car when they looked. The plates belonged to a rental car.

Lost, then found

8:03 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property found: A gym back containing clothes, $25 in cash and no ID was seen falling from the roof of vehicle at a resort. The man who saw it fall brought it to police, who contacted the security office at the resort. Security officers said guests had reported a lost gym bag. After the guests correctly described the bag, its contents and the vehicle it fell from, it was returned to its owner.

MARCH 24

In the way

2:42 p.m., 700 block of Jungle Queen Way

Boating incident: An officer was sent to look into a report of a houseboat blocking a narrow boating channel. The caller said the vessel was making it impossible to reach Sarasota Bay. The officer spoke to the houseboat’s owner who said its engine was inoperable and would be for three weeks, but he would make arrangements to have the houseboat moved. Three days later, the original caller told police nothing had happened. The houseboat owner told police it was difficult finding a service to tow the vessel and a location to dock it. The caller was advised to discuss the matter with Code Enforcement.

MARCH 25

Privacy, please

12:04 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal incident: Police were called in response to a caller who reported children playing and running through a roped-off bird-breeding area. The family had been taking photos and was confronted about the children in the area. The family had left before police arrived.

The hole truth

4:13 p.m., 5100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A caller reported a beachgoer had dug a hole in the sand and left without refilling it, which she considered a dangerous situation. The officer agreed the hole, about four feet deep, was hazardous and made contact with the man who dug it. He and his family members returned to the beach to refill it.

MARCH 28

Bottle club

7:35 p.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: A group of six trespassers were seen from an adjacent building throwing bottles off the roof of a building at the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort. An officer who saw the group identified himself and ordered them to half. They instead ran, and the officer heard a diesel truck start and drive off quickly. The officer reported he could not determine any damage because of the state of the buildings.