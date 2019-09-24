Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.26.19

Sept. 19

BRUSH WITH THE LAW

12:17 p.m. — 2000 block of Bahia Vista Street

Trespass: An employee at a laundromat wanted a man removed from the business after she got into an altercation with him regarding the use of the bathroom. An officer made contact with the man, who said he was in the bathroom trying to brush his teeth when the employee began to yell at him. At the employee’s request, the officer issued a trespass warning to the man.

Sept. 20

MECHANICAL ISSUES

1:26 p.m. — 1700 block of Fourth Street

Dispute: A woman called the police and was upset because her boyfriend was in the backyard taking apart a dryer. An officer spoke to the boyfriend, who said the woman had been drinking all day and was mad at him for trying to fix the dryer. Both parties said there were no problems and that police presence was not needed.

Sept. 22

CARD CHECK

10:05 a.m. — 900 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A man purchased a calling card from a convenience store and later realized the card did not work. The man went back to the store to confront the owner. The owner issued a refund to the man, and the two then got into a disagreement. The owner told an officer the man began to argue with him, at which point he asked the man to leave the store. The man agreed to leave the gas station, but he said he wanted the incident documented.

DANCING IN THE STREET

7:32 p.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Marchman Act: Officers responded to a report regarding an intoxicated man dancing in the middle of the street. Officers arrived and saw the man dancing, running out into traffic and blocking vehicles. They also saw the man attempting to pull on car door handles as they were driving by. Officers spoke to the man, who said he was dancing for the public, so he could add it to his YouTube channel. Officers placed the man into protective custody.

SOUND CHECK

11:19 p.m. — 3600 block of Glen Oaks Manor Drive

Noise complaint: A man reported his neighbors were causing a disturbance. The man has reported his neighbors for noise issues several times in the past. The man said his bedroom backs up to his neighbors’ pool, and he could hear them playing music and being loud. An officer arrived on the scene but did not observe any noise violation.