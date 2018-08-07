Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.9.18

Aug. 3

NO OCCUPANCY

12:23 a.m. — 4800 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A guest at a hotel said the room he was staying in was not to his satisfaction and lacked hot water. The guest said he tried to get a refund, but a hotel employee refused to give him one. An officer spoke to the hotel’s owner, who said the guest had three people in his room who were not supposed to be there. The owner said he would not refund the money and did not feel comfortable going into the room with that many people inside. The owner said the guest could continue to stay there but he did not want to refund the money. After hearing what the owner said, the guest said he would just stay at the hotel for the rest of the night.

OUT OF COURT

11 a.m. — 2600 block of Waldemere Street

Property damage: The property manager at a park said that, sometime overnight, someone had spray-painted the area outside the racquetball courts. There was no video surveillance of the area.

DOOR DAMAGE

11:24 p.m. — 1100 block of Signal Pointe Circle

Property damage: A man said he returned to his home at night and discovered his sliding glass door had been broken. The man searched his home and did not believe anything had been stolen. He noted he had a watch and cash on the table right in front of the broken door, and it had not been taken. The man said he did not know who was responsible for the damage. He said it could have been an accident because there is a playground right behind his home.

Aug. 4

PIZZA PUNCHES

2:23 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: An officer was dispatched to a pizza restaurant after receiving a report about a fight. An employee at the restaurant said a fight broke out in the hallway by the bathrooms. The employee attempted to break up the fight, and the people involved left before officers arrived.

FISH FIGHT

6:09 p.m. — 1300 block of Siesta Drive

Dispute: A man reported that, while he was trying to fish, another man he did not know was threatening him for hours. The man said the stranger was making obscene statements and causing families to leave the fishing location. An officer made contact with the stranger, who said the man was yelling back at him and that it was an argument involving both parties. The officer asked the stranger if he wanted to leave the area, but the stranger said no. The officer told both men to stop communicating with each other.