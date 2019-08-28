Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.29.19

Aug. 24

TOO CLOSE

12:31 a.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Noise complaint: An officer responded to a report regarding loud music coming from an apartment. The officer knocked on the apartment door for several minutes before the resident answered. The resident said he did not hear the officer because he was sitting directly next to his speaker. The resident agreed to turn off the music.

Aug. 25

OPEN AND SHUT CASE

​12:21 a.m. — 800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a hotel reported two guests were being loud in the parking lot. He said he asked the guests to keep the noise down and to stop slamming doors, but they just argued with him. The employee wanted the guests to leave without a refund. The guests said they thought staff was being rude and that it was unfair to make them leave. The guests eventually agreed to leave and go to another hotel.

TRASH TALK

11:23 p.m.— 2900 block of Goodrich Avenue

Dispute: An officer responded to an argument between two roommates. One roommate said the fight began because they disagreed about whose responsibility it was to take out the trash. The other roommate said the fight began after the first roommate complained loudly about taking out the trash. Both roommates told an officer they wanted to speak to each other at a later time and did not think any further issues would arise that night.

Aug. 26

STORAGE WARS

2:17 p.m. — 2000 block of 29th Street

Dispute: A woman said she let a man store some items in her home for the past few weeks. The woman said the arrangement was not working out, and she wanted him to leave. An officer spoke to the man, who said he did not know she had a problem with him in the house. The man showed the officer a piece of mail that listed his name and that address, demonstrating he had established residency there. The officer told the woman she would have to go through a formal eviction process to get him to leave.

TRY AGAIN

5:54 p.m. — 4800 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man attempted to check into a hotel, but an employee working the desk said the man had previously been banned from the property for damaging a room. The man initially refused to leave the property when the employee asked, but he left when she said she was calling the police. The man was gone by the time an officer arrived.