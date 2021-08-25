Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.26.21

Aug. 19

THROWING ROCKS, HIDING HANDS

11:50 a.m. — 900 block of Osborne Drive

Property damage: A man was in the back room of his home when he heard a crash. He walked to the front of the home and saw what appeared to be a rock that broke through the front window. The man saw a person standing near the road by his house, and that subject took off and left the area. Officers were unable to match an individual matching the description given.

NO CLEAN GETAWAY

1:33 p.m. — 200 block of North Lime Avenue

Misc. officer: An employee at a store reported an attempted theft. The employee was next to a man who was attempting to leave the store with body wash and soap that he had not paid for. The employee called the police, at which point the man put the items down and left the store. The employee said the man has been in the store before, and she could provide video footage of him to the police. Officers were unable to locate the man.

WRECKED SPECS

6:56 p.m. — 3500 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A woman called the police because a basketball broke her son’s glasses. An officer spoke to the son, who said he was walking across a basketball court when a ball bounced off the backboard and hit him, breaking the glasses. The mother felt the teenager playing basketball or the teenager’s parents should pay for the broken glasses. An officer spoke to the basketball player’s mother, who said she was going to give some money to the son for the broken glasses, but the son was disrespectful to her. An officer did not find any malicious intent associated with the incident and determined no crime was committed.

Aug. 21

GASSED UP

11:45 p.m. — 600 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: An employee at a gas station said a customer paid for $25 worth of gas, and the pumps indicated the gas was successfully pumped. The customer came back into the store and demanded her money back because she said the pump was not working. An officer spoke to the customer, who was still yelling at the employee asking for her money back. The officer said the employee would need to contact the store’s management during daytime hours to get a refund.