Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.12.19

Sept. 7

SALTY LANGUAGE

4:20 p.m. — 400 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Dispute: A lifeguard at the beach reported a woman was swearing at families, yelling sexually explicit things and causing a disturbance. The lifeguard said he asked her to stop, and she refused. When she began yelling profanities at him, he asked her to leave the beach, but she refused again. A police officer made contact with the woman, who was sitting at the pavilion, and she yelled at the officer. The officer asked the woman to stop screaming profanities, and she complied. The officer asked her to leave the beach for the day because of the complaints she generated, and she agreed.

NONE TAKEN

5:49 p.m. — 300 block of St. Armands Circle

Burglary structure: A man said someone broke into his house while he was out during the day. He said he arrived at his home and found the front door open, though there was nothing missing from inside the residence. An officer noted the door frame and door had severe damage. The officer said it was apparent someone had used force to enter. The man suggested his former roommate might be responsible, though he could not provide any additional identifying information beyond the roommate’s name.

Sept. 8

GARBAGE DAY

9:57 a.m. — 2700 block of Bruce Lane

Suspicion: A man complained there was a car parked on the street in front of his house. The man said he wanted the car removed because it was blocking his trash, and he wasn’t sure the city would be able to collect the waste. An officer determined the car belonged to the man’s neighbor. The neighbor agreed to move the car.