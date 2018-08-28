Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.29.18

Aug. 24

ROUGH TRIP

1:46 p.m. — 2100 block of Sparrow Court

Financial crime: A woman reported that, while she was out of the country, an unknown person tried to make purchases with three credit cards in the woman’s name. She believed her identity had been stolen and turned in an identity theft packet.

ROOM WITH NO VIEW

3:23 p.m. — 700 block of North Lemon Avenue

Dispute: A woman reported an ongoing dispute with her downstairs neighbor. She said the neighbor erected a large tent on his balcony, and she alerted the property manager that the tent was blocking her view of the pool. She said management told the neighbor he needed to take his tent down. The next evening, the neighbor started yelling at the woman when they were both on their balconies. The neighbor said he would not take down the tent unless it was to put up other items that would block her view. The woman said the neighbor appeared to be intoxicated during the conversation.

GAS FIGHT

10:20 p.m. — 2000 block of North Lemon Avenue

Dispute: A woman complained that she did not want to pay for the gas that spilled from her car after she filled it up using a faulty pump. The woman said she started the pump and left her car unattended, and when she came back, the gas was pouring onto the ground. The pump did not automatically shut off once her tank was full. The gas station manager said there were signs indicating the person pumping gas should not leave their vehicle unattended, so he did not feel responsible for the mistake and would not refund the woman’s money. The pump expelled 21.4 gallons of gas, a cost of $61.02. An officer told the woman the dispute was a civil matter that would need to be settled in court.

TAKING CHARGE

12:08 p.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Property damage: The manager of a transportation company reported that someone damaged the charging port of a vehicle that had been left charging overnight. The manager said it takes some force to remove the cord and did not think the damage could have been an accident. He said it would cost around $2,000 to replace the port.

Aug. 26

BIKE TIPPING

2:30 a.m. — 1500 block of Main Street

Suspicion: A man reported his boss’s motorcycle had been pushed over. He said he followed two subjects who he believed were involved in the incident, but he did not actually see it happen. The owner of the motorcycle did not wish to take any action.