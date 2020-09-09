Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.10.20

Sept. 4

PARKING PROBLEM

​9 a.m. — 1000 block of Cocoanut Avenue

Dispute: A man reported an ongoing dispute with his neighbor about parking at their complex. The man has two cars, and the complex has limited parking. The man said the neighbor began yelling at him over parking issues in the morning. The man said he did not engage and left without issue.

ROUND TWO?

10:46 a.m. — 1200 block of North Washington Boulevard

Suspicion: An auto parts store manager said a man stole about $300 worth of merchandise. A few days later, the manager thought the same man returned and started putting items in a shopping basket. The manager watched the man closely, at which point the man caught on, placed the basket on the floor and walked out.

Sept. 6

SCAN SCAM

11:59 a.m. — 3500 block of North Tamiami Trail

Theft: A grocery store employee said he caught a customer not scanning certain items while using the self-checkout. Officers reviewed surveillance and confirmed the employee’s suspicions.

POINT OF NO RETURN

2:25 p.m. — 2200 block of Wisteria Street

Misc. officer: A woman who rented a car she owns said she has been unsuccessful in her efforts to contact a woman who rented the car and has not returned it. The police worked with Manatee County law enforcement to contact a resident at the address listed on the rental agreement. The resident said the woman was their daughter, and they had seen the woman driving the car in question. Officers said they would continue to try to locate the vehicle.

DRYER DRAMA

7:08 p.m. — 1200 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Dispute: A man said he went to a communal laundry room to check on his laundry when another resident confronted him. The resident accused the man of mixing their laundry together. The man said he did not touch anyone’s laundry. The man said the other resident called him a liar and was angry. The man went back to his apartment and said he had no further issues with the resident.

PARTY POOPER

7:45 p.m. — 1900 block of Cocoanut Avenue

Noise complaint: The owner of a home passed along a complaint from a tenant who reported loud music coming from a neighboring property. An officer arrived and did not hear any loud noise. The officer spoke to a man at the property who said they were celebrating his wife’s 50th birthday. The officer did not observe any issues.