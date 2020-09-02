Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.3.20

Aug. 27

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

10 a.m. — 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: The manager of a fast-food restaurant reported that two of her employees got into an argument. The manager told one of the employees to clock out and go home, but the employee did not leave. The employee said she wanted to wait for the police to arrive to share her side of the story. The employee told the police that she came to her manager and told her she was having problems with the employee she argued with. Other employees said they disagreed with the manager and that she was sending the wrong employee home. The manager said she has had problems with the employee she was trying to send home and reiterated that she wanted her to leave the premises. The employee agreed to leave with no issues.

Aug. 28

BAD RECEPTION

2 p.m. — 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail

Trespass: The manager of a cellphone store said a man was causing a disturbance inside the business and wanted him to leave. An officer issued a trespass warning to the man and told him he could not return to the property.

Aug. 29

COLLATERAL DAMAGE

11:34 a.m. — 1600 block of 23rd Street

Property damage: A man reported that he parked his friend’s car overnight and later discovered someone had vandalized the vehicle. A taillight was broken, and there were scratches on the car. The man believed a woman he knew was responsible for the damage because he had been arguing with her via text message. The man said he wanted to make a report on behalf of the owner of the car.

HEADSET INJURY

2:30 p.m. — 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail

Property damage: A security employee at a hospital discovered the headset for a desk phone had broken after an individual had been in one of their rooms. The employee said the hospital just wanted a case number to document the damage.

BROKEN ARM

10:32 p.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Property damage: A parking garage employee reported that a man attempted to jump over the entrance gate. The man accidentally landed on the gate arm, which caused the gate to break. The man left the area in a car. An officer confirmed the gate was broken and hanging down from its normal position. Based on the employee’s information, the officer determined the man did not have any malicious intent when he attempted to jump the gate.