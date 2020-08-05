Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.6.20

July 31

HOG WILD

12:16 a.m. — 300 block of South Tuttle Avenue

Assist other agency: Two residents located a small pig in the road and corralled it into a yard. An officer took custody of the pig, which was approximately 2 feet long and 40 pounds. The pig was uninjured. There was no indication of where the pig came from, and an officer determined conducting a canvass at 1 a.m. was not ideal. Officers transported the pig to Sarasota County Animal Services.

NO QUICK FIX

12:40 p.m. — 2300 block of Arlington Street

Dispute: A man said he hired someone to perform engine work on his car a month earlier. The man paid for the services in advance and left his car at the worker’s home. The man said the work was not completed and that he has been unable to contact the worker, though the car was still parked at the worker’s home. An officer was able to contact the worker, who agreed to return a portion of the money, give back the key and replace the battery.

Aug. 2

TIME IS RELATIVE

10:05 a.m. — 2900 block of Fruitville Road

Dispute: Two individuals said they had stayed in a woman’s apartment for about two weeks and moved out to find their own place. The individuals said the woman refuses to let them get the rest of their belongings. An officer spoke to the woman, who said the individuals retrieved their belongings earlier. The woman also said the individuals stayed with her for two or three days. An officer determined the dispute was a civil matter.

SECURITY CLEARANCE

5:09 p.m. — 1300 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Dispute: A security worker at an apartment complex reported an issue with a visitor who was being denied entry. The worker said the visitor did not have identification, which is required as part of its COVID-19 policies. The visitor said he became agitated because the security worker was listening to a call with his mother. The visitor agreed he needed ID and left.