Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.23.21

Sept. 18

ROOM SERVICE

11:45 p.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Dispute: A security guard at a hotel bar said staff had to remove a man from the bar several times because he was intoxicated and bothering customers. Officers spoke to the man, who was drinking in the lobby. The man said he was not trying to cause any problems and was just trying to go to his hotel room. A hotel employee was able to find the room the man was staying in and contacted a guest who was able to escort the man to his room.

Sept. 19

CAN’T HACK IT

2:50 a.m. — 1300 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Suspicion: A man said his ex-girlfriend was hacking his phone. When an officer asked for proof of that claim, the man refused to share anything. The officer said the man’s account of events did not make sense. The officer told the man he would not be able to provide much help if the man would not share any evidence.

IN A FIX

10:45 a.m. — 1300 block of Seeds Avenue

Dispute: A man had his car repaired, but he was not satisfied with the service so he brought it back to the shop. The shop conducted additional repairs, but the man did not want to pay an outstanding bill of $1,400. The mechanic said he told the man the car would still have issues following the initial repair, which the man agreed to. An officer told the man that this was an issue for civil court.

FAMILY FEUD

6 p.m. — 2200 block of Ringling Boulevard

Dispute: A woman said she and her roommate got into an argument, and the roommate was being aggressive toward her. An officer spoke to the roommate, who denied getting into an argument and said he was just listening to music. The roommate said he was not upset with the woman, but he was upset about an incident that involved the woman’s nephew. Both parties agreed to separate for the night to avoid further issues.

CRACK THE WINDOW

7:27 p.m. — 4800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a hotel reported that two guests had been causing a disturbance at the business all day, culminating in one guest breaking a window in his room. The guest said he broke the window accidentally, which the other guest confirmed. The guest who broke the window agreed to pay $100 to repair the damage and said he would not cause any further disturbances at the hotel.