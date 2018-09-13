Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.13.18

Sept. 7

ROOM FOR CONCERN

2 p.m. — 500 block of North Beneva Road

Theft: An employee at a department store reported a customer for shoplifting. The employee said he watched the customer enter a changing room with an item and walk out without the item. The item had not been left behind in the changing room. The employee followed the customer as she left the store and saw her grab a silver necklace, which she put into her purse. The customer left the store without paying, at which point the employee confronted her.

Sept. 10

UNMANAGEABLE

3 p.m. — 1700 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A waitress at a restaurant reported a dispute with her manager. The waitress said her manager reported her for doing something wrong and made threats while at work. Both employees met with their general manager, who told them to stay away from one another. After the general manager left, the waitress said the manager immediately got back into her work space. She said the manager was mumbling under her breath, which made the waitress uncomfortable. She said the manager was making other employees uncomfortable by yelling about how nobody would be getting tips.

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

3:09 p.m. — 3500 block of Fruitville Road

Dispute: An employee at a fast-food restaurant reported a dispute at the business. A man entered the store and began to argue with another customer about money. The argument began to escalate, and a few employees tried to calm the man down. The employee who reported the incident said she confronted the man and told him to leave several times. She escorted him toward the door but he continued to argue. Eventually, she began to push him out of the door, which caused a scuffle in which the employee’s headset was knocked off her head. No injuries were reported.

TOW THE LINE

11:34 p.m. — 100 block of Audubon Place

Dispute: A caller reported that a tow truck driver was attempting to repossess a car while the owner was still inside. An officer made contact with the tow truck driver, who said there was an initial dispute about why the car was being towed. The tow truck driver said he explained why the car was being repossessed, at which point the owner got out of the car and understood.

HEARING FOOTSTEPS

11:41 p.m. — 2200 block of North Lemon Avenue

Noise complaint: A caller reported the sound of children running in the upstairs apartment and said it was disturbing. An officer made contact with the resident of the upstairs apartment, who said she had just arrived home and was attempting to settle in for the night. She said she would keep the noise down.