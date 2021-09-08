Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.9.21

Aug. 30

EXTENDED STAY

2:54 p.m. — 900 block of University Parkway

Trespass: An employee at a hotel said he went to a room and found a guest still inside, even though it was past her checkout time. The employee said he asked the guest to leave several times, but she refused. An officer went to the room and told the guest that staff wanted her to leave, at which point the guest said she would pay for another night. The employee said he was past that point and that she was no longer welcome at the hotel. The guest gathered her items and left.

Sept. 1

BACK FOR MORE?

10:03 a.m. — 3700 block of Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a store saw a male customer who she believed had stolen something in the past. When he entered, the employee told him to leave, but he refused. The customer left when the employee called the police.

Sept. 2

UNLEASHED

7:38 p.m. — 0 block of Bayfront Drive

Dispute: A customer at a bar left her dog tied to a bench while she went up to order a drink. When she returned, she discovered her dog had gotten loose. Moments later, a man approached her and began yelling at her. The man was upset because the loose dog started to chase his young daughter. The customer contacted the police, who spoke to the man. He said he was concerned about his daughter’s safety but denied harassing the customer. A musician performing at the bar said the man’s reaction seemed reasonable. An officer determined no crime was committed, and the customer and the man agreed to remain separated.

BOTTLE UP AND EXPLODE!

8:02 p.m.— 0 block of South Tuttle Avenue

Property damage: An employee at a convenience store was ringing up customers when he saw a man walk in. The employee recognized the man from a previous incident in which he entered the store completely naked and stole several items. The employee told the man he was not allowed in the store, and the man cursed at the employee before leaving. Later, another customer told the employee that the man had smashed open a case of bottled water and thrown the bottles at cars in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and saw two cases of water broken outside the store. Officers estimated the damage at $10. Officers were unable to locate the man in the area.