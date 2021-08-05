Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.5.21

July 31

TIMBER!

11:08 a.m. — 2000 block of Eighth Street

Misc. officer: A woman was driving down the street when a tree branch fell and smashed her car’s windshield. There was a man cutting the tree when the branch fell. The woman said the man had not blocked off any of the road as a safety precaution, and she wanted him to pay for the damage to the car. The man admitted to causing the branch to fall, but he felt the city or county should pay for the damage, since it fell on a public road on which the woman was driving. An officer advised the woman to contact her insurance company to find out what steps she should take to resolve the matter. Both parties exchanged information.

RENOVATION PROCRASTINATION

3:35 p.m. — 4900 block of Village Gardens Drive

Dispute: A woman hired a man in March to remodel her kitchen. The woman said the work was only partially completed, and the man has given her a series of excuses for the delay in finishing the remodel. An officer informed the woman this was a civil matter that would need to be resolved in court.

Aug. 1

EXTENDED STAY

1:09 p.m. — 3500 block of Camino Real

Dispute: A homeowner said a tenant had terminated his lease at the property and moved out. The homeowner went to the property and discovered another man not listed on the lease was still living there. The homeowner wanted the man removed from the property, but an officer spoke to the man and determined he had been living there long enough to establish residency. The officer informed the homeowner he could not force the man to leave without a formal eviction. The man told the homeowner he would vacate the property within 10 days.

FALLING FLAT

1:22 p.m. — 2500 block of Cocoanut Avenue

Property damage: A woman left her electric scooter outside of a park bathroom. When she returned, she saw two people walking away from the area, one of whom was telling the other to hurry up. The woman then discovered the front tire of her scooter was flat. The woman said she used to be roommates with the two people and they did not part ways on good terms. An officer examined the tire and did not see any visible puncture.