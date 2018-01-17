Jan. 12

SAND BLASTER

7:30 a.m. — 1000 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Lost/found property: An employee at a resort found a handgun in the sand while he was walking along the beach. The employee said he did not know anybody who carries a gun at the resort. He speculated somebody dropped the gun while walking the beach. An officer checked the serial number and determined the gun was not stolen.

BATTLE LINES DRAWN

10:35 a.m. — 2300 block of McClellan Park

Dispute: A man reported an ongoing issue with his neighbor. The man said the neighbor has dumped piles of leaves onto his yard. Although he did not witness her, he claimed he knew it was her. He said the issue started about six months ago when he did not let his neighbor, a real estate agent, list his house. They have had continuous arguments because they disagree on where the property line is located. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who accused the man of encroaching on her property. She also said he hit wood stakes in her yard with his truck. The officer told both parties to contact the city or county to resolve their dispute.

CODE ENFORCER

2:02 p.m. — 3800 block of Blue Stone Way

Dispute: The groundskeeper of a homeowners association reported a dispute with a man working on a residence in the area. The groundskeeper said the man parked his car on the side of the roadway, and people are not allowed to park anywhere other than designated parking spots. The groundskeeper went onto the property and told the man to move the car. The groundskeeper said the man refused, and the two began arguing and bumped chests. The groundskeeper called 911, at which point the man moved the car and went back into the house to work.

The man told an officer he did not know the neighborhood rules about parking, and the groundskeeper came onto the property aggressively. He said the groundskeeper was just trying to throw his weight around and intimidate him. The two men then talked civilly to one another and exchanged contact information to avoid future incidents.

WHERE’S WALLET?

3:30 p.m. — 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Lost/found property: A man accidentally left his wallet at a gas station convenience store. He returned to the store later, and an employee said he remembered the man coming in and leaving his wallet. The employee said another employee took the wallet for safe keeping. When contacted, the other employee said a third employee actually had the wallet. The original employee said he would review surveillance footage to see who had the wallet.