Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.19.19

Sept. 12

CLEAN-UP TIME

12:01 p.m. — 800 block of University Parkway

Dispute: An employee at a hotel reported that a guest was cluttering up her room with trash, and the staff wanted the guest to leave the building. The guest said she understood and just needed time to gather her belongings. Staff said they would give her three hours to leave and would call back if needed.

Sept. 13

WHO’S THERE?

9:50 p.m. — 800 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Suspicion: An anonymous caller reported someone was banging on his door. The caller said the person appeared to be drunk and was probably knocking on the door of the wrong apartment in the complex. An officer was unsuccessful in finding the person.

Sept. 15

CLEAN GETAWAY

1:24 a.m. — 2000 block of Cocoanut Avenue

Dispute: A woman said she gave several items of clothing to another woman to wash. When the woman asked about getting the clothes back, the other woman was confrontational and said she would leave the clothes on the curb. The woman said she drove to the other woman’s house and found a garbage bag filled with clothes, but none of the items belonged to her. When officers told the woman the dispute was a civil matter and would have to be settled through the court system, the woman said she would consider the clothes gone and move on.

FOOD FIGHTS

7:30 p.m. — 0 block of South Lemon Avenue

Suspicion: The manager of a restaurant said a man has been coming into the business for the past few days and causing a disturbance each time. The manager said the man was in front of the business and making obscene gestures at everyone inside the restaurant. The manager said the man was also throwing rice outside and yelling at certain people in the restaurant. Officers went to the man’s home and noted it appeared he had thrown a jar of pasta sauce out of the window. Officers made contact with the man over the phone. He said he did not throw anything out of his window and that he wanted to be left alone, so he could go to sleep.